You are here: Home / European Union News / Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into proposed acquisition of Kustomer by Facebook

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into proposed acquisition of Kustomer by Facebook

August 3, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess the proposed acquisition of Kustomer by Facebook under the EU Merger Regulation. The Commission is concerned that the proposed transaction would reduce competition in the market for the supply of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software.

The Commission is also concerned that the proposed transaction would further strengthen Facebook’s market position in the online display advertising market by increasing the already significant amount of data available to Facebook for personalisation of the ads it displays.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, responsible for competition policy, said: “It is important to closely review potentially problematic acquisitions by companies that are already dominant in certain markets. This applies in particular to the digital sector, where Facebook enjoys a leading position in both online display advertising and in over-the-top messaging channels, such as WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram. Our investigation aims to ensure that the transaction will not harm businesses or consumers, and that any data that Facebook gets access to does not distort competition.

Facebook is a social network, messaging service, and online ads service provider. Facebook’s messaging channels include WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. Kustomer is a CRM software provider offering businesses to manage communications with consumers across different channels (by phone, email, SMS, WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram etc.) in a single tool.

The Commission’s preliminary competition concerns

Following its preliminary investigation, the Commission has concerns about the impact of the transaction:

a) On a broader market for the supply of CRM software and a narrower market for the supply of customer service and support CRM software.

In particular, the Commission is concerned that, as a result of its combination with Kustomer, Facebook may foreclose access to its business-to-consumer (“B2C”) over-the-top (“OTT”) messaging channels, namely WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram. These channels account for a large portion of the B2C OTT messaging market, which is an important input for the supply of CRM software services. The preliminary investigation suggests that Facebook may have the ability, as well as a potential economic incentive, to engage in foreclosure strategies vis-à-vis Kustomer’s rivals, such as preventing these companies from using Facebook’s messaging channels or degrading access to these channels. Such foreclosure strategies could reduce competition in the market for the supply of CRM software and the market for the supply of customer service and support CRM software, leading to higher prices, lower quality and less innovation for business customers, which may in turn be passed on to consumers.

b) On the markets for the supply of online display advertising services, or segments thereof, where the Commission, at this stage of the investigation, considers that Facebook may hold a dominant market position in several Member States.

By acquiring Kustomer, Facebook could more easily obtain data from businesses making use of Kustomer’s CRM software, including (i) “customer transaction data” which includes customer data such as on gender, order and purchase history, and (ii) “other event data”, such as customer’s website views, adds to wishlist and store visits. The data that businesses store in Kustomer’s CRM software and which they may share with Facebook appears to provide an important advantage in the online display advertising market. By increasing the data advantage of Facebook in its ability to better personalise and target the ads it provides, it would be more difficult for rivals to match Facebook’s online advertising services. Thus, the transaction would raise barriers to entry and expansion for Facebook’s competitors for these services, to the ultimate detriment of advertisers and publishers that would face higher prices and have less choice. The Commission will now carry out an in-depth investigation into the effects of the transaction to determine whether its initial competition concerns are confirmed.

The Commission closely cooperated with competition authorities around the world during the initial investigation, and will continue such cooperation during the in-depth investigation. The Commission is also in close contact with the competition authorities of the Member States.

The proposed transaction was notified to the Commission on 25 June 2021. The Commission now has 90 working days, until 22 December 2021, to take a decision. The opening of an in-depth inquiry does not prejudge the final result of the investigation.

Referral request

The proposed transaction did not meet the turnover thresholds of the EU Merger Regulation. However, the transaction was required to be notified to Austria for regulatory clearance. Following such notification, on 2 April 2021, Austria submitted a referral request to the Commission pursuant to Article 22(1) of the EU Merger Regulation. On 12 May 2021, the Commission accepted the request from Austria, which was joined by Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Romania. Following this acceptance, the referring Member States will not apply their own national legislation on competition to the transaction. The Commission will assess the impact of the acquisition of Kustomer by Facebook within the territory of these Member States under the EU Merger Regulation.  

Companies and products

Facebook is a US based multinational company which provides various websites and applications for mobile devices offering social networking, consumer communications and photo and video-sharing functionalities. These include Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. Facebook offers most of its services at no cost to users. Facebook’s primary revenue-generating activity is offering ads space and related services  to third parties, which currently accounts for the vast majority of its annual revenues globally.

Kustomer is a US based company that offers a Software as a Service (“SaaS”) CRM software specialising in customer service. Kustomer displays all interactions that a consumer has had with the business in a single timeline view, including the consumer’s purchase history, refunds, complaints and all other communications. Kustomer’s CRM software integrates with a wide range of B2C communication channels and supports agent communications with consumers through communication channels including phone, email, webchat, SMS, Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram and Twitter.

