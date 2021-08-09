You are here: Home / Business / People who speak more are more likely to be considered leaders

People who speak more are more likely to be considered leaders

August 9, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Natalie Marchant, Writer, Formative Content

  • US scientists found that quantity, rather than quality, of talking determines who is perceived as a leader in small groups.
  • The ‘babble hypothesis’ was tested on university students working together on a task.
  • Men on average received one more vote than women, confirming the continuing gender gap in leadership roles.

If you want to be a leader, start talking. It doesn’t even particularly matter what you say, according to a study testing the appropriately-named “babble hypothesis”.

US scientists found that quantity, rather than quality, of speaking determined who was perceived as a leader in small groups, according to research published in The Leadership Quarterly.

This effect also appears to happen regardless of the intelligence or personality traits of members within the group, it added. Gender, however, does make a difference to perceived leadership qualities.

‘Babble hypothesis’ tested among students

The research saw 33 groups of four to 10 university students work together on either a military- or business-themed simulation game.

The participants were given 10 minutes to plan their task and an hour to carry it out.

Each of the students had to nominate one to five individuals they thought had emerged as leaders – once after the planning phase and again after the gameplay.

Those who talked more nominated as leaders

Researchers found that participants who spent more time talking were more likely to be nominated as leaders – regardless of operator status, previous gameplay knowledge and variables such as personality traits and cognitive ability.

“We usually think of leadership as being very content-driven – someone says important things, so we follow them – yet here was pretty consistent evidence that people seemed to attribute leadership to people who ‘babbled’, or just spoke a lot,” lead author Neil G MacLaren told PsyPost.org.

“I think one take away is the importance of speaking up in group settings. For example, if you are in a leadership position the evidence suggests you should play an active role in the conversation,” he added.

Gender impacted leadership attribution

Another key finding was that gender had a clear impact on leadership attribution, the study showed.

On average, men received an extra vote, simply because of their gender, and the effect was shown to be more extreme for the individual with the most votes.

“This bias does not appear to be strongly associated with any observable indicators of participation quality,” said MacLaren.

“Although the information about leadership attributions we gather in the lab can seem somewhat contrived, it’s important to remember that many of us provide attributions of others regularly in the form of performance evaluations at work or in hiring decisions.”

a chart showing the Share of female held leadership positions in FTSE companies in the United Kingdom in 2020
The gender gap still an issue in the workplace. Image: Statista

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about the gender gap?

The World Economic Forum has been measuring gender gaps since 2006 in the annual Global Gender Gap Report.

The Global Gender Gap Report tracks progress towards closing gender gaps on a national level. To turn these insights into concrete action and national progress, we have developed the Closing the Gender Gap Accelerators model for public private collaboration.

These accelerators have been convened in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Panama and Peru in partnership with the InterAmerican Development Bank.

In 2019 Egypt became the first country in the Middle East and Africa to launch a Closing the Gender Gap Accelerator. While more women than men are now enrolled in university, women represent only a little over a third of professional and technical workers in Egypt. Women who are in the workforce are also less likely to be paid the same as their male colleagues for equivalent work or to reach senior management roles.

In these countries CEOs and ministers are working together in a three-year time frame on policies that help to further close the economic gender gaps in their countries. This includes extended parental leave, subsidized childcare and removing unconscious bias in recruitment, retention and promotion practices.

If you are a business in one of the Closing the Gender Gap Accelerator countries you can join the local membership base.

If you are a business or government in a country where we currently do not have a Closing the Gender Gap Accelerator you can reach out to us to explore opportunities for setting one up.

Gender gap still an issue in the workplace

These US findings reflect those of the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2021.

While the gender gap in Educational Attainment and Health and Survival are nearly closed, more work needs to be done when it comes to Economic Participation and Opportunity.

The report estimated that only 58% of the gap in Economic Participation and Opportunity has been closed so far, adding that it expects it to take another 267.6 years for this to happen.

Women, meanwhile, only represented 27% of all manager positions and overall income disparities are still only part-way towards being bridged, it added.

