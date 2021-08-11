You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Gender inequities in the medical field, an urgent issue

Gender inequities in the medical field, an urgent issue

August 11, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. María Teresa Ferri, a third-year medical student from Ecuador, she works with the local medical student’s association in the education committee. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Try to explain this: “a father and son are in a horrible car crash that kills the dad. The son is rushed to the hospital; just as he’s about to go under the knife, the surgeon says, “I can’t operate—that boy is my son!” (1)

When this experiment was done in 197 psychology students in Boston University and in 103 children between 7 and 17 years, only 14 and 15% of them, respectively, answered that the mother was the surgeon (1). Does this statistic tell you something?

Here is another one, according to a survey directed by Medscape in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Brazil, and Mexico; the gender pay gap is around 20-29% (2). Any guessing of which group is being underpaid?

Women around the world, are constantly facing inequities in their work environment because of their gender. It has been demonstrated that women are more severely judged when making ethical mistakes. This was proven by a quick experiment on which a group of people were asked to judge a hospital administrator who committed an unethical action; it turned out that if the person had a male name, the sentence was 80 days and if the person had a female name, the sentence was 130 days (2). It is also important to mention, the fact that as job positions hierarchy are higher, the percentage of women in charge drops. In 2014 the AAMC reported that 46% of residents were females, while only 21% were professors and only 16% deans (3). Another aspect worth mentioning is what Dr. Nancy Baxter, a colorectal surgeon in Toronto recalls. She says that women are more likely to receive simple and lower-paid procedures if compared to men, who tend to receive complex procedures that not only make them earn more money but also respect (2). She also mentions that women tend to be more patient when dealing with certain cases who need extra time; therefore, these cases are often referred to them (2). The problem here is that women are not compensated for the extra time because payment is based on the patient, not by time.

Operation Smile, a nonprofit medical organization that provides safe surgeries to children with cleft lip or cleft palate all around the world, performed its first international medical mission with only women personnel. This mission took part in Oujda, Morocco, where around 50 medical volunteers provided 130 surgeries for the children in need. At the end of the mission, some interesting conclusions were obtained; 73% of the women who could not find a mentor in their country, found one in the mission and 100% were inspired to mentor women in their country (4). The simplicity of having a safe working environment where they feel supported and equal, inspired these women to not only continue to grow professionally but also to help other women grow as well.

Do you know when do we expect to close the gender wage gap in the United States? In the year 2059 (5). It is time to change this reality, it’s time for women.

References

1.        Barlow R. BU Research: A Riddle Reveals Depth of Gender Bias. [Internet]. Boston University. 2014. Available from: http://www.bu.edu/articles/2014/bu-research-riddle-reveals-the-depth-of-gender-bias/

2.        Boesveld S. What’s driving the gender pay gap in medicine? Vol. 192, CMAJ : Canadian Medical Association journal = journal de l’Association medicale  canadienne. 2020. p. E19–20.

3.        Allen RM. Gender Inequality in Medicine: Too Much Evidence to Ignore. Psychiatric Times. 2017;

4.        Munabi DN. Going Far Together: A Future for Women in Health Care Around the World. Operation Smile. 2020.

5.        Donner F, Goldberg E. In 25 Years, the Pay Gap Has Shrunk by Just 8 Cents. The New York Times [Internet]. 2021; Available from: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/24/us/equal-pay-day-explainer.html

About the author

María Teresa Ferri is a third-year medical student from Ecuador, she works with the local medical student’s association in the education committee. She has been a volunteer at Operation Smile for 9 years and is currently representing Ecuador on Student Program’s Latin American leadership team. She has been in the two International Leadership Conferences for Students (Italy and Paraguay). Her long-term aspiration is to be part of the medical Operation Smile staff; and to work with other non-profit organizations helping people in need. She also wants to keep growing in the medical field and keep educating and working on human rights issues as well. 

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Human rights breaches in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Bahrain and Cambodia

‘Right to disconnect’ should be an EU-wide fundamental right, MEPs say

Why ignoring women is costing financial services money

How can we safeguard and improve the future of global health?

Social enterprises can change entire industries. This is how

Human Rights breaches in Russia, Afghanistan and Burkina Faso

Digital Green Certificate: MEPs seek clarifications regarding the travel facilitation tool

Eurobarometer: Trust in the European Union has increased since last summer

COVID-19 vaccination: MEPs call for EU and global solidarity

EU mobilises immediate support for its Western Balkan partners to tackle coronavirus

TTIP’s 11th round starts in Miami but EU-US businesses see no sunny side

Economic recovery won’t tackle youth unemployment problem

Systems leadership can change the world – but what exactly is it?

Trust and support of Iraqis essential for success of UN’s Da’esh terror investigation

EU-Turkey deal on migrants kicked off but to who’s interest?

Climate change helped destroy these four ancient civilisations

GSMA Reveals Shortlist For 2019 Asia Mobile Awards

Why do medical students seek for work abroad?

Here are 5 new green laws coming into force in 2020

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: UNESCO ready to help after Notre Dame fire, and updates on Libya, Nicaragua, and the Cyclone Idai response

World must avoid a new Cold War, UN chief tells economic forum in Russia

Commission issues guidance on the participation of third country bidders in the EU procurement market

China is sending science students to live with rural farmers – and crop yields are skyrocketing

Agriculture must rethink carbon to deliver natural climate solutions

‘Reef cubes’: could these plastic-free blocks help save the ocean?

Outbreak or breakout? How to protect prison populations from COVID-19

Human Rights Day celebrates ‘tremendous activism’ of the world’s young people

European Court of Justice to Google: It is #righttobeforgotten but not #righttoberemembered

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into the proposed acquisition of Fitbit by Google

Refugees in Greece: MEPs demand solidarity, warn about impact of health crisis

What little Cameron got in Brussels seems enough to keep Britain in the EU

CLIMATE CHANGE FOCUS: Climate-proofing Timor-Leste

Commissioner Hogan announces new transparency package

This Japanese experiment shows how easily coronavirus can spread – and what you can do about it

EU mobilises international donors to support Venezuelan refugees and migrants and countries in the region

Counting unemployment in the EU: The real rate comes to anything between 16.1% and 20.6%

Polish PM chooses to focus on economy, amid questions on rule of law in Poland

Progress against torture in Afghan detention centres, but Government needs to do more, says UN report

Global economy faces gravest threat since the crisis as coronavirus spreads

‘Humiliation was the worst’; Holocaust survivor at UN, asks world to act with ‘empathy and compassion’

5 ways data can help build trust in vaccines

Germany not famous for easy way outs from political stalemates

EU to scrutinise foreign direct investment more closely

COP21 Breaking News_12 December: Another sleepless night for the negotiators before Indaba meeting

EU-US trade war: Will Trump take advantage of WTO’s decision leading to ominous economic growth?

Global OECD welcomes Colombia as its 37th Member

Restore hope that peace will come to the Middle East, UN negotiator urges Security Council

Security Council condemns ‘heinous and cowardly’ attack in Iran

New rules allow EU consumers to defend their rights collectively

How to look after someone with coronavirus

How transparency can help the global economy to grow

Q&A: A on the EU COVID-19 certificate

2014 budget: The EU may prove unable to agree on own resources

A new European Research Area: Commission sets new plan to support green and digital transition and EU recovery

Advocating for the democratization of palliative care through its implementation in the Universal Health Coverage

Why collective action is the key to saving our forests

Service Engineer Intern – 1991

China revisited by the former Ambassador of Hungary to China

We need to build a quantum security coalition. Here’s why

This is how the tech giants are helping tackle coronavirus

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s