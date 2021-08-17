You are here: Home / European Union News / Afghanistan crisis: Safety of Afghan women and girls has to be a fundamental EU priority

Afghanistan crisis: Safety of Afghan women and girls has to be a fundamental EU priority

August 17, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Reacting to rapid developments on the ground in Afghanistan, Evelyn Regner, the Chair of the European Parliament’s committee on women’s rights and gender equality said:

“Now the Taliban have seized control of Kabul, a new reign of terror for people living in Afghanistan has begun. For Afghan women and girls, this means systemic and brutal oppression in all aspects of life. In Taliban-controlled areas, women’s universities have been closed, they are denying girls access to education, and women are sold as sex slaves.

“We must not turn a blind eye to a humanitarian crisis which will specifically affect women and girls in Afghanistan. All EU member states must work together to ensure the safe passage out of the country for anyone in danger. All further negotiations must guarantee the safety and well-being of Afghan women and girls.”

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Margrethe Vestager, EU Commissioner in charge of competition policy, during a recent press conference in Brussels / Berlaymont. (Copyright: EU, 2018 / Source: EC - Audiovisual Service / Photo: Jennifer Jacquemart)

EU opens investigation into Qatar Petroleum over potentially restrictive gas contracts

How the US election result could light the touch paper of hope for disability justice

Primary Healthcare vs Specialization Careers, how to promote PHC to the Young Health Workforce?

3 ways China is using drones to fight coronavirus

Is your business model fit for the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

Investing in health workers yields ‘triple dividend’, WHO chief says in New Year’s message

This is how many women have been nominated for best director in the Oscars’ entire history

TTIP’s 11th round major takeaways and the usual “leaked” document

EU Court of Justice invalidates Safe Harbour and the game for thousands US businesses suddenly changes

UN chief welcomes agreement by rival leaders in South Sudan, as a step towards ‘inclusive and implementable’ peace

Germany may have a stable and more cooperative government

UN agencies call for action to bolster rights of Europe’s stateless children

How to create a transparent digital economy and rebuild consumer trust

World Cancer Day: Early cervical cancer diagnosis could save lives of over 300,000 women

FIRST PERSON: An artist’s ‘obsession’ with New Orleans tradition

Medical students of today, technological doctors of tomorrow

MEPs approve new CO2 emissions limits for trucks

How trade-based money laundering works and its impact on world finances

The cost of dying

Coronavirus: Commission adopts new exceptional support measures for the wine sector

European Innovation Scoreboard 2018: Europe must deepen its innovation edge

Business leaders must now turn positive ESG talk into long-term results

Why Nordic nations are the best places to have children

These are the top 10 emerging technologies of 2019

Want to hear about the ideas solving the world’s biggest challenges? Follow UpLink on Twitter

From Grexit to Brexit: UK industry now says the in/out referendum is good for your health

Commission Vice-President Rehn exaggerates Eurozone’s growth prospects

Restore hope that peace will come to the Middle East, UN negotiator urges Security Council

Renovation Wave: doubling the renovation rate to cut emissions, boost recovery and reduce energy poverty

Is ECB helping Germany to buy cheaply the rest of Europe?

State aid: Commission approves €24.7 million of Italian support to compensate Alitalia for further damages suffered due to coronavirus outbreak

We can save the Earth. Here’s how

EP Brexit Steering Group calls on the UK to overcome the deadlock

Deaths from far-right terrorism have more than tripled in the West

The European Parliament wants to stay in one place

230 Junior Entrepreneurs and over 70 guests attended the International Congress on “Entrepreneurial Skills for Youth”

Haitian Foreign Minister calls for development reboot to close ‘striking gap’ between promises and action on ending poverty

Corporate investors hold the key to fostering inclusive entrepreneurship

Eurogroup: IMF proposes Germany disposes

COVID-19 has laid bare the cracks in long-term care. Here’s how to fix them

Why building consumer trust is the key to unlocking AI’s true potential

‘Shared responsibility’ to stop 420,000 needless deaths from tainted food each year, UN, world leaders warn

An all-out fight for the EU budget

EU-UK relations: parliament adopts temporary contingency measures

This Syrian national has been trapped at Kuala Lumpur airport for 3 months

EU budget: the Common Agricultural Policy beyond 2020

This challenge is advancing education solutions to help students thrive

Banks can fight financial crime. But we can’t do it alone

Afghanistan: UN condemns blasts that leave 8 dead at cricket stadium

9th Euronest Assembly: new perspectives for a post COVID-19 Eastern Partnership

State aid: Commission approves market conform asset protection scheme for banks in Greece

Hot air behind your cold fridge? Why the future of cooling must be sustainable

EU survey confirms citizens’ call for EU to have more powers to tackle pandemic

Guterres: Security Council’s African alliances ‘needed and appreciated more than ever’

Coronavirus: Commission boosts budget for repatriation flights and rescEU stockpile

EU-Turkey deal on migrants kicked off but to who’s interest?

Coronavirus response: over €1 billion from EU Cohesion policy to support Spain’s recovery

Coronavirus Response: Commission proposes to exempt vital goods and services distributed by the EU from VAT in times of crisis

How to outsmart bias when you’re recruiting

Beating financial crime: Commission overhauls anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism rules

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s