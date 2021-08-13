You are here: Home / Economy / What we know and what we don’t know about universal basic income

What we know and what we don’t know about universal basic income

August 13, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: John Crowley, Chief of Research, Policy and Foresight, UNESCO & Iulia Sevciuc, Lead, Inclusive Policies and Data-Driven Policy Change, UNESCO

  • The debate on UBI is often polarized and rooted in selective data.
  • To allow for informed policy, an open conversation needs to be had on what we actually know and what we are missing.
  • Trials show how UBI performs in both stable and volatile settings.

The COVID-19 pandemic came with a surge of interest in universal basic income (UBI). The crisis moved UBI from the policy fringe, where it has long been, closer to the mainstream.

Multiple countries employed UBI – or less ambitious variations in the form of temporary basic income (TBI) or minimum subsistence income (MSI) as a crisis measure to cushion the immediate social and economic effects of the pandemic. Before COVID-19, automation and the replacement of jobs made many think of UBI as the way to distribute more fairly the risks and benefits of the technological shifts.

Wales is rolling out a UBI trial in a 2-year scheme that will include 5000 people. It joins a growing group of countries engaging with UBI, from Canada to Finland, Germany to India, Kenya and the United States, as either a standing policy tool or an emergency response.

The debate on UBI is, however, often polarized and rooted in selective data. Blind spots exist on all sides. To allow for informed policy, an open conversation needs to be had on what we actually know and what we are missing on UBI.

What we know

First, the good news.

Trials show how UBI performs in both stable and volatile settings. It has been piloted before and during the pandemic. Many schemes will run through the crisis and end in post-COVID set-ups. Put together, trials serve in two respects.

First, to guide the debates on UBI as a longer-term policy. Secondly, to inform the deployment of UBI as an emergency response in humanitarian, development, and various crisis contexts. COVID-19 is one of many mega-crises to come. Think of the looming social and economic turmoil associated with climate change. Understanding how cash and UBI may (or may not) alleviate these shocks is critical in preparing response options.

UBI is not a “rich country” issue, despite what is often assumed. It has been implemented both in the Global North (e.g., Canada, Finland, Germany, Spain, the US) and in the Global South (e.g., Kenya, India, Mongolia, Namibia). Experts say that developing countries are not at a disadvantage in carrying the fiscal load of UBI or in running the schemes.

Financing is front-and-centre in any talk on sustained UBI. And it should stay there. Data is emerging on the feasibility and sustainability of various financing modalities. These include more traditional sources (e.g., oil and natural resource-derived funding, reallocation of existing funds), innovative ways (e.g., carbon price-and-dividend, data-driven funding, dividends from marketing socially-owned data), and mixed options.

Key lessons are also available on distributive performance of UBI and ways of calibrating the progressive/regressive character of schemes through their financing mechanisms. These are to be listened to if the intention is to go beyond individual trials towards longer-term or to-scale UBI. They also matter greatly when it comes to public buy-in and political acceptability of UBI.

Evaluations of UBI are available and they contain a wealth of data. But the contextual differences and the particular setup of the trials are often under-analysed in the debates on the effectiveness and the impacts of UBI. The results also tend to be skewed, with certain impacts of UBI being assigned a heavier weight in disregard of the context. Take the Finnish trial that provided 2,000 people with a €560 monthly pay.

Much work remains to be done to connect the worlds of knowledge and policy on UBI if the intent is to move ahead smartly —John Crowley and Iulia Sevciuc

The trial is often quoted as having little impact on employment. About 18% and 27% of participants got a job over 2 years, showing little difference with the control group. Yet this trial specifically covered the young and the long-term unemployed – a group facing high and well-known barriers in (re)entering the labour market.

The results, although valuable, should be cautiously extrapolated to the general population. The same applies to impacts on well-being and equity. The main point is that all trial results require coherent analysis to guide decisions based on systematic rather than selective interpretations of UBI impacts.

Results of Finland's basic income experiment.
Results of Finland’s basic income experiment. Image: Kela

What we’re missing

Critical things are lacking.

Alternative and adjacent policy ideas need serious exploration. We need to think of Universal Basic Services as an alternative approach and carbon price-and-dividend as adjacent to UBI. Cases have been made for all but, moving forward, they need to be assessed against the same targets and desired impacts.

Key gaps exist in the understanding of UBI as part of a system rather than a standalone game-changing solution.

First, largely uncovered are the links of UBI with minimum wages, pensions, and severance pay. Second, the interplays of UBI with societal agendas (e.g., its gendered outcomes, impacts on inequalities or political participation) and international frameworks (e.g., if and how UBI feeds into the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) or the climate commitments) are under-analysed. All require stronger knowledge to inform comparative analysis and debates on trade-offs. https://open.spotify.com/embed/episode/1iK7QfPoj9UqG0v3Jw9H2o

Data on UBI exists but it has loopholes and blind spots. The flow of data – between the developing and developed countries – and its use face obstacles. Valuable insights are lost in the silos of different policy experiments and jurisdictional limits.

