You are here: Home / European Union News / Forest fires: EU continues to mobilise assistance for Greece and other countries in region

Forest fires: EU continues to mobilise assistance for Greece and other countries in region

August 9, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism continues to channel support to help combat unprecedented forest fires in Greece and the rest of the Mediterranean. Following requests from Greece, North Macedonia, Albania, Italy and Turkey, the European Union has now helped mobilise 14 firefighting planes, 3 helicopters, some 1,300 rescuers and 250 vehicles.

In Greece alone, 9 planes, close to 1,000 fire fighters and 200 vehicles are currently being deployed. The latest offers over the weekend came from France, Germany, Poland, Austria and Slovakia, who are sending ground firefighting units. They will join forces already operating in the country: ground firefighting units from Cyprus, France, Czechia and Romania as well as planes from Cyprus, Sweden, France, Croatia and Spain.

This comes in addition to help already deployed last week to help fight forest fires in Italy, Albania and North Macedonia:

  • Two Canadair firefighting airplanes from France which were sent to affected areas in Italy.
  • Two helicopters to support operations in Albania which were equally dispatched from Czechia and the Netherlands.
  • Ground forces from Slovenia, Bulgaria and Austria which were deployed to help North Macedonia. On Saturday, Romania sent an additional plane.
  • Ongoing EU-coordinated firefighting operations in Turkey.

Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said: “We are mobilising one of Europe’s biggest ever common firefighting operations as multiple fires affect several countries simultaneously. This shows the need to prioritise crisis response also at European level. The EU stands in full solidarity with Greece, North Macedonia, Albania, Italy and Turkey, at this difficult time. I am very thankful to all the countries who have offered help for their tangible solidarity. Our thoughts are with all those affected and with the first responders who are risking their lives to battle the fires.”

In addition, the EU’s emergency Copernicus satellite is helping to provide damage assessment maps of the affected areas in North Macedonia and Greece.

The European Union’s 24/7 Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in regular contact with the relevant national authorities to closely monitor the situation and channel the EU assistance.

Background

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism strengthens cooperation between the EU Member States and 6 Participating States in the field of civil protection, with a view to improve prevention, preparedness and response to disasters. When the scale of an emergency overwhelms the response capabilities of a country, it can request assistance via the Mechanism.

For more information

MEMO ‘Fighting forest fires in Europe – how it works’

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

This is the most popular type of home in Europe right now

‘Rare but devastating’ tsunamis underscore need for better preparation, UN chief urges on World Day

A silver bullet won’t solve a green problem

Siemens-Alstom merger: Will the EC succumb to Franco-German pressures for the sake of May’s EU Elections?

Eurobarometer Survey: Europeans consider climate change to be the most serious problem facing the world

Protecting whistle-blowers: new EU-wide rules approved

A Sting Exclusive: “One year on from the VW scandal and EU consumers are still in the dark”, BEUC’s Head highlights from Brussels

Cameroon: Clear ‘window of opportunity’ to solve crises rooted in violence – Bachelet

Parliament backs measures to cut e-commerce VAT fraud

This is our chance to completely redefine the meaning of work

Viktor Orbán, Hungarian Prime Minister, at a 2015 event in Brussels, Berlaymont. (Copyright: European Union , 2015; Source: EC - Audiovisual Service; Photo: Lieven Creemers)

Hungary and Ireland build front to say no to EU tax harmonisation plan

JADE @ European Business Summit 2014: Youth Unemployment – a drive to Entrepreneurship

On youth unemployment: unemployment is even bleaker for youth with disabilities

Accelerating vaccine rollouts to reach everyone

Commission Statement on BioNTech-Pfizer top-up for Quarter 2 deliveries

LGBTQI+ and health care: do they deserve more attention from medical universities?

Scientists have created a new kind of plastic that could be infinitely recyclable

State aid: Commission approves €2 billion Italian guarantee scheme to support trade credit insurance market in the context of the coronavirus outbreak

Why we need to rethink geo-economics to beat climate change

EU Trade Ministers come together in a desperate attempt to save TTIP

A European young student shares his thoughts on Quality Education

Human rights breaches in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Bahrain and Cambodia

4 key steps towards a circular economy

Brexit uncertainty keeps shaking the world’s financial markets

EU Digital COVID Certificate enters into application in the EU

As human genome editing moves from the lab to the clinic, the ethical debate is no longer hypothetical

This innovative project fuses journalism and music to highlight lawlessness at sea

What will it take for the world’s third-largest economy to empower women?

How Gen Z and Millennials can learn to love manufacturing jobs for real

Libya ‘in race against time’, but dissolving conflict ‘a realistic prospect’, Security Council hears

Is a 3-day split week the way to get people back to work?

These Dutch cities are using the circular economy to conserve water

This is the ever-changing state of the world’s top cities

Love Affair with Some(one)/(thing)

Singapore is building a ‘forest town’ with abundant green spaces and underground roads

Antitrust: Commission fines Google €1.49 billion for abusive practices in online advertising

How fake news still makes it difficult to cope with coronavirus

How populist and xenophobic movements in the EU tear apart European businesses and startups

Nearly three million more displaced year-on-year, warns refugee agency chief, but solutions are within reach

Remarks by High Representative/ Vice-President Federica Mogherini at the press conference following the EU-China Strategic Dialogue

How climate change can be addressed through executive compensation

Businesses succeed internationally

EU countries should ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive health

State aid: Commission approves €20 million voucher scheme to support access to broadband services by students in Greece

FROM THE FIELD: A UN peacekeepers-eye view of DR Congo

These are the next big products in consumer technology

State aid: Commission approves €1.5 billion Dutch scheme to compensate public transport companies for damages suffered due to coronavirus outbreak

Antitrust: Commission fines hotel group Meliá €6.7 million for discriminating between customers

A Sting Exclusive: “Our ambition is by 2020 Indonesia to become an emerging power of World’s Maritime Access”, reveals the Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of Indonesia in Brussels, treating WEF, ASEAN and EU-Indonesia relations on the eve of the World Economic Forum East Asia 2015 in Jakarta

Key elements of the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment

The gateway to carbon pricing? Air pollution policy

Why collective action is the key to saving our forests

Turkey remains numb while its economy is expected to shrink further due to a cocktail of EU and US sanctions

Ethiopia planted 350 million trees in a day. And its fight against deforestation does not stop there

EU Commission expects consumer spending to unlock growth

IMF launches a new offensive against Germany

These 11 EU states already meet their 2020 renewable energy targets

Berlin wants to break South’s politico-economic standing

Bangladesh elections: Hold those responsible accountable for ‘violent attacks and intimidation’

Air pollution: How to end the deaths of 7 million people per year?

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s