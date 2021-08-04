You are here: Home / Business / Now is the time for companies to act on sustainability reporting

Now is the time for companies to act on sustainability reporting

August 4, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Carmine Di Sibio, Global Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, EY & Punit Renjen, Global Chief Executive Officer, Deloitte & Bill Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, KPMG International & Robert E. Moritz, Global Chairman, PwC

  • Business leaders have welcomed the G7 and the G20 Finance Ministers’ support for mandatory sustainability reporting.
  • Consistent measurement of the risks associated with climate change will help companies and governments respond to the challenge.
  • Companies need to act now to get adequate sustainability reporting processes in place.

As governments and business leaders increasingly made bold net-zero commitments over the past year, one of the most important questions has been how best to gather information to measure progress against these commitments. It is crucial that companies and governments’ progress towards halving greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and reaching net-zero by 2050 are measured accurately.

We’ve been collaborating as part of the World Economic Forum’s International Business Council (IBC) to do just that. Many IBC members are already reporting on environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics they have collectively identified as relevant. They also welcomed the news that the G7’s Finance Ministers support mandating climate reporting in line with the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and the IFRS Foundation’s efforts to establish an International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) in early June.

Momentum continued with agreement among the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to support the mandate at the Venice Climate Summit in July. Business leaders are continuing to press for stronger collaboration between the private sector and government leaders to implement a baseline global reporting standard for sustainability. Momentum should continue to build at the G20 Venice Climate Summit in July.

This November, the UK will host the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow. This is an excellent opportunity to accelerate action on climate goals. It will be essential for the private sector and capital markets participants to buy in to the process. Meaningful progress on consistent and comparable sustainability metrics should be a catalyst to mobilise the trillions of dollars of private sector finance needed to address climate change.

Where should companies start?

We believe this process will lead to some of the most important innovations in financial reporting in decades. It should also reduce compliance costs and reporting complexity. Here is where companies should start:

1. Implement the ESG reporting process now.

Since the Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics were introduced in September 2020, the pace of change has accelerated. But, as we know, regulatory action will take time. Many are calling for increased transparency in ESG reporting ahead of regulation – and specifically investors have been calling for TCFD-aligned disclosures. Companies should not wait for regulatory mandates and guidance. The Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics, which include TCFD, can be a starting point for companies to prepare for these changes by performing due diligence and implementing or refining reporting processes.

2. Use ESG reporting to drive business innovation.

Reporting on ESG-focused metrics is not only the right thing to do, it can also positively impact the bottom line. This is especially true as companies look to manage financial risks caused by climate change, and create innovative solutions to overcome challenges. Metrics that are comparable, consistent, and backed by science provide investors with the right information to act on. They can also can help leaders and boards make better business decisions. G7 support for mandating ESG reporting requirements will help accelerate action on climate goals by spurring innovation and unleashing the incredible power of the capital markets to build a more sustainable future – today, instead of tomorrow.

3. Create an ESG reporting infrastructure that works with your mainstream financial reporting.

ESG reporting needs to be of the same quality standard as financial reporting. It needs to reflect the strategic choices a company makes to minimize risk and capture value. The journey should start with embedding purpose into the DNA of the organization and delivering meaningful ESG performance information integrated into mainstream corporate reporting. Companies should set audacious targets that respond to their purpose and considerations of planet, people and prosperity. Companies should plan how to build the necessary commitment and capacity in the organisation. This will require organisational change at the governance, strategy, risk management and performance management levels.

4. Collaborate with others in corporate reporting

Looking at the ESG reporting landscape today, good progress is being made. A recent study found that 90% of the companies in Standard and Poor’s 500 Index already publish sustainability reports – an all-time high. Now, companies have the opportunity to consolidate that progress by collaborating with others to improve the quality, consistency and comparability of ESG reporting. To do that, everyone involved – companies, investors, rating agencies, policy makers, standard setters and other stakeholders – has a role to play. Collaboration will be vital in making sufficient and sustained progress across industries and geographies.

Background on the Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics

In 2020, the World Economic Forum’s International Business Council (IBC) curated a core set of existing relevant ESG metrics and disclosures, including from TCFD on climate reporting. These are called the Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics (SCM), and they are universal, comparable disclosures spanning four pillars:

  • principles of governance,
  • planet
  • people, and
  • prosperity.

