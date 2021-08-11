You are here: Home / Business / This African company is producing cashew nuts sustainably. Here’s how

This African company is producing cashew nuts sustainably. Here’s how

August 11, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Sean Fleming, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • The global trade in cashews is booming, more than doubling from 2000 to 2018.
  • But farmers often miss out on the earnings from this crop.
  • Tolaro Global, a West African company, uses sustainable methods and a community-minded ethos to produce its cashew products.
  • It’s part of a global shift towards sustainable agriculture.

Nuts are tasty, highly nutritious, and – whether used whole or as an ingredient – they are big business.

An estimated five million tonnes of tree nuts (which include almonds, Brazil nuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, and pistachios) are produced each year and one of the world’s most popular varieties is the cashew.

Future of Food Agriculture, Food and Beverage Africa
Image: Statista

Global trade in raw cashews more than doubled between 2000 and 2018 to 2.1 billion kilogrammes annually. But there are problems in the global cashew supply chain, including child labour and poor working conditions.

Now a company in West Africa is seeking to change that. Tolaro Global produces its cashews through “a fair trade, thriving and sustainable farming community,” according to its founders, Serge Kponou and Jace Rabe.

Crops are processed in the company’s own facilities, and a range of products are sold, including cashew flour and butter, and dry-roasted nuts in jars and packets.

Exporting raw nuts – and wealth

Africa is a hot spot for cashew production, accounting for almost two-thirds of the 2000 to 2018 growth. But African farmers are missing out on the potential earnings of this crop, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

“Countries that grow cashews but don’t process them at a significant scale retain only a small share of the value created as the nut travels from the farm to store,” says Miho Shirotori, who leads UNCTAD’s work on trade negotiations and commercial diplomacy.

In 2018, UNCTAD says, the export price of cashews from India to the European Union was roughly 3.5 times higher than the equivalent paid to cashew farmers in Côte d’Ivoire. That’s a 250% price difference that represents a flow of wealth and opportunities, not just cashews, from Africa.

African farmers, exporters and workers are missing out on a wealth of opportunities,” Shirotori says.

Tolaro Global’s processing plant handles around 6,000 tonnes of raw cashews per year.
Tolaro Global’s processing plant handles around 6,000 tonnes of raw cashews per year. Image: Tolaro Global

A fairer alternative

Tolaro Global, in the West African country of Benin, wants to change this.

The business employs over 600 people, trades with 7,000 cashew farmers and its processing plant handles around 6,000 tonnes of raw cashews per year. Over half of its employees are women, as well as three-quarters of management, while the average Tolaro farmer has increased their yield four times, according to the website. https://www.youtube.com/embed/W4dAqIzSzgM?enablejsapi=1&wmode=transparent

Tolaro provides daily meals for its workers, as well as healthcare for them and their families, and free childcare in its own daycare facility.

Its employees also elect their own workers’ representatives to liaise with managers or handle complaints.

A shift to sustainable agriculture

The transition to more sustainable forestry, agriculture and commodity trade is a priority highlighted by the World Economic Forum’s UpLink platform, which is encouraging participation in the Tropical Forest Commodities Challenge. Backed by the UK government’s Forest, Agriculture and Commodity Trade Dialogue initiative, and the Tropical Forest Alliance, the challenge wants to hear about new ideas for change in agriculture and related industries.

“The objective is to shift away from clearing land for production, towards optimizing already cleared or non-forested, non-High Carbon Stock and non-High Conservation Value lands,” the challenge organizers say.

Tolaro’s founders have, together with Rabe’s wife Sarah, also launched a non-profit working with local women and community issues, called Projects for Progress, and a trading business called Beyond the Nut, which promotes and sells some of the products from the Tolaro factory. This means more of the money from the cashew value chain stays not just within Tolaro, but within Benin, the company says.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Europe faces economic turmoil as Italy gets closer to the Excessive Debt Procedure

Maintaining mental health is as important as avoiding COVID-19

State aid: Commission approves Danish public financing of Fehmarn Belt fixed rail-road link

UN agencies urge Brunei to repeal new ‘extreme and unjustified’ penal code

EU Youth Conference concludes in Luxembourg with concrete plans on how to create real youth participation

5 technologies that will forever change global trade

Resolving Israel-Palestinian conflict, ‘key to sustainable peace’ in the Middle East: Guterres

What is behind the wide reach of  fake news about Coronavirus?

