You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / What is agroecology – and how can it help us fight climate change?

What is agroecology – and how can it help us fight climate change?

August 24, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Andrea Willige, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Climate change can have severe knock-on effects for food security.
  • The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened food insecurity, according to the World Food Programme.
  • Agroecology, with its chemicals-free and traditionally-led principles, could make the world’s food systems more resilient, according to a UN report.
  • But critics say there are issues in food production that the agroecological approach may not be able to address.

Conflict, the climate crisis and now COVID-19 are forcing people to go hungry. One in three people (nearly 2.37 billion) didn’t have enough food in 2020 – 320 million more than in 2019, according to the World Bank’s analysis of World Food Programme data.

And 272 million people are already or are at risk of becoming acutely food-insecure due to the COVID-19 crisis, in the countries where the World Food Programme operates, meaning their life or livelihood is in immediate danger due to lack of food.

A more natural and traditional approach to agriculture could help mitigate the impact of climate change, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The FAO makes the case for using agroecological methods to strengthen the resilience of food systems, in a report published last year, especially in severely affected regions such as sub-Saharan Africa.

In 2007, a severe drought in Lesotho and South Africa caused crop yields to drop dramatically. The main staple food in Lesotho, maize, doubled in price and became unaffordable for many. A fifth of the population needed emergency food assistance.

This is only one example of the dramatic impact climate change can have on food systems and livelihoods. While climate change did not create food shortages by itself, a study says that it “exacerbated both the drought and its knock-on impacts for food security”.

What is agroecology?

Agroecology is a broad field and there are many definitions, but what it boils down to, in the words of the Soil Association, is “sustainable farming that works with nature”.

The theory is that by creating synergies and balancing environmental, social and economic considerations, agroecology can support food production, security and nutrition as well as restore the natural ecosystem and biodiversity needed for sustainable agriculture.

Through natural processes and avoiding chemicals such as pesticides and fertilizers, agroecology reduces the environmental harm of food production while stabilizing yields. It can help address issues caused by existing agricultural systems such as deforestation, water scarcity, soil depletion and increasing greenhouse gas emissions. Food

What is the World Economic Forum doing to help ensure global food security?

Two billion people in the world currently suffer from malnutrition and according to some estimates, we need 60% more food to feed the global population by 2050. Yet the agricultural sector is ill-equipped to meet this demand: 700 million of its workers currently live in poverty, and it is already responsible for 70% of the world’s water consumption and 30% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

New technologies could help our food systems become more sustainable and efficient, but unfortunately the agricultural sector has fallen behind other sectors in terms of technology adoption.

Launched in 2018, the Forum’s Innovation with a Purpose Platform is a large-scale partnership that facilitates the adoption of new technologies and other innovations to transform the way we produce, distribute and consume our food.

With research, increasing investments in new agriculture technologies and the integration of local and regional initiatives aimed at enhancing food security, the platform is working with over 50 partner institutions and 1,000 leaders around the world to leverage emerging technologies to make our food systems more sustainable, inclusive and efficient.

Learn more about Innovation with a Purpose’s impact and contact us to see how you can get involved.

In doing so, it creates a beneficial cycle that contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals around food security and climate change.

The circular reinforcement of agroecology.
The circular reinforcement of agroecology. Image: UN-FAO

A viable climate change adaptation strategy

The FAO’s report concluded that there is robust evidence that agroecology increases climate resilience by building on ecological principles such as biodiversity and healthy soils, as well as social aspects such as knowledge sharing and empowering producers.

In Senegal, which is considered a regional leader in agroecology, the FAO research finds that in comparison with other farms, agroecological farms showed higher levels of resilience, which is attributed to maintaining high diversity, self-organization and the preservation of traditional farming knowledge and traditions.

The FAO recommends that agroecology should be recognized as a viable climate change adaptation strategy, and barriers to scaling up agroecological practices be overcome through better education about their benefits.

Pesticides – a dividing point

But not everyone agrees. Some farmers believe that going back to traditional practices, indigenous materials and non-chemical approaches may not always deliver the best results, and that pesticides may be needed at times, not least when critical crop yields are threatened.

