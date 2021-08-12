You are here: Home / Business / 4 key steps to decommissioning coal-fired power plants

4 key steps to decommissioning coal-fired power plants

August 12, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Arunabha Ghosh, Chief Executive Officer, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) & Gagan Sidhu, Director, Centre for Energy Finance, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW)

  • The race is on to meet climate goals – highlighting the urgent need to invest in renewable sources of energy.
  • Large-scale decommissioning of coal-fired power plants, particularly in emerging markets is a mammoth task.
  • We tackle four key issues which must be addressed in order to successfully progress decommissioning.

Concerns surrounding a global climate emergency have brought into sharp focus the need to mobilize increased investment flows towards clean energy. Such flows are needed to fund incremental power generating capacities that are non-polluting.

Capital is already shying away from backing new coal-fired thermal power plants. These complementary imperatives and trends are essential to moderate incremental growth rates in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. However, even with heightened climate awareness this does not appear sufficient enough anymore.

Emerging markets will have the bulk of growth in global electricity demand over the next two decades, and they are already showing strong signs of a leapfrog to renewables. So, is the power sector in emerging markets the right place to commence a discussion around emissions reduction? And if so, how will their legacy electricity infrastructure be decommissioned?

In India, about 40% of its GHG emissions can be traced to just 633 individual thermal power units (25 MW and above capacity) operating at 189 thermal power plants. There are 1,066 iron and steel units in India, and there are about 300 cement plants excluding mini plants which in aggregate account for a tiny amount of output. But at 5% and 6% respectively, iron and steel and cement account for a far lower share of emissions.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about the transition to clean energy?

Moving to clean energy is key to combating climate change, yet in the past five years, the energy transition has stagnated.

Energy consumption and production contribute to two-thirds of global emissions, and 81% of the global energy system is still based on fossil fuels, the same percentage as 30 years ago. Plus, improvements in the energy intensity of the global economy (the amount of energy used per unit of economic activity) are slowing. In 2018 energy intensity improved by 1.2%, the slowest rate since 2010.

Effective policies, private-sector action and public-private cooperation are needed to create a more inclusive, sustainable, affordable and secure global energy system.

Benchmarking progress is essential to a successful transition. The World Economic Forum’s Energy Transition Index, which ranks 115 economies on how well they balance energy security and access with environmental sustainability and affordability, shows that the biggest challenge facing energy transition is the lack of readiness among the world’s largest emitters, including US, China, India and Russia. The 10 countries that score the highest in terms of readiness account for only 2.6% of global annual emissions.

To future-proof the global energy system, the Forum’s Shaping the Future of Energy and Materials Platform is working on initiatives including, Systemic Efficiency, Innovation and Clean Energy and the Global Battery Alliance to encourage and enable innovative energy investments, technologies and solutions.

Additionally, the Mission Possible Platform (MPP) is working to assemble public and private partners to further the industry transition to set heavy industry and mobility sectors on the pathway towards net-zero emissions. MPP is an initiative created by the World Economic Forum and the Energy Transitions Commission.

Is your organisation interested in working with the World Economic Forum? Find out more here.

On the other hand, road transportation accounts for a sizeable 9% of India’s emissions, but it also has millions of vehicles and owners behind those emissions. The modest number of thermal power units, combined with their outsized contribution to emissions, thus makes the power sector an ideal starting point for any discussion on emissions reduction.

Any large-scale decommissioning of thermal capacities is easier said than done. Four key questions need to be addressed:

1. How much thermal capacity can be reasonably retired?

Examining the energy future that India has charted out for itself helps to put the first question into perspective. By 2030 India is targeting 450 GW of renewable energy-based generating capacity. This is up from 94 GW today. One way of looking at it is that the incremental amount of power expected to be generated from renewables could result in a scope to retire significant thermal capacities. But the reality is more nuanced. In the absence of viable storage at scale, India could arguably need more stable thermal, not less of it, by 2030. After all, the inevitable increase in demand 10 years down the line will also manifest during the times when variable solar and wind simply do not generate.

Approaching the same question from an efficiency perspective yields an altogether different answer. As a recent study concluded, by prioritizing power dispatch from more efficient (and less-polluting) units, India could switch off between 30 GW and 50 GW of thermal capacity without adversely impacting generation and save over $1 billion annually.

Chart shows over $1 billion annual savings by moving to more efficient & lower cost generation mix.
Chart shows over $1 billion annual savings by moving to more efficient & lower cost generation mix. Image: CEEW.

2. How much will the retirement cost?

Whatever the capacity sought to be decommissioned, there will be associated costs. These include payouts to equity investors and creditors, who originally financed construction. They also include payments to the workforce impacted by decommissioning. Another recent study mapped a large cross-section of India’s thermal fleet and estimated the costs associated with retirement ranged on average between $0.41 million per MW to $0.59 million per MW. Not surprisingly, older units mapped were found to be significantly cheaper to decommission, with much lower per MW costs than the above mentioned average range.

3. What is the most appropriate retirement mechanism?

Germany and South Africa have given serious consideration to thermal decommissioning. The former even progressed to successfully conduct its first auction to retire capacity late last year. There was healthy competition for the pool of capital on offer to operators of thermal capacity. Average price discovery came in far lower (approximately 60% lower in fact) than the maximum €/MW compensation and subsequent auctions will have successively lower per MW maximum compensation thresholds.

Robustly designed mechanisms can ensure that decommissioning need not be the onerously expensive exercise that it is often perceived to be. That said, for successful decommissioning, it would be vital to ensure that the political economy aspects of individual countries – regional disparities, impacts on state revenues, etc – are adequately addressed.

