You are here: Home / European Union News / NextGenerationEU: European Commission disburses €2.25 billion in pre-financing to Germany

NextGenerationEU: European Commission disburses €2.25 billion in pre-financing to Germany

August 27, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has today disbursed €2.25 billion to Germany in pre-financing, equivalent to 9% of the country’s financial allocation under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF). This corresponds to the pre-financing amount requested by Germany in its recovery and resilience plan. The pre-financing payment will help kick-start the implementation of the crucial investment and reform measures outlined in Germany’s recovery and resilience plan.

The Commission will authorise further disbursements based on the implementation of the investments and reforms outlined in Germany’s recovery and resilience plan. The country is set to receive €25.6 billion in total, fully consisting of grants, over the lifetime of its plan.

Today’s disbursement follows the recent successful implementation of the first borrowing operations under NextGenerationEU. By the end of the year, the Commission intends to raise up to a total of €80 billion in long-term funding, to be complemented by short-term EU-Bills, to fund the first planned disbursements to Member States under NextGenerationEU.  

Part of NextGenerationEU, the RRF will provide €723.8 billion (in current prices) to support investments and reforms across Member States. The German plan is part of the unprecedented EU response to emerge stronger from the COVID-19 crisis, fostering the green and digital transitions and strengthening resilience and cohesion in our societies.

Supporting transformative investments and reform projects

The RRF in Germany finances investments and reforms that are expected to have a deeply transformative effect on Germany’s economy and society. Here are some of these projects:

  • Securing the green transition: The German plan will invest €1.5 billion in green hydrogen to help decarbonise the German economy. €2.5 billion will be used to help citizens acquire more than 800,000 decarbonised vehicles.
  • Supporting the digital transition: The German plan will devote €3 billion to making more than 215 public services digitally available and allot €2.25 billion to large-scale cross-border European initiatives in microelectronics and next generation cloud infrastructures.
  • Reinforcing economic and social resilience: The German plan will invest €3 billion in modernising hospitals to improve their digital infrastructure, emergency capacities, tele-medicine, robotics, and IT and cyber-security. The plan also includes a joint programme at national and regional levels to tackle investment bottlenecks, shortening administrative planning and approval procedures, standardising requirements to request financing subsidies and accelerating housing construction.

Members of the College said:

President Ursula von der Leyen said: “COVID-19 is an exceptional crisis because it proves that health, the environment and the economy are all connected. This is why it is so important to invest now for change, to build a future that is at the same time more resilient, more ecologically-friendly and competitive. That’s what NextGenerationEU aims to achieve through its support to the investment and reform plans of EU Member States. And so I am very happy that today we are making the first payment of over €2.2 billion to Germany to support its efforts to create a more decarbonised and digital economy and society.”

Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for Budget and Administration said: “After three very successful bond issuances under NextGenerationEU over the past few weeks, and the first payments for other NGEU programmes, I am glad that we have now also reached the disbursement stage for the RRF. Intense cooperation with Germany and solid preparation within the Commission allowed us to pay out the funds in record time. This shows that with the resources raised, we will be able to swiftly deliver on the pre-financing needs of all Member States, thus giving them the initial boost in implementing the numerous green and digital projects included in their national plans.”

Paolo Gentiloni, Commissioner for Economy said: “Today’s pre-financing is the first part of the €25 billion in grants that Germany will receive through the Recovery and Resilience Facility. Germany’s recovery and resilience plan will support efforts to develop an efficient hydrogen economy, investments in sustainable transport and energy-efficient building renovations, as well as the digitalisation of public services, healthcare and education. Particularly welcome are the measures to support disadvantaged groups and facilitate women’s participation in the labour market, for instance through expanded childcare services and all-day schooling. These are challenges that the Commission has long recommended that Germany address.”

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

3 reasons we should all care about biodiversity

Reimagining education for refugees post-pandemic

The Sting’s Team

Europe’s top court hears Intel and sends € 1.06 bn antitrust fine to review

Asking for more restriction on intra EU immigration: Unproductive and politically dangerous

These countries are all building brand-new cities

These 5 global cities are leading the charge to a renewable future

The world’s economy is only 9% circular. We must be bolder about saving resources

Egypt: The road to hell paved with western advices for democracy

It’s time for a rethink on financial inclusion – new principles show how

Coronavirus: Member States agree on an interoperability solution for mobile tracing and warning apps

Eurozone: GDP development heads to naught; the expensive euro serves only Germany

What will education look like in 20 years? Here are 4 scenarios

Meeting the basic needs of our healthcare workers

Who is responsible for public health? The tendencies and its benefits –or not– on Health Education around the world

Building trust: Here’s what you need to know about The Davos Agenda 2021

UK voters sent strong message to May and Corbyn for soft Brexit

A new world that demands new doctors in the fourth industrial revolution

Confronting antimicrobial resistance of animal origin

A day in the life of a Rohingya refugee

A Closer Look at the Women’s Leadership in Medicine in the Dominican Republic

India 2020: second worst hit country in the world

Main results of EU Environment Council, 25/06/2018

5G mobile is nearly here – but we should share networks to make it affordable

From G7 announcement in August to Paris Peace Forum, Business for Inclusive Growth (B4IG) coalition gains momentum

Mergers: Commission prohibits proposed merger between Tata Steel and ThyssenKrupp

With a premature death every five seconds, air pollution is violation of human rights, says UN expert

New EU guidance helps companies to combat forced labour in supply chains

Security Council approves ‘historic’ political Haiti mission, ending UN peacekeeping role in the country

Gender equality and medicine in the 21st century

Health is nothing but the main consequence of climate change

European Parliament approves more transparency and efficiency in its internal rules

How the textile industry can help countries recover from COVID-19

This company is combining video calls with pop-up clinics to help more people get the care they need

The pandemic has made mental well-being a public health must

Shinzō Abe, on the right, and Jean-Claude Juncker at EU-Japan Summit in Tokyo last week. (Copyright: European Union, 2018 / Photo: Etienne Ansotte)

EU and Japan ratify first FTA ever to include Paris Climate Agreement provision

For the future of Europe youth remains a priority

24 new European Universities reinforce the European Education Area

Returning to free movement across borders is of utmost importance

Why the World Cup is a bit like international trade

Indonesia: Psychological impact on earthquake survivors turns villages into ‘ghost towns’

COVID-19: MEPs urge quick action to prevent “huge recession”

What’s needed to protect food security in Africa during COVID-19

Here’s how China is going green

Google strongly rejects EU antitrust charges and now gets ready for the worst to come

Boris to end up in jail if he loses the next elections?

EU budget: Stepping up the EU’s role as a security and defence provider

China Unlimited – The chinese tourism in Lisbon

European Commission successfully places first EU SURE bond in 2021

Banking Union: Non-performing loans in the EU continue to decline

This entrepreneur built an island resort out of plastic waste

Rude work emails are bad for your health and on the rise – here’s what you need to know

Eight years after Fukushima, nuclear power is making a comeback

Libyans continue ‘spilling their blood on the battlefield’ as fight for Tripoli rages on

World Day against Trafficking: Challenging misconceptions about it in migration pathways

Commission Statement on the decision by the Swiss Federal Council to terminate the negotiations of the EU-Swiss Institutional Framework Agreement

Lessons from dealing with the collapse of Lehman Brothers

EU Parliament: A catastrophic crisis management by European leaders

Mergers: Commission approves acquisition of Raytheon by UTC, subject to conditions

Brexit talks: Today the world to hear of a predictable failure

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s