Here’s how we can tackle the growing cybersecurity skills gap

Quality coffee can boost local economies and benefit farmers – here’s how

This is how climate change is impacting the ocean – and what we can do about it

Cleaner Air in 2020: 0.5% sulphur cap for ships enters into force worldwide

7 ways to break the fast fashion habit – and save the planet

IMAGINATION, FACTS AND OPPORTUNITIES – THE UNLIMITED POWER OF CHINA

A dangerously hot climate, simmering political tensions: ‘This is not the summer of our youth,’ UN chief warns

Three reasons to be optimistic for the future of Asia

One billion people have preventable eye conditions, increasingly linked to lifestyle choices: UN health agency

The Fight for Women’s Rights

EU@UNGA 74: Working towards a more peaceful, secure and prosperous world

Diversity training doesn’t change people’s behaviour. We need to find out what does

Essential services on verge of shutdown in Gaza as emergency fuel set to run out

Why the future of carbon should be blue

G20 LIVE: G20 Leaders’ Communiqué Antalya Summit, 15-16 November 2015

The US may be “open” to reviving TTIP, while the EU designs the future of trade with China

How we measure stakeholder capitalism will determine our recovery

What are antibody tests and can they get the world back to work?

Mergers: Commission approves acquisition of Raytheon by UTC, subject to conditions

Technology and public healthcare: the basis to fight COVID-19

Who can compel Wallonia to unlock CETA, the EU-Canada free trade pack?

Cum-ex tax fraud scandal: MEPs call for inquiry, justice, and stronger tax authorities

Eurozone: Negative statistics bring deflation and recession closer

World must ‘step up’, match Pakistan’s compassion for refugees, says UN chief

Forest fires: EU helps Italy, Greece, Albania and North Macedonia to fight devastating fires

Meet the Seed Warrior: the man on a mission to rescue India’s rice diversity

Great Reset: What university entrepreneurship can bring to the post-COVID world

ECB: The bastion of effective and equitable Europeanism keeps up quantitative easing

Parliament boosts efforts to improve its environmental performance

US Tariffs on Steel and Aluminium: Statement of Trade Committee Chair

Why the fight against nature loss should be a business priority

Migrants: ‘A powerful driver’ of economic growth, ‘dynamism and understanding’

‘Bleakest period yet’ in Occupied Palestinian Territory: UN human rights expert

How the EU sees its own and Russia’s role in Ukraine

Digital was our lifeline in 2020, and we are more positive about it since

Is the ECB enforcing the will of the big Eurozone member states on the small? Can the euro area live with that?

Migration crisis update: Greece could probably say goodbye to Schengen really soon

Guterres expresses ‘grave concern’ following explosion at large political rally for reform-minded Ethiopian Prime Minister

Connected Claims Europe on 18-19 September 2019, in association with The European Sting

MEPs: Companies must no longer cause harm to people and planet with impunity

Crimean crisis: not enough to slow down European indices

Conference on the Future of Europe: preparations continue

Vaccine nationalism – and how it could affect us all

NATO summit, Brussels, 11-12/07/2018

4 myths about corruption

GSMA Mobile 360: Connecting Cities, Connecting Lives, Connecting Europe

COVID-19: MEPs extend relief measures for the transport sector

Eurozone stagnates after exporting its recession to trading partners

This is how we can save millions of people from extreme poverty after COVID-19

5 factors driving the Chinese lawtech boom

Commission presents review of EU economic governance and launches debate on its future

ECB bets billions on Eurozone’s economic recovery

More Stings?

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s