And lastly, as often, much work remains to be done to connect the worlds of knowledge and policy on UBI if the intent is to move ahead smartly. The former holds data, the latter holds the power of acting upon it.

This piece is based on the work of the UNESCO Management of Social Transformations (MOST) Programme and the UNESCO Inclusive Policy Lab. Experts of the Lab have contributed extensively with data and analysis to this work.

The authors are members of the World Economic Forum Expert Network.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

UN chief welcomes start of Church-mediated national dialogue in Nicaragua

Quality of Europe’s bathing waters remains high, latest annual assessment finds

Further reforms in Sweden can drive growth, competitiveness and social cohesion

Don’t dismiss start-ups founded by millennials. This is how they succeed

Trade defence report: restoring the level playing field for European producers

EU signs final contracts under the €6 billion budget of the Facility for Refugees in Turkey

What could a no-deal Brexit mean for developing countries?

State aid: Commission approves €430 million Italian scheme to compensate ski lift operators for damages suffered due to coronavirus outbreak

Statelessness for terrorists’ families, never an acceptable option, urges UN rights chief

Mental health in midst of a pandemic: can we help?

MEPs adopt Technical Support Instrument to speed up post-COVID-19 recovery

Investors have a role in securing our shared digital future

How to talk to people about mental health – and support one another

Food safety: more transparency, better risk prevention

Ozone on track to heal completely in our lifetime, UN environment agency declares on World Day.

3 ways blockchain can revolutionize global supply chains

Commission welcomes political support by Member States to improve the protection of bees

How China’s sponge cities are preparing for sea-level rise

Germany loves a strong euro; the new Fiscal Councils can deliver despite the Greek chaos and a wider questioning of austerity

Here’s how to close the $176 billion health financing gap

Mergers: Commission clears Telia’s acquisition of Bonnier Broadcasting, subject to conditions

Groundbreaking cancer-fighting drugs now included in updated UN list of essential medicines

Learn from the margin, not the center: digital innovation with social impact as transformative force bridging digital divide

Digital Services: managing harmful content while protecting freedom of expression

A Young student assesses the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA)

UN chief welcomes re-opening of key Gaza border crossing

Charles Michel advocates a strong Europe that acts where it can add real value

How cocoa farming can help stop deforestation

These 5 countries are home to more than half the world’s forests

Parliament compromises on Banking Union but sends market abusers to jail

GSMA Mobile 360 – Africa on 16-18 July 2019, in association with The European Sting

Who is to pay the dearest price in a global slowdown?

Does Greece really weigh what is asking for today in Russia?

These countries have some of the highest voter turnout in the world

How AI is serving up aces at Wimbledon – and what the technology means for the future of sport

The Amazon is reaching a dangerous tipping-point. We need to scale solutions now if we have any chance of saving it

Portugal: €4.66 million in aid for 1,460 dismissed workers and jobless young

10 technology trends to watch in the COVID-19 pandemic

India and the US: 5 ways the countries compare

The Sting’s Mission

The public health system in Brazil as a promoter of sexual and reproductive health and rights: how does it help in the fight against HIV/AIDS?

UN rights chief bemoans unilateral sanctions on Venezuela, fearing ‘far-reaching implications’

Trade Committee advocates lower tariffs in Western Sahara

Skeptic France about Trump-Juncker trade deal favoring German cars; EU’s unity in peril

Plants, the ‘core basis for life on Earth’, under increasing threat, warns UN food agency

How the digital finance revolution can drive sustainable development

These are the world’s safest cities

Piracy and high seas crime growing, becoming more sophisticated, UN Security Council told

Provisional agreement on temporary rules to detect and remove online child abuse

Businesses succeed internationally

Warmongers ready to chew what is left of social protection spending

Mountains matter, especially if you’re young, UN declares

Subsidiarity and Proportionality: Task Force presents recommendations on a new way of working to President Juncker

ECB guarantees the liquidity of the Atlantic financial volume

3 ways to build youth trust and engagement in public institutions

Chart of the day: This is why we need to protect nature’s pollinators

Superbugs: MEPs advocate further measures to curb use of antibiotics

Central African Republic: Guterres says UN mission committed to protecting civilians, helping stabilize country, as violence flares

Gaza: deadly violence continues to escalate, top UN officials work to restore calm

How defining intangible investments can help grow the knowledge economy

More Stings?

Filed Under: Economy, World Economic Forum
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s