Merger control and procedure

The Commission has the duty to assess mergers and acquisitions involving companies with a turnover above certain thresholds (see Article 1 of the Merger Regulation) and to prevent concentrations that would significantly impede effective competition in the EEA or any substantial part of it.

The vast majority of notified mergers do not pose competition problems and are cleared after a routine review. From the moment a transaction is notified, the Commission generally has 25 working days to decide whether to grant approval (Phase I) or to start an in-depth investigation (Phase II).

In addition to the current transaction, there are currently five on-going Phase II merger investigations: the proposed merger between Cargotech and Konecranes,  the proposed acquisition of Air Europa by IAG, the proposed acquisition of Trimo by Kingspan Group and the proposed acquisition of DSME by HHiH and the proposed acquisition of Grail by Illumina.

More information will be available on the Commission’s competition website, in the Commission’s public case register under the case number M.10262.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

A net-zero world needs zero-carbon concrete. Here’s how to do it

Spending another 3 billion euros on Turkey feels better than admitting EU’s failure

EU clears way for the EU Digital COVID Certificate

A multipolar world brings back the national champions

Scaling for success: SMEs, tech innovations and the ITU Telecom World Awards 2019, in association with The European Sting

Terrorism ‘spreading and destabilizing’ entire regions, Guterres warns States, at key Kenya conference

The dirty secret of electric vehicles

The best companies to work for in 2020, according to Glassdoor

As tech disrupts our jobs, it’s not too late to turn pain into gain

Future of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh ‘hangs in the balance’ – UNHCR chief

MWC 2016 LIVE: The top 5 themes of this year’s Mobile World Congress

State aid: Commission approves €6 billion Italian schemes to support SMEs affected by coronavirus outbreak

Destigmatizing women in surgery, one inspiration at a time

Strengthening European unity is in all our interests, says Luxembourg PM Bettel

How COVID-19 is helping Oman develop a future-ready workforce

“Joining forces to #BeatPollution”, a Sting Exclusive by the Head of UNEP in Brussels

These 3 World Heritage marine sites store billions of tonnes of CO2

First 17 “European Universities” selected: a major step towards building a European Education Area

State aid: Commission approves close to €94 million support for waste-to-energy high-efficient cogeneration plant in Bulgaria

MEPs call for free movement across borders to be swiftly and fully re-established

Electronic cigarette – is it really a safer alternative to smoking?

What our leaders hide from us

Depression is the no. 1 cause of ill health and disability worldwide

How has tech been used for good in civil society? We asked the experts

The new ethical dilemmas in medicine of the 21st century

Fair completion rules and the law of gravity don’t apply to banks

EU–Canada Summit: strengthening the rules-based international order

The new North America trade deal USMCA punishes German cars

Cohesion Policy: involving citizens to ensure better results

At G20 Summit OECD’s Gurría says collective action vital to tackle global challenges

Asian and Pacific economies: decreases in tax revenue highlight need to broaden tax bases

London to say hello or goodbye to Brussels this week

Draghi: A bridge from Brussels to Berlin

Microplastics have been found in Rocky Mountain rainwater

European Citizens’ Initiative: A game of much publicity and one big lie

Stability in Europe has no chances because of Ukraine

Coronavirus: Commission proposes EU Strategy for the development and availability of therapeutics

This is the hidden connection between smuggling and climate change

I’m not feeling lucky: The “Right to Be Forgotten” ruling puts Google inside a box

The world needs carbon-neutral flying. Here’s how to bring it one step closer

Why cities hold the key to safe, orderly migration

Palliative Care: an approach to comprehensive care in Universal Health Coverage

These countries are driving global demand for coal

For video game addiction, now read official ‘gaming disorder’: World Health Organization

Who and why want the EU-US trade agreement here and now

Aid used for trade is helping developing countries diversify

Invisibility outside the closet: health as a right for all

How Cameron unwillingly helped Eurozone reunite; the long-term repercussions of two European Council decisions

2016 crisis update: the year of the Red Fire Monkey burns the world’s markets down

Fighting trafficking in human beings: new strategy to prevent trafficking, break criminal business models, protect and empower victims

State aid: Commission approves €24.7 million of Italian support to compensate Alitalia for further damages suffered due to coronavirus outbreak

Commission to invest €14.7 billion from Horizon Europe for a healthier, greener and more digital Europe

Prospect of lasting peace ‘fading by the day’ in Gaza and West Bank, senior UN envoy warns

Secretary-General calls for global participation in UN75 dialogues for better future for all

What does strategy have to do with a platform approach?

State aid: Commission approves €2 billion Italian guarantee scheme to support trade credit insurance market in the context of the coronavirus outbreak

The world’s landmine stockpiles in numbers

With science ‘held back by a gender gap’, Guterres calls for more empowerment for women and girls

Coronavirus spread now a global emergency declares World Health Organization

UN chief of peace operations honours fallen Chadian ‘blue helmets’ serving in northern Mali

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s