The data also showed a persistent decline in the share of women being hired into senior management positions.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

An economist explains the pros and cons of globalization

Mobile creches are transforming the lives of women and children in Africa

3 ways the coronavirus is affecting animals around the world

London is planting a giant bee corridor to boost insect numbers

Human rights experts call for ‘paradigm shift’ on arbitrary detention in Qatar

Venezuela: Parliament recognises Guaidó, urges EU to follow suit

What are the real targets of EU’s efforts to fight tax evasion?

4 questions CEOs must answer this year to achieve net zero

Colombia: ‘Significant strides’ towards integrated peace, UN envoy tells Security Council

The global liberal order is in trouble – can it be salvaged, or will it be replaced?

Why we need a blockchain bill of rights

FROM THE FIELD: One teen’s journey from refugee camp to US school principal

Antitrust: Commission fines investment banks € 371 million for participating in a European Governments Bonds trading cartel

Rights defenders jailed in Bahrain and UAE should be released unconditionally, UN urges

Climate action must stay top of the global agenda as we emerge from COVID-19

GSMA Mobile 360 – Africa: Rise of the Digital Citizen, Kigali 16 – 18 July 2019, in association with The European Sting

“A Junior Enterprise is run only by students.. there are no professors or managers that can help you solve your problems”

Violence in North and West Africa increasingly targeting civilian and border areas – OECD/SWAC

Commission welcomes European Parliament’s approval of Recovery and Resilience Facility

“Decent working conditions for the young health workforce: what are the challenges and can we find solutions?”

Acute food insecurity ‘far too high’ UN agency warns, as 113 million go hungry

Commission Statement on BioNTech-Pfizer top-up for Quarter 2 deliveries

Thursday’s Daily Brief: dire living conditions in Idlib, migrants at US southern border, end in sight for trachoma, Human Rights Council

These four countries are the happiest in the European Union

FROM THE FIELD: West Africa’s wishful gold diggers

EU and UK soon to be in a post-Brexit rush over free trade agreement with Australia

Re-educating the angry brain amidst COVID-19

More than 1 in 6 young adults in the EU were not in education or work in 2020

EU-wide survey shows Europeans support the launch of the Conference on the Future of Europe

COVID-19: Revised rules to encourage banks to lend to companies and households

Record-breaking heatwaves killed about 1,500 people in France

Why the ocean holds the key to sustainable development

Mali: UN chief calls for calm as clashes leave over 20 dead in Mopti

Google has invented a tool which allows you to hear colour

‘A trusted voice’ for social justice: Guterres celebrates 100 years of the International Labour Organization

Catalan Pro-Independence vote: how many hits can Brussels sustain at the same time?

Africa will develop with oil and gas – whether the West likes it or not

Can we prevent a surge in pandemic-related homelessness?

European Commission adopted Report on the Impact of Demographic Change in Europe

‘Great cause of concern’ UN chief tells Security Council, surveying ‘bleak’ state of civilian protection

How global tech companies can champion ethical AI

No great discovery was made without a bold guess – Isaac Newton

Libya’s migrants and refugees with tuberculosis ‘left to die’ in detention centres

EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: EUR 400 million Special Measure on education adopted

Portraits show ‘dignity and humanity’ of Holocaust survivors, 75 years after Auschwitz liberation

This unique, 20-year study followed the lives of 12,000 children in the developing world. Here’s what it discovered

Digital roles top the list of jobs on the rise in 2021

European Investment Advisory Hub sends projects worth €34 billion to European Investment Bank pipeline

Estonia: use robust growth to improve income equality and well-being

EuroLat: serious concern about migration and support to multilateral trade

Why Climate Change Matters for Future Health Professionals

Canada grants asylum for Saudi teen who fled family: UNHCR

Q and A: This is how stakeholder capitalism can help heal the planet

This surgeon runs a makeshift hospital for over 200,000 people

David Attenborough: The planet can’t cope with overpopulation

UN chief welcomes G20 commitment to fight climate change

Parliament mobilised to channel EU funds to those affected by Coronavirus pandemic

Wars have rules: 5 things the UN humanitarian chief wants countries to tackle so human suffering in conflict can be minimized

Hunger, displacement and disease: 4.3 million people remain in dire need of aid in Chad

EU countries invested €5 trillion abroad

More Stings?

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s