The metrics can be reflected on a voluntary basis in the mainstream reports of companies on a consistent basis, across industries and regions.

Since the launch of these metrics, more than 80 companies have committed to disclose this information in their mainstream reporting. In May, the IBC Executive Committee formally announced its support of the IFRS Foundation’s establishment of the ISSB as an essential move. This will promote consistency and comparability of information, and increase trust and confidence in the private sector.

The members of the coalition will contribute their experience to the establishment of the International Sustainability Standards Board by the IFRS Foundation. In so doing, they will also help strengthen strategic alignment among capital markets regulators and policy makers, including the US SEC and the European Commission.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Teachers launch a free ebook to help children cope with the pandemic

Faith can overcome religious nationalism. Here’s how

Climate change and health – can medical students be the solution?

To feed 10 billion people, we must preserve biodiversity. Here’s how

Commission launches open access publishing platform for scientific papers

The world’s fatigue from COVID-19

Why women aren’t allowed to work

UN chief underscores value of cooperation with Southeast Asian countries

“One Belt One Road”: Its relevance to the European Companies

Coronavirus: Commission Statement on consulting Member States on proposal to further expand State aid Temporary Framework to recapitalisation measures

Peru is building a new international airport near Machu Picchu – and archaeologists are worried

European Energy Union: Integration of markets and need for in-house energy production

New York City has a plan to fight fast fashion waste. Here’s how it works

MWC 2016 LIVE: Xiaomi looks to revive growth with flagships

Another doomed EU attempt to interfere in Libya?

The ECB must extend its money stimulus beyond 2018: Draghi reckoning

How to provide health education and thus create better health systems

UN chief appeals for calm as Mali presidential election draws to a close

What the EU is doing to foster human-centric AI

Women’s Rights: Another Challenge for Medical Students

A machine din

Egypt is building one of the world’s largest solar parks

OK computer: why the machine age still needs humans

G20 LIVE: The European Sting covers online world news and the latest developments at G20 from Antalya Turkey

Why people with disabilities are your company’s untapped resource

Monday’s Daily Brief: US-DPRK relationship reset, ‘Horrific’ Kabul bombing, Anti-conscription plan in Syria, Climate change heat stress, Security Council in Iraq

3 reasons why embracing the circular economy can be powerful for middle income countries

How microfinance develops decent work

Reforms in a few countries drive a decline in average OECD labour taxes

‘Compelling case’ for urgency around global disarmament, UN-led forum told

Are Halloween pumpkins a problem for the planet?

Ukraine: EU allocates €25.4 million in humanitarian aid

Flexible jobs can make work-life balance worse, a German study finds

EP’s MFF negotiators disappointed by failure of EU budget summit

When is necessary understand the cultural marks in health-disease process

Somalia advancing towards ‘inclusive and peaceful future’ for women, deputy UN chief

South Sudan: €48.5 million in additional EU humanitarian aid

Brexit uncertainty keeps shaking the world’s financial markets

This is the most sustainable way to use fashion – and it’s not renting clothes

Strengthening European unity is in all our interests, says Luxembourg PM Bettel

EU external action budget: European Commission welcomes the final adoption of the EU’s new long-term external action budget for 2021-2027

How women are transforming the Arab world’s start-up scene

How fintech is making investment accessible

Rapid growth in China post-COVID makes it ripe for investment

What we need for a better European Solidarity Corps

New SDG Advocates sign up for ‘peace, prosperity, people’ and planet, on the road to 2030

Can one FTA and 110 lobby meetings make the dirty oil clean in Europe?

Millions at risk if Syria’s war moves to last redoubt of Idlib, warns senior aid official

Parliament wants to suspend EU accession negotiations with Turkey

Why strive for Industry 4.0

MEPs approve new, more inclusive Erasmus+ programme

Have we reached peak smartphone?

These 2 teenagers have helped change the law on plastic pollution in Indonesia

Jordan flash flooding: UN chief ‘saddened’ by loss of life

Macao: EU reports on political and economic developments in 2020

Sudan Partnership Conference: EU mobilises more support for Sudan’s transition

Thousands of Syrians in ‘life and death’ struggle amid harsh conditions in remote desert camp, UN warns

Portuguese Presidency outlines priorities to EP committees

This research can help organizations plan for different COVID-19 scenarios

More Stings?

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s