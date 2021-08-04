You are here: Home / European Union News / One day your doctor might prescribe healthy food and a museum visit – here’s why

One day your doctor might prescribe healthy food and a museum visit – here’s why

August 4, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

  • During lockdown, UK children from poorer families ate more snack foods.
  • Increasing food prices through taxation can leave lower income households disadvantaged.
  • Doctors could add fruit and vegetables to a growing list of unusual prescriptions.

Healthy foods like fruit and vegetables could soon be available on prescription in the UK, the latest in a growing list of surprising treatments doctors can prescribe.

In a review of the role of food in the nation’s health, the UK National Food Strategy has highlighted existing efforts to encourage people to eat less salt and sugar.

A so-called ‘sugar tax’, and other pricing mechanisms aimed to make less healthy food more expensive, could have more profound effects on lower-income households, which are more likely to consume them, the report argues.

In lockdown, vulnerable people with a COVID-19 health risk and the less affluent ate nearly a whole portion of fruit and vegetables less per day, the report found. Children – particularly from poorer backgrounds – reported eating more snacks and junk food.

The diets of vulnerable people are at risk, especially during times of crisis.
The diets of vulnerable people are at risk, especially during times of crisis. Image: National Food Strategy report

Among its recommendations, the report suggests expanding current free school meals to cover holiday periods, and a trial programme whereby GPs can prescribe fruit and vegetables to less affluent families “suffering, or at risk of suffering, from diet-related illness.”

Although there are no firm plans in the UK for doctors to start handing out prescriptions for peas, carrots or even an apple a day, there are already other innovative treatments being recommended in consulting rooms all over the world.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about mental health?

One in four people will experience mental illness in their lives, costing the global economy an estimated $6 trillion by 2030.

Mental ill-health is the leading cause of disability and poor life outcomes in young people aged 10–24 years, contributing up to 45% of the overall burden of disease in this age-group. Yet globally, young people have the worst access to youth mental health care within the lifespan and across all the stages of illness (particularly during the early stages).

In response, the Forum has launched a global dialogue series to discuss the ideas, tools and architecture in which public and private stakeholders can build an ecosystem for health promotion and disease management on mental health.

One of the current key priorities is to support global efforts toward mental health outcomes – promoting key recommendations toward achieving the global targets on mental health, such as the WHO Knowledge-Action-Portal and the Countdown Global Mental Health

Read more about the work of our Platform for Shaping the Future of Health and Healthcare, and contact us to get involved.

Prescribing nature

Exposure to nature has been shown to offer a range of health benefits, both as a preventative measure and as a treatment. Since 2018, doctors in Shetland, the Scottish archipelago in the Northern Atlantic, have been able to prescribe getting outdoors in nature to treat a range of ailments and illnesses.

High blood pressure, anxiety and stress, heart disease, and mental illness can all be helped by a month-by-month calendar of things to do in the great outdoors.

Suggestions for the month of August include “turn o’er a rock and see what you see”, “make a seggie boat (fold the leaves of a yellow iris) – if you don’t know how, ask an amenable older Shetlander”, or “listen and copy a bird sound – try ‘talking’ to a bird.”

Water wellbeing boost

The economic and social cost of mental health has grown in the UK to reach around $165 billion a year over the past decade, according to the Centre for Mental Health.

Encouraging people to benefit from the natural world could become a normal course of action for doctors.

In December 2020, the UK government announced seven places around the country that would trial ‘green prescribing’ for two years – sharing in a pot of $8 million.

Activities include walking, cycling, community gardening and food-growing projects, and conservation projects like tree planting. Supported visits to local green spaces, waterways and the coast could also reduce isolation and loneliness, the government said.

In May this year, the UK’s Mental Health Foundation joined forces with the Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust (WWT) to kickstart a ‘blue prescribing’ programme, which see doctors prescribing visits to water-based nature facilities.

Culture cure

In Canada, some patients have been advised by their doctor to immerse themselves in culture. A visit to the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts is now on the prescription books following a collaboration between the museum and a consortium of doctors, Médecins Francophones du Canada.

