You are here: Home / Economy / Why green bonds are beating all expectations in the post-pandemic recovery

Why green bonds are beating all expectations in the post-pandemic recovery

August 2, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Andrea Willige, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Green, social and sustainability bonds are growing rapidly in number, with a very strong uptick in the first half of 2021.
  • Growth has surpassed even the most optimistic expectations.
  • Europe leads the acceleration, while China and the US are the most active markets.
  • More needs to be done to ensure sustainability-related bonds continue to ramp up and take their place alongside traditional finance instruments.

Green bonds are soaring in popularity as the world aims to ‘Build Back Better’ in the recovery from COVID-19, with their growth beating even the most optimistic expectations.

Issuance of green, social, sustainable and sustainability-linked bonds doubled in the first half of 2021, and in some cases tripled compared to the same period a year earlier, according to the Financial Times.

Governments, corporations and the financial community are upping the pace when it comes to supporting a sustainable and environmentally-friendly recovery from the pandemic, taking advantage of what the World Economic Forum sees as a “rare but narrow window of opportunity” to reset.

Green bonds are specifically designed to support climate or environment-related projects. Bloomberg Green found that the value of green bonds issued in the first six months of 2021 exceeded that for the whole of 2020, at $248.1 billion.

Sustainable finance on a rapid growth curve

Sustainability bonds, which are issued to finance or re-finance green and social projects, have done even better, surging from $71 billion throughout 2020 to $90.4 billion in the first half of this year.

Less widespread but also fast-growing are sustainability-linked bonds. These set specific sustainability performance targets that increase the bond interest due if the beneficiary does not meet them. Targets might include the amount of recycled materials used in manufacturing by a certain date, or the share of renewable energy generated by a utility. This year, $40 billion have been launched, compared to $9bn in the same period last year, the FT reports.

Similarly, social bonds, which raise money to promote positive social outcomes, tripled in value this year compared to the first half of 2020, according to the FT.

this graph shows the cumulative sustainability bond issuance per year
Sustainability bond issuance is increasing. Image: BloombergNEF

Funding the post-pandemic recovery

For green bonds, the acceleration is most pronounced in Europe, according to a report from International Finance Review based on Refinitiv data. This is without counting in the NextGenerationEU stimulus package, which will run from mid-2021 to 2027 and see around €250 billion of green bonds issued.

China and the US are the most active markets. China accounted for 13.2% of the green bond market while the US made up 12.8%. Germany, which has recently adopted a new sustainable finance strategy, followed with a 12.2% market share and France with 10.9%.

This surge is set to continue as governments and corporates further sharpen their focus on a sustainable recovery, and investor demand continues to be strong.

Bank of America has reportedly increased its full-year forecast for green and social bond issuance to $900 billion from $750 billion, while the Institute of International Finance is expecting sustainable debt to exceed $1 trillion this year – 30% more than in 2020, led by green bonds. https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ijoib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1418498276580593664&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.weforum.org%2Fagenda%2F2021%2F07%2Fgreen-sustainability-bonds-beat-expectations%2F&sessionId=541fe8211247c97a48cba7a4d54a7a89349bfae8&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e9dfb5f%3A1627539779275&width=550px

Supporting sustainable finance

Several factors will play a role in sustaining the growth of the sustainable finance sector.

One of these is country and regional stimulus packages such as NextGenerationEU. Another is policy initiatives at the supranational and local levels, such as Europe’s new Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, which aims to redirect capital into sustainable investments, or the US International Climate Finance Plan.

At the same time, the finance industry, companies and investors still have a lot of room to take action themselves, as sustainable finance is still only a small slither of the entire debt market. What is more, there is a large investment shortfall that needs to be closed: in infrastructure alone; that gap is $15trillion, according to the G20 Global Infrastructure Outlook. Circular economy

What is a circular economy?

The global population is expected to reach close to 9 billion people by 2030 – inclusive of 3 billion new middle-class consumers.This places unprecedented pressure on natural resources to meet future consumer demand.

A circular economy is an industrial system that is restorative or regenerative by intention and design. It replaces the end-of-life concept with restoration, shifts towards the use of renewable energy, eliminates the use of toxic chemicals and aims for the elimination of waste through the superior design of materials, products, systems and business models.

Nothing that is made in a circular economy becomes waste, moving away from our current linear ‘take-make-dispose’ economy. The circular economy’s potential for innovation, job creation and economic development is huge: estimates indicate a trillion-dollar opportunity.The Circular Economy | World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum has collaborated with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation for a number of years to accelerate the Circular Economy transition through Project MainStream – a CEO-led initiative that helps to scale business driven circular economy innovations.

Join our project, part of the World Economic Forum’s Shaping the Future of Environment and Natural Resource Security System Initiative, by contacting us to become a member or partner.

