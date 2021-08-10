You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Tokyo 2020 broke an Olympic record for LGBTI representation. Here’s why that matters

Tokyo 2020 broke an Olympic record for LGBTI representation. Here’s why that matters

August 10, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Amit Paley, CEO and Executive Director, The Trevor Project

  • The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo featured 172 athletes who identify as LGBTI – more than the total number of LGBTI athletes who have participated in all previous Summer and Winter Games;
  • Representation in sports and at such a global level can dramatically impact the collective well-being of a marginalized group and even save lives;
  • In research from the Trevor project, LGBTI youth who participated in sports reported nearly 20% lower rates of depressive symptoms compared to those who do not.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo featured an unprecedented 172 athletes who identify as LGBTI. This is more than three times the number of LGBTI athletes at the last Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and more than the total number of out athletes in all previous Summer and Winter Olympics put together.

British diver Tom Daley used his gold medal win – in which he became one of the first openly out gay men to ever win gold – as an opportunity to send a message to LGBTI youth. “I hope that any young LGBT person out there can see that no matter how alone you feel right now, you are not alone and that you can achieve anything and there is a whole lot of your chosen family out here ready to support you,” Daley said. “I feel incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion.” https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ijoib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1404131960977510401&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.weforum.org%2Fagenda%2F2021%2F08%2Ftokyo-2020-olympic-record-for-lgbti-representation%2F&sessionId=a3f4727a8d82dc22394a639263006a33169ca88a&theme=light&widgetsVersion=1890d59c%3A1627936082797&width=550px

American swimmer Erica Sullivan won silver in the 1500m freestyle event and celebrated by saying: “I’m multicultural. I’m queer. I’m a lot of minorities (…) Just me getting to be on the podium, in Japan, as an Asian American woman and getting to take silver in a historical women’s event for the first time, as someone who likes women and identifies as gay – it’s so cool. It’s awesome.”

While the representation and celebration of LGBTI identities at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games is historic, it’s also seismically important. Representation can dramatically impact the collective well-being of a marginalized group. In research from The Trevor Project, more than 80% of youth said that celebrities who are LGBTI positively impacted how they feel about being LGBTI. The significance of this number is starkly placed into context when we consider that 42% of LGBTI youth respondents seriously considered attempting suicide in the past 12 months, including more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth, according to The Trevor Project’s recent National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health.

Increased inclusion in sports enables more young people to reap the character-building, community and mental health benefits of sports environments. As the above data suggests, we cannot understate the extent to which this watershed moment could have a more profound lasting impact. LGBTI youth who participated in sports reported nearly 20% lower rates of depressive symptoms compared to those who do not. Conversely, exclusion from sports on the grounds of LGBTI identity is a form of discrimination associated with increased suicidality and mental health challenges amongst LGBTI youth. Beyond explicit exclusion, our conversations with LGBTI young people demonstrate that many feel so othered from the sports community at large that they never even consider getting involved.

This record-breaking Olympics for LGBTI representation is to be celebrated. However, we can be under no illusions about how far we still have to go. An assault on the rights of transgender and nonbinary youth to participate in sports is underway: nine states in the US have all recently introduced bans on the participation of these individuals at school-level.

Sports continue to be a fertile ground for alienation for LGBTI youth and this is reflected in our research: sports participation was more common among LGBTI youth who were less out about their LGBTI identity. One in three LGBTI youth who were not out to anyone about their sexual orientation participated in sports compared to one in five who were out to all or most of those they knew. “I avoided athletic activities out of terror, not disinterest,” one LGBTI youth told The Trevor Project.

Sports participation was more common among LGBTQ youth who were less “out” about their LGBTQ identity.
Sports participation more common among LGBTI youth who were less “out” about their LGBTI identity Image: Trevor Project

The 2020 Olympic Games, in conjunction with high-profile athletes such as Carl Nassib and Luke Prokop coming out in recent weeks, are encouraging signs of the times we are living in. This progress in the context of the Olympics is especially important given that it’s taking place on a global stage. But we cannot make this cultural shift in sports incumbent upon individuals. Social pressure and expectations have reached untenable levels, as evidenced by Olympic athletes Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles’ courageous decisions to prioritize their mental health and openly discuss their struggles. The onus is on managers, coaches, and, chiefly, institutions, as I’ve argued before.