The museum also has an impressive online collection to cater to the needs of those who can’t get to the museum itself.

While in the UK, ‘bibliotherapy’ has long been used as a way to help patients and doctors in Bristol prescribe self-help books which patients can collect from the library.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

UN human rights chief denounces grave ‘assaults’ on fundamental rights of Palestinian people

Solitary Britain sides with US aggressing Russia and chooses hard Brexit

State aid: Commission invites comments on simplified rules for State aid combined with EU support

The energy industry is changing. Are governments switched on?

Countries must up their game to reduce low birth weights, warns UN-backed report

Trump: Hostile to Europe, voids Tillerson’s “ironclad” ally pledge

The impact of COVID-19 on the life of the elderly

UN aid teams scramble to reach ‘most remote places’ cut off by Cyclone Kenneth in Mozambique

Nearly 900 children released by north-east Nigeria armed group

Trade Committee advocates lower tariffs in Western Sahara

5 post-COVID trends from Indian entrepreneurs

Rights experts call for greater protection of indigenous people during migration

Can I still send mail in the time of coronavirus?

FROM THE FIELD: Powering up health care in Sub-Saharan Africa

Capitalism’s greatest weakness? It confuses price with value

The Commission accused of tolerating corruption and fraud in taxation

4 key ways countries can finance their SDG ambitions

Digital Green Certificate is the right move but speeding up vaccination is key

UN chief praises Malaysia’s death penalty repeal as ‘major step forward’

‘Eco-shaming’ is on the rise, but does it work?

Population in crisis hit EU countries will suffer for decades

Total US cases quadruple in one week – Today’s coronavirus updates

How blockchain can manage the future electricity grid

The EU threatens to impose extra import duties on Chinese products

CLIMATE CHANGE FOCUS: The fruits of sustainability and decent work

Venezuelan crisis: MEPs reaffirm their support for Juan Guaidó

Brexit: European Commission recommends the European Council (Article 50) to endorse the agreement reached on the revised Protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland and revised Political Declaration

Banks must take bold action to fight climate change. This is how they can do it

The Collapse of the Brazilian Health Care System

UN working to prevent attacks on civilians in eastern DR Congo

Adjust UN force in Abyei to current realities, peacekeeping chief urges Security Council

Sweden has a plan to end all traffic accident deaths

The zero that every investment portfolio needs

UN ‘prioritizing needs’, ramping up aid, as Hurricane Dorian continues to batter the Bahamas

Chatterbox Rome Declaration cannot save the EU; Germany has to pay more to do that

4 fixes for equipment supply chains before the next COVID-19 waves hit

IMF: The global economy keeps growing except Eurozone

Climate finance for developing countries reached USD 71 billion in 2017

The Mobile World Congress in Shanghai will take place on 27-29 June 2018

Women in leadership: closing the gender gap in medicine

Why trust and technology go hand-in-hand

Growing a future free of terrorism: UN News special report from Cameroon

The world needs carbon-neutral flying. Here’s how to bring it one step closer

Economic sentiment and business climate stagnate in miserable euro area

Water pollution is killing millions of Indians. Here’s how technology and reliable data can change that

The two big uncertainties shaping our future

‘Water-forecasting’ and fish farms fed on waste: how innovation is driving the blue economy

Blockchain is facing a backlash. Can it survive?

Creating zero-emission aviation with hydrogen and electric power

COVID-19: Commission creates first ever rescEU stockpile of medical equipment

Taxation: Commission refers Poland to Court for failing to remove certain tax exemptions on the use of energy products by highly polluting businesses

A new roadmap for corporate climate governance

It’s time to stop talking about ethics in AI and start doing it

These countries are driving global demand for coal

Protecting workers from biological agents: how to classify SARS-CoV-2

Don’t let smoking steal life’s breathtaking moments, urges UN health agency

Major humanitarian hub in north-east Nigeria burned in attack

From diamonds to recycling: how blockchain can drive responsible and ethical businesses

Migration Crisis: how to open the borders and make way for the uprooted

UN investigates systematic sexual violence across South Sudan

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s