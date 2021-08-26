You are here: Home / IFMSA / Women in Health: It’s Time to Take Lead

Women in Health: It’s Time to Take Lead

August 26, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Salin Amponnavarat is a third-year medical student at Faculty of Medicine, Ramathibodi Hospital, Mahidol University, Thailand. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The celebration of International Women’s Day 2021 has passed. Many social movements happened, gender equity has been brought into spotlight, sexism and misogyny has been challenged. We have also seen much progress in a national landscape. Thai government has passed an abortion bill following decades of advocacy and campaign for safe abortion, young girls have led a ‘me too’ movement to speak up about sexual harassment in school and universities, several movements are also happening right now to abolish the tampon tax and end the period poverty.

I believe we are making a new decade of hope and equality for our future generation, but it is far from enough, and we need to keep pushing further.

Why do we need more women and non-binary in leadership position? Considering the spectrum of SRHR to deal with, not all policy coming from a male-led decision-making panel has women’s rights and gender equality at their best interests, as observed from the abortion ban in certain countries. The pandemic also aggravated the situation by leaving more women in more vulnerable positions. It is also noteworthy that most of the successful movements toward gender equity have been led by women and non-binary people. 

Yet it was rather a disappointment to see how under-represented women and non-binary people are in health leadership and decision-making positions. In the health sector in which the majority of the workforce are women, only a few are in executive positions and get to make real impacts. 

Take for example that just 23% of chief delegates to the World Health Assembly (WHA) are women, gradually diminishing from 31% in 20171 This gender disparity is observed from international to local scene. The panel of COVID-19 Task Forces are even less diverse in terms of gender diversity. Not to mention that there is only one woman serving as a dean from 24 Thai medical schools and from out of the 30 elected committee members of the Medical Council of Thailand, only 5 of them are women. 

We are to ask ourselves if a fair opportunity to excel has been offered equally to all gender, rather than to question their performance. Women and non-binary are not to be pushed aside when it comes to taking leadership roles and taking charge. I believe it’s time for women to take the lead and choose to challenge the status quo as much as it’s time for those in leadership positions to “walk the talk” about gender equity. By acting now, we are setting an example for our future generations of healthcare workers, our daughters and sisters to show them the world where gender does not limit their opportunities in life and it does not place them as a disadvantaged position.

References

  1. Dhatt, R. (2020, May 20). World health assembly and Gender: Three steps forward, many more to Go: Think global health. Retrieved March 24, 2021, from https://www.thinkglobalhealth.org/article/world-health-assembly-and-gender-three-steps-forward-many-more-go
  2. About the author
  3. Salin Amponnavarat is a third-year medical student at Faculty of Medicine, Ramathibodi Hospital, Mahidol University, Thailand. She is also working as Vice President for External Affairs for IFMSA-Thailand. Her main interest in global health drives her advocacy for meaningful youth involvement in decision-making, and empowering medical students to develop a global mindset and lead the initiatives to improve their local communities.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Ten UN peacekeepers killed in a terrorist attack in northern Mali

UN highlights importance of skills development on World Youth Skills Day

€6.1 billion to promote sustainable fisheries and safeguard fishing communities

Facebook and Google to treat Europe as the 51st State of the USA

Colombia: Rights experts condemn killing of reintegrated former rebel fighter, call for respect of peace process

EU Parliament approves CETA: the EU-Canada free trade deal sees the light in Trump’s gloomy era

ILO warns of widespread insecurity in the global labour market

The Free World Experience Report – LGBTQI+ health on the spot

Lebanon: UN rights office calls for de-escalation of protest violence

Alice in Colombia

Let us keep ‘their spirit of service alive’: Guterres leads tributes to UN workers who died in Ethiopia crash

Twenty days that may remold the future of Europe

‘Once-in-a-generation opportunity’ will be squandered, warns Guterres, unless social, economic, environmental challenges are met

Deepfake democracy: Here’s how modern elections could be decided by fake news

Doctors and nurses around the world are calling in sick

Neither side stands to benefit in US-China trade spat, UN says

Commission statement on the vaccine export authorisation scheme

UN relief chief urges Security Council to back aid delivery, more funding for millions of Syrians hit by harsh weather

From ‘strength to strength’ UN-African Union security partnership growing, Security Council hears

Digital Finance: Commission holds closing pan-European conference following extensive outreach events

Google and Apple suddenly realise that doing business in EU is tough?

Spending on health increase faster than rest of global economy, UN health agency says

These are the world’s safest cities

Our idea of what makes a company successful needs to change. And it starts with making waste expensive

“A global threat lies ahead worsened after the EU’s green light to the Bayer-Monsanto merger”, a Sting Exclusive by the President of Slow Food

A free press is ‘cornerstone’ for accountability and ‘speaking truth to power’: Guterres

Female leaders in medicine: The wait is over

Why we need to make planetary health part of city design

A Sting Exclusive: “Europe must be more ambitious in COP21 and lead on climate finance and sustainable development”, Green UK MEP Jean Lambert points out from Brussels

Tax reforms accelerating with push to lower corporate tax rates

Commission proposes new Regulation to address distortions caused by foreign subsidies in the Single Market

Counting unemployment in the EU: The real rate comes to anything between 16.1% and 20.6%

First aid in six months reaches families in western Yemen, ‘timelines’ slip over Hudaydah ceasefire talks

Blockchain can change the face of renewable energy in Africa. Here’s how

Tokyo 2020 broke an Olympic record for LGBTI representation. Here’s why that matters

24 new European Universities reinforce the European Education Area

On technology and medical ethics

Brexit casts a shadow over the LSE – Deutsche Börse merger: a tracer of how or if brexit is to be implemented

How fintech is setting Southeast Asia’s SMEs free

Republic of Senegal and Team Europe agree to build a manufacturing plant to produce vaccines against COVID-19 and other endemic diseases

Sexual reproductive health rights SRHR and ending HIV: can one be achieved without the other?

How Google is fighting fire with real-time mapping data

Spotlight Initiative – EU and UN fight against domestic violence in the Pacific region

The European Sting @ Mobile World Congress 2014, Creating What’s Next for the World. Can EU Policy follow?

Boris ‘single-handed’ threatens mainland Europe; can he afford a no-deal Brexit?

Commission disburses €17 billion under SURE to Italy, Spain and Poland

As tech disrupts our jobs, it’s not too late to turn pain into gain

Looking for European Youth at 2021 Youth Day “European Youth in China”: Short Video Contest Announcement

The company of the future must do well by doing good

As COP25 goes into the night, Guterres calls for more climate ambition

Altruism can be good for business, as these companies show

Will COVID-19 lead to the global resurgence of other deadly diseases?

ECB to support only banks not Peoples

Plant-based diets will be essential to the planet’s future, report says

With science ‘held back by a gender gap’, Guterres calls for more empowerment for women and girls

Security Union: Commission receives mandate to start negotiating international rules for obtaining electronic evidence

COVID-19: MEPs fear impact on justice system and threat to rule of law

COVID-19: Commission creates first ever rescEU stockpile of medical equipment

This app uses augmented reality to rewrite ‘herstory’

Venezuela: UN human rights office calls for ‘maximum restraint’ by authorities in face of new demonstrations

More Stings?

Filed Under: IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s