The incredible increase in athletes who have proudly expressed their LGBTI identity at the Summer Olympic Games underscores that many of these individuals likely entered into their sports and endured years of training feeling like they couldn’t be their authentic self. The number of potential athletes being excluded because they feel unwelcome in this space is untold and will be forever unknown, inhibiting both individual and collective potential. If the Olympic Games are truly about exhibiting the best talent available to a nation, we must make sure everyone feels welcome to participate and thrive.

Increased inclusion and representation can have a transformative impact on the well-being and mental health of LGBTI youth, especially at a time when transgender and nonbinary youth are being targeted and scapegoated. I hope that by the next Summer Olympics in 2024, we can look back on this year and celebrate just how far we’ve come.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Georgia: EU report highlights importance of maintaining reform momentum and depolarising the political environment

What is ‘South-South cooperation’ and why does it matter?

Booking.com commits to align practices presenting offers and prices with EU law following EU action

The power of trust and values in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Mobile technology facilitating social distance in the middle of a pandemic

DRC ‘calm but tense’ as country awaits presidential election result

‘Act now with ambition and urgency’ to tackle the world’s ‘grave climate emergency’, UN chief urges UAE meeting

European Semester Spring Package: Recommendations for a coordinated response to the coronavirus pandemic

Mental Health Policy, a significant driver for growth

In Bali, UN chief Guterres outlines importance of international financial cooperation for sustainable development

Climate change hits the poor hardest. Mozambique’s cyclones prove it

European Court of Justice to Google: It is #righttobeforgotten but not #righttoberemembered

The French army is enlisting sci-fi writers to predict the future

Youth unemployment: think out of the box

Zhua Zhou: Choosing The Future

UNICEF urges governments to repatriate thousands of foreign children stranded in northeast Syria

UN food relief agency airlifts aid to DR Congo province hit by Ebola outbreak

How to fight back against misinformation and polarization

Politics still matter in the US but not in Europe

COP25: ‘Signals of hope’ multiplying in face of global climate crisis, insists UN chief Guterres

Tax and fiscal policies central to governments’ responses to Covid-19 crisis

5 things you need to know about your microbiome

US-China trade war: Washington now wants control of the renminbi-yuan

Smart toys: Your child’s best friend or a creepy surveillance tool?

These countries have the most doctors and nurses

Brexit: Britain and the Continent fighting the battle of Waterloo again

Could Rwanda become Africa’s healthcare leader?

Ukraine: Temperatures plunge amid rising humanitarian needs

Commission offers discount on fines to banks for competition infringements

Meet Alice, the battery-powered plane that could herald the age of electric air travel

The JADE Spring Conference 2017 is casting its shadows before

EU’s Bank signs € 150 million loan to India as part of record investment in clean energy

Mental health and suicide prevention: why focus on primary care

How COVID-19 is taking gaming and esports to the next level

Here’s what COVID-19 teaches us about ‘social learning’ and the environment

GSMA Introduces MWC21 Travel Partner Gray Dawes

Trade war or not New York bankers will have it their way

We can end TB right now. Here’s how

Growing a new coral reef in a fraction of the time with a fragment of the coral

EU-Turkey deal on migrants kicked off but to who’s interest?

Remarks by President Juncker at the joint press conference with President Tusk ahead of the G20 Summit

Brexit must not put UK university research at risk

ECB to buy corporate bonds: Will government financing be the next step?

Humanitarian visas would reduce refugees’ death toll

‘Internal security’ or how to compromise citizens’ rights and also make huge profits

The movement of anti-vaccers: taking humanity back 200 years

Vile act of torture prohibited ‘under all circumstances’, UN chief affirms on International Day to support victims

World must avoid a new Cold War, UN chief tells economic forum in Russia

Major humanitarian hub in north-east Nigeria burned in attack

New UN data tool shows ‘mismatch’ between government aid and places modern slavery exists

This ‘hidden killer’ is responsible for one in five deaths, and you might never have heard of it

Egyptian death sentences a ‘gross miscarriage of justice’: UN human rights chief

How climate change exacerbates the refugee crisis – and what can be done about it

Main results of EU Environment Council, 25/06/2018

How two colossal Assyrian icons were recreated using digital tech

2021-2027 EU Budget: €378,1 billion to benefit all regions

Precision medicine should be accessible to all

Ambassador Zhang Ming: “Work Together for a Better Globalization”

How climate change can be addressed through executive compensation

Denmark’s last circus elephants are retiring – here’s what might take their place

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s