You are here: Home / European Union News / European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission decides to register ‘ReturnthePlastics’ initiative on plastic bottle recycling

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission decides to register ‘ReturnthePlastics’ initiative on plastic bottle recycling

August 17, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the Commission decided to register a European Citizens’ Initiative entitled ‘ReturnthePlastics: A Citizen’s Initiative to implement an EU-wide deposit-system to recycle plastic bottles’.

The organisers of the initiative call on the Commission to present a proposal to:

  • implement an EU-wide deposit-system to recycle plastic bottles,
  • incentivise all EU Member States that supermarkets (chains) which are selling plastic bottles install reverse vending machines for recycling the plastic bottles after being purchased and used by the consumer, and
  • make the plastic bottle producing companies pay plastic taxes for the recycling and deposit-system of the plastic bottles (under the principle that the polluter should pay).

The Commission considers that this initiative is legally admissible because it meets the necessary conditions. At this stage, the Commission has not analysed the substance of the initiative.

Next Steps

Following today’s registration, the organisers can start collecting signatures. If a European Citizens’ Initiative receives 1 million statements of support within 1 year from at least seven different Member States, the Commission will have to react. The Commission could decide either to take the request forward or not, and will be required to explain its reasoning.

Background

The European Citizens’ Initiative was introduced with the Lisbon Treaty as an agenda-setting tool in the hands of citizens. It was officially launched in April 2012.

The conditions for admissibility are: (1) the proposed action does not manifestly fall outside the framework of the Commission’s powers to submit a proposal for a legal act, (2) it is not manifestly abusive, frivolous or vexatious, and (3) it is not manifestly contrary to the values of the Union.

So far, the Commission has received 107 requests to launch a European Citizens’ Initiative, 82 of which were admissible and thus qualified to be registered.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

What the pandemic has taught us about science communication

State aid: Commission approves €30 million Estonian measure to support Nordica in the context of the coronavirus outbreak

How communities are dealing with economy, society and education in COVID-19 crisis     

Has the EU economy truly revived from the financial crisis?

Why Opportunity Zones could be key to transforming our cities

1 in 13 young British people have PTSD. Here’s why

State aid: Commission approves €500 million Greek scheme to support food service companies affected by coronavirus outbreak

Future of our planet hinges on action by today’s youth – UN deputy chief

Global response to poverty and environmental goals ‘not ambitious enough’

Parliament approves EU rules requiring life-saving technologies in vehicles

Pakistan has just planted over a billion trees

JADE visits Lithuanian Junior Initiatives

Cohesion Policy: EU invests €880 million to improve Poland’s railway system

Vaccination challenges for middle and low-income countries

World Economic Forum launches COVID Action Platform to fight coronavirus

Record numbers of people in the UK have applied to study nursing

New legislation on transparency and sustainability of the EU risk assessment model in the food chain

“Only through energy policy we can trigger competitiveness”. The Sting live from #EBS2015: Energy Union – When will it happen?

Youth and Decent Work: A Review of Today’s Facts, Challenges and Possible Solutions

Airships, solar planes and Soviet-era sea skimmers … here’s how we fix air travel

Golden Pen of Freedom Awarded to Murdered Saudi Journalist Jamal Khashoggi during World News Media Congress 2019

Ten years on, crisis in Nigeria ‘far from over’; UN and humanitarian partners urge support for millions still affected

How is COVID-19 affecting claims handling for hurricane damage?

6 ways China and the United States could jumpstart trade reforms

The result of European Elections 2019 seals the end of the business as usual era in Brussels

At this Italian bookshop, children swap their recycling for something to read

Resilience in times of pandemic

FROM THE FIELD: ‘A piece of me’ was taken

What little Cameron got in Brussels seems enough to keep Britain in the EU

How young people are shaping the future of sustainable fashion

This brand is recycling underwear – here’s why

An EU first: youth Ministers debate youth participation in live broadcast

Landmark terror finance resolution adopted by Security Council

The future of the plastics industry is green

How to make later life happy, healthy and meaningful

What if big-tech companies became non-profits?

State aid: Commission approves €6 billion Italian schemes to support SMEs affected by coronavirus outbreak

Employment and Social Developments in Europe review: why social fairness and solidarity are more important than ever

Devastating natural disasters show the need for resilient, sustainable and inclusive infrastructure

This massive project in Spain is the latest milestone in Europe’s solar power boom

Managing mental health during coronavirus – experts around the world share insights

How we can survive the great COVID lockdown: IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath

EU adopts rebalancing measures in reaction to US steel and aluminium tariffs

EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa: new actions of almost €150 million to tackle human smuggling, protect vulnerable people and stabilise communities in North Africa

What India’s route to universal health coverage can teach the world

Pushing for tax fairness in a digital world

EU-U.S. trade talks: milestone reached in mutual recognition on pharmaceuticals

UN spotlights digitization of audiovisual archives to preserve human history on World Day

2020 Blue Economy Report: Blue sectors contribute to the recovery and pave way for EU Green Deal

COVID-19 showed the importance of 5G for the economy and the environment

The widely advertised hazards of the EU not that ominous; the sting is financial woes

Here’s how one social entrepreneur became a first responder to the Indian COVID crisis

Our food system is pushing nature to the brink. Here’s what we need to do

Pollution could be harming every part of your body. Here’s how

CO2 emissions on the rise for first time in four years, UN agency warns

Trump’s America divides the world, bullies China and Europe

A new global financial crisis develops fast; who denies it?

Mental health in the context of a pandemic: social distance

It is now the era to evolve mutually as the bacteria do

5 things you need to know about the new global framework to manage nature

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s