4. Who should pay for the retirement?

Perhaps the most contentious of the four questions is how to fund the decommissioning costs. Even the most well-designed mechanisms cannot eliminate them altogether. The fact that emissions reduction benefits transcend borders points squarely in the direction of an equitable sharing of the costs involved as desirable. This is particularly relevant for the many developing economies which host significant thermal fleets but which have not contributed to the bulk of the aggregate concentrations of GHGs in the atmosphere. Meeting their rising energy needs and financing the energy transition/leapfrog in emerging markets will be central to a successful outcome at COP26.

Finalising the Article 6.4 market mechanism of the Paris Agreement – and the associated challenge of transitioning Clean Development Mechanism activities and associated certified emission reductions – features high on the agenda. Including decommissioning as an eligible activity under the Article 6.4 regime would be one of several ways in which equitable sharing of costs could be explored.

Moving forward

The idea of decommissioning polluting thermal capacities at scale has moved from the margins of the climate change discourse squarely to its centre. There are a number of countries, both developed and developing, which host significant thermal capacities. Millions of people in these countries generate livelihoods, directly and indirectly, thanks to thermal power. Hundreds of billions of dollars of capital have been invested into thermal power. Progressing thermal decommissioning from discourse to action essentially involves answering the four questions highlighted above and helping countries chart their respective decommissioning pathways. Wishing away a problem is no solution to the climate crisis; it needs strategic attention and engagement.

This agenda blog is part of a series dedicated to Mobilizing Investment for Clean Energy in Emerging Economies. The project, driven by multiple stakeholders associated with the World Economic Forum, is designed to uncover barriers, identify solutions and enable collaborative actions to significantly scale investments for clean energy in emerging and developing markets.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Six children among 53 confirmed fatalities after Libya detention centre airstrikes: Security Council condemns attack

A free press is ‘cornerstone’ for accountability and ‘speaking truth to power’: Guterres

Vaccination Campaigns and Fake News: a historic challenge

In The Bahamas, Guterres sees impact of ‘Category Hell’ hurricane, ‘powered by climate change’

Antitrust: Commission opens investigation into possible anti-competitive conduct of Amazon

1 million citizens try to create a new EU institution

European Youth Capital 2019 announced: Novi Sad, Serbia

Coronavirus: Commission unveils EU vaccines strategy

At last Germany to negotiate the costs for a really cohesive Eurozone

State aid: Commission concludes that recapitalisation of German NordLB is market conform

World in grip of ‘high impact weather’ as US freezes, Australia sizzles, parts of South America deluged

COP21 Breaking News_08 December: Global Business Community Comes to Paris with Solutions for Taking On the Climate Challenge Across the Board

Germany may have a stable and more cooperative government

MWC19 Wrap Up, in association with The European Sting, GSMA’s Brussels Media Partner for the 6th Consecutive Year

Telemental health care in times of psychological instability: call 188

How digital infrastructure can help us through the COVID-19 crisis

How improved data could boost humanitarian investment

EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia

How income-sharing agreements can improve access to education

Early signs of growth in Eurozone?

Gender equality and medicine in the 21st century

Sri Lankan authorities must work ‘vigorously’ to ease simmering ethno-religious tensions, urges UN rights expert

New SDG Advocates sign up for ‘peace, prosperity, people’ and planet, on the road to 2030

Child Labour: Statement by the European Commission and the High Representative on the World Day against Child Labour

8th Euronest Assembly: the future of relations with Eastern partners

Commission reports on the risks of investor citizenship and residence schemes in the EU and outlines steps to address them

Friday’s Daily Brief: human rights in Sudan, sombre anniversaries for Rwanda and Nigeria, and fears of ‘chaos’ in Libya

Meet the Junior Enterprise network at JEWC 2014!

EU4Health: 9.4 billion EUR budget needed for new EU health programme

5 amazing schools that will make you wish you were young again

“Two Pack” approved: Is democracy chased away from Brussels?

Fostering defence innovation through the European Defence Fund

Statement by Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager on State aid measures to address the economic impact of COVID-19

These are some of the spectacular additions to Unesco’s World Heritage sites

Palliative care and Universal Health Care

Working when sick is rising and harms you and your employer. This is why

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “It is the implementation, Stupid!”, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaueble points the finger to Greece from Davos

Draghi to lay his print on long term ECB policies prior to exiting next year

EU-Turkey relations: EU considers imposing sanctions while Turkey keeps violating Cyprus’ sovereignty

Defence: European Commission paves the way for first joint industrial projects under EU budget

‘The welfare of the Libyan people’ the UN’s sole agenda for the country, says Guterres in Tripoli

To be fair or to be sustainable? That is the (retirement) question

Yemen: UN Envoy ‘guilty’ of optimistic hope that war is ‘nearing the end’

Central banking in times of complexity

EU external action budget: European Commission welcomes the final adoption of the EU’s new long-term external action budget for 2021-2027

80 adolescents a day will still die of AIDS by 2030, despite slowdown in epidemic

5 inventions that could transform the health of our ocean

The New Year 2016 will not be benevolent to Europe

Building a stronger Europe: new initiatives to further boost role of youth, education and culture policies

Food safety critical to development and ending poverty: FAO deputy chief

CEOs as activists: should leaders speak up about social causes?

FROM THE FIELD: How the smell of fresh bread transformed one refugee life

Parliament boosts consumer rights online and offline

The Netherlands is paying people to cycle to work

This is how attitudes to vaccines compare around the world

Civilians ‘must never be a target,’ says UN in Afghanistan, amid troubling number of casualties during Ramadan

Everybody against Japan over yen’s devaluation

Launch of Pact for Youth: European Youth Forum calls for real business engagement

These are the world’s best universities by subject

Germany and Europe prepare for Trump’s America

More Stings?

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s