However, there is still a lot of work to be done to make these investments more transparent and standardized, as well as improving reporting so that investors can commit their funds with more confidence.

And more needs to be done to get investment to emerging markets, which currently represent less than 15% of the sustainable debt universe – underscoring how much room there is to grow.

this diagram shows the dashboard for a new economy
Dashboard for a new economy Image: World Economic Forum

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How slowing down the cashless frenzy could ensure a more inclusive society in East Asia

No improvement in respect for EU values: MEPs cut support for Turkey by €70m

Advice on fighting COVID-19 from the Red Cross, a chemist and academics around the world: Today’s coronavirus updates

Eurozone: A crucial January ahead again with existential questions

Heading back to the cinema, theatre or a concert? Here are 3 ways the arts are adapting to COVID-19

EP supports local authorities fighting the effects of the pandemic

Why do thousands of migrants need to be drowned for Brussels to wake up?

Parliament demands ban on neo-fascist and neo-Nazi groups in the EU

UN chief laments ending of Cold War-era disarmament treaty

Innovating for nature: Unlocking carbon markets for people, climate and the planet

1st Exclusive High Level Dialogue: China-EU Cybersecurity and 5G Cooperation

More people now plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine than in December

This brand is recycling underwear – here’s why

3 lessons from India in creating equal access to vaccines

Too much information? Try reading or walking instead

In Libya, Guterres ‘deeply concerned’ by risk of fresh military confrontation, urges restraint

European Commission welcomes the positive assessment about how it has managed the EU budget

Simple Technology Saving Lives: Remote Auscultation

How COVID-19 is driving a long-overdue revolution in education

Execution of juvenile offender in Iran ‘deeply distressing’ – UN rights chief

Inaction over climate emergency ‘not an option’ says UN Assembly chief

Here are three ways organizations can prepare for tomorrow’s world

A Europe that Protects: Commission calls for more efforts to ensure adoption of security proposals

Global Europe: MEPs back EU external cooperation funding instrument worth €79.5 billion

Water is a growing source of global conflict. Here’s what we need to do

European Semester Autumn Package: Creating an economy that works for people and the planet

Mergers: Commission fines Canon €28 million for partially implementing its acquisition of Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation before notification and merger control approval

UK and EU27 citizens in the UK to remain part of EP Communication programmes

FROM THE FIELD: New sensors protect vulnerable Malawians against deadly lightning

Syrian Refugees in Germany face distinctly different challenges than those in Lebanon

ILO’s Bureau for Employers´Activities to publish new study on women in business and management

Israeli security forces’ response to Gaza protests ‘a recipe for more bloodshed’, says UN expert

Voices of young climate action activists ‘give me hope’ says UN chief

Prisons are failing. It’s time to find an alternative

How sustainable infrastructure can help us fight climate change

The US starts an intense currency war to protect its global standing

Employment: Commission proposes €1.6 million from Globalisation Adjustment Fund to help 400 workers made redundant in Carrefour Belgique

China and UK relations post Brexit as EU addresses Chinese takeovers

Who is to pay for Trump’s trade war against China?

How AI can inspire doctors to be more inventive

UK must end ‘unlawful’ administration of Chagos Archipelago ‘as rapidly as possible,’ top UN court rules

Five ways individuals can help save the oceans

Bulgaria: MEPs call for EU values to be fully and unconditionally respected

Here are 3 alternative visions for the future of work

Annexing Jordan Valley would end ‘illusion’ of a meaningful two-State solution: UN rights expert

Commission to invest €14.7 billion from Horizon Europe for a healthier, greener and more digital Europe

‘Shared responsibility’ to stop 420,000 needless deaths from tainted food each year, UN, world leaders warn

How to help an ageing population stay wealthy for longer

Commission’s Youth Initiative fails first hurdle by not sufficiently consulting young people

12 trade tasks to prioritize in 2021

Italy can stand the US rating agencies’ meaningless degrading

To protect trust in the 4IR, we need to become experts in distrust

Sustainable finance: Commission welcomes deal on an EU-wide classification system for sustainable investments (Taxonomy)

Armed insurgency in north-east Nigeria ‘has created a humanitarian tragedy’

Mergers: Commission clears Vodafone’s acquisition of Liberty Global’s cable business in Czechia, Germany, Hungary and Romania, subject to conditions

Marking Sir Brian Urquhart’s 100th birthday, UN honours life-long servant of ‘we the peoples’

The real economy is not a side event in the global decarbonization effort

UN chief welcomes re-opening of key Gaza border crossing

Countering illegal hate speech online – EU Code of Conduct ensures swift response

Yemen update: UNICEF chief condemns attack in Taiz that claims lives of seven children

More Stings?

Filed Under: Economy, Markets, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s