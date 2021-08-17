Afghanistan crisis: Safety of Afghan women and girls has to be a fundamental EU priority

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Reacting to rapid developments on the ground in Afghanistan, Evelyn Regner, the Chair of the European Parliament’s committee on women’s rights and gender equality said:

“Now the Taliban have seized control of Kabul, a new reign of terror for people living in Afghanistan has begun. For Afghan women and girls, this means systemic and brutal oppression in all aspects of life. In Taliban-controlled areas, women’s universities have been closed, they are denying girls access to education, and women are sold as sex slaves.

“We must not turn a blind eye to a humanitarian crisis which will specifically affect women and girls in Afghanistan. All EU member states must work together to ensure the safe passage out of the country for anyone in danger. All further negotiations must guarantee the safety and well-being of Afghan women and girls.”