You are here: Home / EUGlobe / 3 dynamics shaping the future of security on the Korean peninsula

3 dynamics shaping the future of security on the Korean peninsula

August 10, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Joo-Ok Lee, Head, Regional Agenda – Asia-Pacific; Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum & Ariel Kastner, Lead, Geopolitical Agenda, World Economic Forum

  • The Republic of Korea (ROK) and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) recently restored communications.
  • Chatham House, in partnership with the World Economic Forum, hosted a dialogue exploring the dynamics shaping the security on the peninsula.
  • Experts discussed the peninsula’s approach to international affairs, food security and politics.

The Republic of Korea (ROK) and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) recently restored a communications hotline between their capitals after Pyongyang had severed the connection 14 months earlier. The restoration of this link raises some hope that strain that had intensified over the past several months can be replaced by additional steps toward dialogue. Yet, lasting, long-term security requires a more comprehensive approach that aligns stakeholders, addresses humanitarian issues, and accounts for domestic politics in key countries.

Within this complex context, Chatham House, in partnership with the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Councils on Geopolitics and the Korean Peninsula, hosted a dialogue exploring the dynamics shaping the security on the peninsula.

The discussion featured Hazel Smith, Professor at SOAS; Moon Chung-in, Chairman of the Sejong Institute, and Jean Lee, Director of the Center for Korean History and Public Policy, Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. John Nilsson-Wright, Korea Foundation Korea Fellow at Chatham House, chaired the discussion, with Robin Niblett, Director and Chief Executive of Chatham House, offering opening remarks. https://www.youtube.com/embed/7diySJKl4d0?enablejsapi=1&wmode=transparent

Will allies and adversaries align?

The ROK is looking to create a “virtuous cycle”, according to Moon Chung-in, in which Seoul deepen its already close ties with Washington and also with Pyongyang. In this way, Seoul hopes to be an axis of sorts, moving all three toward deeper engagement.

Whether this approach will be successful, Jean Lee said, is an open question as Washington looks to place the issue of security on the peninsula within wider strategic context: the US-China relationship. According to Lee, the Biden Administration is taking a “regional and global approach”, strengthening ties with traditional partners, most notably, Japan and South Korea, but also with China. Members of the Biden Administration are meeting with counterparts in China at a time when North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for his part has been reaching out to China and Russia to reaffirm his ties with these countries.

The key question will be whether Washington, Seoul and Tokyo can not only align among themselves but also identify common ground with Beijing and Moscow. “Trying to present a united front among the regional partners is absolutely key to bringing North Korea back into the international fold,” Lee said.

Is food security national security?

North Korea is facing severe food shortages, according to United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization, which estimates the “food gap” in the country to be around 860,000 tons—equivalent to approximately 2.3 months of food use. North Korea, Smith said, views food security as “a national security issue” because the government is facing weakening legitimacy, particularly among younger people.

Beyond the magnitude of the impact of food shortage on its population (vulnerable sectors of society, particularly the young and elderly, will likely suffer disproportionately) losing ideological control of the younger generation represents a national security threat to the regime. It is for this reason that Pyongyang has ignored recent overtures from Washington, instead focusing on its own internal challenges, feeling its nuclear program offers protection from external threats.

The underlying cause of food insecurity is the North’s policies, which has inhibited economic growth. But UN sanctions, argued Smith, particularly those imposed in 2017 targeting natural gas, trucks and machinery, have had a dire effect as well. These items are critical to agriculture, which represents a third of the North’s economy. Therefore, advancing security on the peninsula will need to account for the food crisis itself and for the national-security prism through which Pyongyang views it.

What role will politics play?

The coming year, 2022, will bring presidential elections in South Korea and midterm elections in the US, both of which may offer some additional challenge. Lee said the Biden Administration likely will have “bigger issues” to deal with, particularly on the domestic and economic fronts, in the runup to congressional elections than focusing on North Korea. All the more so, because North Korea does not represent an imminent threat to US interests.

The danger, though, is that North Korea may take provocative steps to try to reassert itself and gain attention. Moon agreed that politics could inject further challenge in that one of the few bipartisan areas of agreement in Washington is strong distaste for engaging North Korea. But Smith said that the active engagement of North Korea by the Trump Administration—specifically the former president’s meeting with Kim in Singapore in June 2018—neutralizes any criticism that Republicans could make if the Biden Administration more fully engaged Pyongyang.