However, abating climate change is not a one-horse race. It will take many pathways to rein it in effectively. Many of the principles of agroecology look set to have a place within that jigsaw puzzle of approaches. One of these is the World Economic Forum’s Food Innovation Hubs, which aim to strengthen local innovation ecosystems to help with the sustainable transformation of the world’s food systems, boosting their productivity and resilience.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The clothes of the future could be made from pineapples and bananas

Five-year low inflation for Eurozone and now Mario has to finally wake up the Germans

A Sting Exclusive: “Climate change-the biggest global health threat of the 21st century, yet overlooked in climate negotiations?” IFMSA wonders from COP21 in Paris

Banks cannot die but can be fined

To meet development goals, UN agriculture agency ‘cannot only focus on tackling hunger anymore’

Global leaders and companies pledge to reduce the gender pay gap by 2030

5 ways the WTO can make investment easier and boost sustainable development

Young people hold the key to creating a better future

Rise in Caribbean children displaced by storms shows climate crisis is a child rights issue: UNICEF

UN anti-corruption body in Guatemala rebuts government’s reasons for expulsion order

2nd Global Consultation on Migrant Health 21-23 February 2017 in Sri Lanka

EU to negotiate an FTA with Japan

Why enterprise risk management is the future for banks

Why a healthy planet and a healthy economy go hand-in-hand

Eurozone very close to a sustainable growth path

10 ways American workers view their future economic opportunities

The EU seals CETA but plans to re-baptise TTIP after missing the 2016 deadline

Why I stopped taking the lift

Commission supports normalisation in Greece through activation of post-programme framework

Environmental Implementation Review: Commission helps Member States to better apply EU environment rules to protect citizens and enhance their quality of life

EU to spend €135.5 billion in 2014 or 6.5% less than this year

Syrian Constitutional Committee a ‘sign of hope’: UN envoy tells Security Council

A 3-step plan for carbon-neutral cars

The West and Russia accomplished the dismembering and the economic destruction of Ukraine

Team Europe: The European Union disburses €25 million to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus crisis in The Gambia

The European Youth raises their voices this week in Brussels at Yo!Fest 2015

EU sets ambitious targets for the Warsaw climate conference

Teenage girl’s death sentence spotlights Sudan’s failure to tackle forced marriage, gender-based violence – UN rights office

A new arrangement between Eurozone’s haves and have-nots

Why is Grexit again in the news? Who is to pay for Eurozone’s banking problems?

Getting in on the ground floor: how street-level lots could reinvigorate the post-COVID city

JADE Spring Meeting 2017– day 1: Excellence awards, panel discussion, keynote speeches

Draghi: Germany has to spend if Eurozone is to exit recession

UN Chief says ending poverty ‘a question of justice’ on International Day

OECD strengthens co-operation with Morocco – Renews Morocco Country Programme Agreement

PM May fosters chauvinism, declares trade war on Europe

UN Mission, community leaders, condemn South Sudan violence which left two dead at camp

Youth leaders share positive visions of the future, as Guterres launches UN75 in New York

The real challenges of COVID-19 vaccinations

Sovereign wealth funds could increase equality in a post-COVID world

Using the quarantine to your advantage

Investing in education and skills can improve the health of both humans and planet. Here’s why

High unemployment to continue haunting the EU

Our tourism system is broken – time to customize

Reintegrating former rebels into civilian life a ‘serious concern’ in Colombia: UN Mission chief

What COVID-19 tells us about the changing nature of disaster risk

Making money from meeting the SDGs? An overarching approach to sustainable development.

Human Rights Council election: 5 things you need to know about it

UN chief calls for ‘far greater support’ for Cyclone Idai response

Service Engineer Intern – 1991

Sahel and Central Africa: €210 million in EU humanitarian aid

Will the Greek economy ever come back to growth?

Drone regulation is necessary to democratize the sky for humanity

‘Words must never be met with violence’ urges UN, following Taliban threat to journalists

Health inequalities: private healthcare providers versus state healthcare providers

This interactive map could help you discover a new species

EU Youth Goals – we are shapers not listeners

Europe is now practically divided as in the Cold War

Obama turns the G20 summit into warmongering platform

We must move from egocentric to ecocentric leadership to safeguard our planet

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s