You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / These are some of the spectacular additions to Unesco’s World Heritage sites

These are some of the spectacular additions to Unesco’s World Heritage sites

August 2, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Johnny Wood Writer, Formative Content

  • There are more than 1,000 sites of “outstanding universal value” on the World Heritage List.
  • A UNESCO panel added 13 new sites in 2020-2021.
  • Entry onto the list means important sites are given special status and protection.

Prehistoric ruins in Japan, an archaeoastronomical complex in Peru, and Sudanese-style mosques in Africa’s Côte d’Ivoire – these are a few of this year’s new additions to the global list of more than 1,000 World Heritage sites.

UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee met for its 44th session, to decide which places of “outstanding universal value” will be added to the list and receive special status and protection.

Vestiges of the Roman Empire in Italy and past dynasties of China mean these two countries are home to the highest number of World Heritage sites, with over 50 each. But the latest additions are dotted all around the globe.

Have you read?

Here are some of this year’s 13 newly inscribed sites:

Chankillo Archaeoastronomical Complex – Peru

Dating back to 250-200 BC, the prehistoric Chankillo Solar Observatory and ceremonial centre sits on Peru’s north-central coast. Natural features and constructions in the desert landscape form a calendar instrument using the sun to determine dates throughout the year.

Chankillo Archaeoastronomical Complex - Peru
Chankillo Archaeoastronomical Complex – Peru. Image: Juancito28, CC BY-SA 4.0

As-Salt City: a cultural melting pot – Jordan

The merchant city of As-Salt sits in the Balqa highlands of west-central Jordan. This once important trading post saw its golden age between the 1860s to 1920s, blending European Art Nouveau and neo-colonial architecture with local traditions, which created a cultural melting pot known for its tolerance and urban hospitality.

As-Salt City cultural melting pot - Jordan
As-Salt City cultural melting pot – Jordan. Image: Ahmad Qaisieh, CC BY-SA 4.0

Hawraman/Uramanat culture – Islamic Republic of Iran

The traditional culture of the Kurdish Hawrami tribe has inhabited this remote mountainous region of modern-day Iran since around 3000 BC. Tiered steep-sloped architecture, gardening on dry-stone terraces, livestock breeding, and seasonal vertical migration are a way of life for these semi-nomadic people.

Hawraman/Uramanat culture - Islamic Republic of Iran
Hawraman/Uramanat culture – Islamic Republic of Iran. Image: Diyar Muhammed, CC BY-SA 4.0

Dholavira: a Harappan city – India

Featuring a fortified city and a cemetery, the ancient city of Dholavira in the Indian state of Gujarat was occupied between around 3000-1500 BC. It is one of the best preserved urban settlements from the period in Southeast Asia.

Dholavira: a Harappan city
Dholavira: a Harappan city. Image: Bhajish Bharathan, CC BY-SA 4.0

The Lower German Limes: frontiers of the Roman Empire – Germany/Netherlands

Following the course of the Lower Rhine River for 400km, the Lower German Limes features archaeological remains of military bases, ports, harbours, civilian towns, an aqueduct and numerous other features comprising one section of The Frontiers of the Roman Empire.

Nederland, Arnhem, 23-10-2016Castra Herculis was een fort in Romeins Nederland. Het castellum Meinerswijk bij Arnhem werd vermoedelijk tussen het jaar 10 en 20 gebouwd door de Romeinse generaal Germanicus aan de zuidzijde van de Rijn. Dit houten fort beschermde de Romeinse scheepvaart over de Rijn en de Drususgracht, die de Rijn met de IJssel verbond.Foto: Stichting Tijdlijn/Historische Projecten
Fort Meinerswijk Arnhem / Nederlandse Limes Samenwerking. Image: Romeinse Limes via Flickr

Jomon prehistoric sites – Japan

Across 17 archaeological sites, this property reveals 10,000 years of the Jomon people’s spiritual and cultural journey in locations ranging from mountains, lowlands, lakes and rivers. This emergent hunter-gatherer society developed from around 13,000 BC.

Jomon prehistoric sites
Jomon prehistoric sites. Image: 663highland, CC BY-SA 3.0

Winter resort town of the Riviera – France

From the middle of the 18th century, the French Riviera town of Nice attracted an increasing number of aristocratic and wealthy families seeking winter refuge from colder climates. Over the next century, successive phases of development featuring eclectic architectural styles turned the town into a cosmopolitan winter resort.