On the North Korean side, Lee said, Pyongyang has been using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to more fully seal the country off. Emerging from this deepened isolation would therefore require a narrative that legitimizes its decision to do so. Otherwise, the regime would lose additional legitimacy among its population.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Methane levels are increasing – and scientists aren’t sure why

Why David Cameron’s large victory in UK elections will not pursue a ‘Brexit’

A new way to teach active citizenship to students?

‘Emulate his example’ urges UN chief as world celebrates Nelson Mandela: a ‘global advocate for dignity and equality’

How the coronavirus market turmoil compares to 2008 – and what we can do

Obama, Crimea and the TTIP pill

Asylum Seeker Accommodation and Mental Health

Conference on Future of Europe should start “as soon as possible in autumn 2020”

Q&A on extraordinary remote participation procedure

UN Human Rights Council stands firm on LGBTI violence, Syria detainees and Philippines ‘war on drugs’

Our healthcare systems are ailing. Here’s how to make them better

How do we go about improving mental health in the community and reducing suicide rates in the 15-29 age group?

UN chief urges Hamas and Israel to ‘step back from the brink of another devastating conflict’ in Gaza

The post-pandemic future of work – according to 3,000 CEOs from around the world

Ditching plastic straws isn’t enough. Here’s how to achieve zero waste.

Rise in number of children killed, maimed and recruited in conflict: UN report

Erdogan vies to become Middle East Sultan over Khashoggi’s killing

This is how AI can help you make sense of the world

Team Europe: EU provides €100 million to Mozambique for education, health and social protection

Climate change adaptation: MEPs want the EU to be better prepared

Apple® logo (copyright: Apple)

Apple takes further step into music: EU Regulators formally approve its planned Shazam acquisition

Guinea-Bissau: Upcoming elections vital to prevent ‘relapse’ into instability, says UN envoy

The shrinking Arctic ice protects us all. It’s time to act

What can smallpox teach us about how we’ve managed COVID-19?

Spending on health increase faster than rest of global economy, UN health agency says

Chart of the day: These countries have the largest carbon footprints

Mario Draghi quizzed for last time by Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee

Plastic is a global problem. It’s also a global opportunity

Preventing and resolving conflicts must form ‘backbone’ of collective efforts – UN chief

How China’s sponge cities are preparing for sea-level rise

This fascinating map shows how food moves around the US

Support for EU remains at historically high level despite sceptics

We’re costing our energy system wrongly. Here’s how to get it right

The EU and North Korea: A Story of Underestimation

Outgoing UN official praises Iraq’s ‘exemplary peaceful transfer of power’ at the top

Agreement reached on screening of foreign direct investment for EU security

Global trade is broken. Here are five ways to rebuild it

African cities will double in population by 2050. Here are 4 ways to make sure they thrive

Milk, fruits and vegetables distributed to schoolchildren thanks to EU programme

Eurozone in trouble after Nicosia’s ‘no’

4 ways 3D printing can revolutionize manufacturing

What technology changes will 2021 bring? Here’s what business leaders say

How quantum computing could beat climate change

Fuel crisis rapidly draining last ‘coping capacities’ of Palestinians in Gaza

Business management: how can you introduce new ideas?

Statement by the European Commission following the first meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee

This ceramic ink can 3D-print bones directly into a patient’s body. Here’s how

To hope or doubt? The state of women’s progress in the world

Deep science: what it is, and how it will shape our future

SPB TV @ MWC14: The TV of the Future

EU to present a “hefty” exit bill to the UK moments before Brexit negotiations

ECB’s €1.14 trillion again unifies Eurozone; Germany approves sovereign debt risks to be pooled

Quantum leap: why the next wave of computers will change the world

EU Charter of Fundamental Rights marks its 10th anniversary

Banks suffocate the real economy by denying loans

Europeans are living beyond Earth’s means

Ensuring supply chains are deforestation-free is still a priority. This is why

The Commission accused of tolerating corruption and fraud in taxation

Europe had a record year for Measles – and it’s partly down to anti-vaccine campaigners

How Pakistan is aiming for a green recovery from the pandemic

More Stings?

Filed Under: EUGlobe, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s