Nice, France
Nice, France. Image: Image by Pierre Blaché from Pixabay

Settlement and artificial mummification of the Chinchorro culture – Chile

The Chinchorro marine hunter-gatherers, who occupied the hostile northern coast of the Atacama Desert in Chile between around 5450-890 BC, provide the oldest-known archeological evidence of artificially mummified bodies. The Chinchorro people developed complex mortuary practices that are testament to their particular spirituality.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Coronavirus: EU channels further support to Nepal and repatriates EU citizens

Why novels deserve a spot on your post-pandemic bookshelf

Antitrust: Commission accepts commitments by Transgaz to facilitate natural gas exports from Romania

D-Day for Grexit is today and not Friday; Super Mario is likely to kill the Greek banks still today

Can the Notre-Dame fire freeze the ‘Yellow Vests’ uprising?

Women’s leadership ‘critical’ to future of Niger

What is the European Super League and how would it work?

A new way to teach active citizenship to students?

It’s a frenzied clash between moderates and no-deal Brexiteers

COVID-19: EU co-finances the delivery of more protective equipment to China

Youth leaders share positive visions of the future, as Guterres launches UN75 in New York

3 ways India can tackle its human-waste problem

‘Over-reacting is better than non-reacting’ – academics around the world share thoughts on coronavirus

Challenges facing the COVID-19 vaccination campaigns

Tax crimes: special committee calls for a European financial police force

State aid: Commission opens in-depth investigation into arbitration award in favour of Antin to be paid by Spain

Insecurity and violence turn Nigeria into a ‘pressure cooker’ that must be addressed, says UN rights expert

Refugee resettlement: ‘Tremendous gap’ persists between needs, and spaces on offer

5 libraries doing innovative things to help their communities

This is why people live, work and stay in a growing city

Here’s how we get businesses to harmonize on climate change

In a state of war: COVID-19 and psychiatric support

Only international actions can settle the world’s ‘enormous and diverse cross-border challenges’, Qatar tells UN Assembly

From me to we: COVID-19 heralds a new model of entrepreneurship

Antisemitism, intolerance, can be unlearned, Guterres tells New York commemoration

Scotland “shows the way” to separatist movements as Catalonia calls a vote on independence

Children as old as 12 can benefit from an afternoon nap

Empty stadiums and online streaming: how coronavirus is affecting the media industry

‘Virginity testing’: a human rights violation, with no scientific basis – UN

5 ways urban transport could step up a gear for women

What fighting malaria can teach us about linking purpose and business

COP21 Breaking News_08 December: Cities & Regions Launch Major Five-Year Vision to Take Action on Climate Change

The world needs a grand coalition to tackle climate change

Vienna has the world’s best quality of living

How to have a good Fourth Industrial Revolution

Deepfake democracy: Here’s how modern elections could be decided by fake news

Open, inclusive and diverse cities are better for business and economic growth

An ageing workforce isn’t a burden. It’s an opportunity

UN chief welcomes new Government in Lebanon, after eight-month impasse

Universal Health Care: can it exist only in utopic society?

It’s ‘time for concrete action’ says UN chief, welcoming inter-Korean agreement

How the world can ‘reset’ itself after COVID-19 – according to these experts

To keep track of the SDGs, we need a data revolution

Turkey: EU extends humanitarian support for refugees

How AI is shaping financial services

The financial future of Eurozone on the agenda of Friday’s ECOFIN council

Business is stepping up its fight against climate change. This is how

Phone lines open between Ethiopia and Eritrea, and people are calling strangers

EU Climate Law: MEPs confirm deal on climate neutrality by 2050

Is it too soon to hope for a tobacco free Romania?

The West and Russia impose a new order on the world

Parliament compromises on Banking Union but sends market abusers to jail

Climate resilience is make or break for businesses. Here’s why

How the future of computing can make or break the AI revolution

Coronavirus variants: Commission calls for limiting essential travel from India

China has made a shocking food production discovery – electro culture

Increased levels of carbon dioxide could reduce brainpower, study finds

What brands get wrong about China – and how to put it right

Coronavirus response: How the Capital Markets Union can support Europe’s recovery

EU cross-border payments outside Eurozone: MEPs scrap excessive fees

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s