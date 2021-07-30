You are here: Home / European Union News / State aid: Commission approves 2022-2027 regional aid map for Czechia

State aid: Commission approves 2022-2027 regional aid map for Czechia

July 30, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has approved under EU State aid rules Czechia’s map for granting regional aid from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2027. The Czech regional aid map is the first map approved by the Commission within the framework of the revised Regional aid Guidelines (“RAG”).

The revised RAG, adopted by the Commission on 19 April 2021 and which will enter into force on 1 January 2022, enable Member States to support the least favoured European regions in catching up and to reduce disparities in terms of economic well-being, income and unemployment – cohesion objectives that are at the heart of the Union. They also provide increased possibilities for Member States to support regions facing transition or structural challenges such as depopulation, to contribute fully to the green and digital transitions. At the same time, the revised RAG maintain strong safeguards to prevent Member States from using public money to trigger the relocation of jobs from one EU Member State to another, which is essential for fair competition in the Single Market.

Czechia’s regional aid map defines the Czech regions eligible for regional investment aid. The map also establishes the maximum aid intensities in the eligible regions. The aid intensity is the maximum amount of State aid that can be granted per beneficiary, expressed as a percentage of eligible investment costs.

Under the revised RAG, regions covering 87.76% of the population of Czechia will be eligible for regional investment aid:

  • The regions of Severozápad, Severovýchod, Střední Morava and Moravskoslezsko are among the most disadvantaged regions in the EU, with a GDP per capita below 75% of EU average. They are eligible for aid under Article 107(3)(a) TFEU (so-called ‘a’ areas) with maximum aid intensities for large enterprises between 30% and 40%, depending on the GDP per capita of the respective ‘a’ areas.
  • The regions of Střední Čechy, Jihozápad and Jihovýchod no longer qualify as ‘a’ areas in view of their positive economic developments, but are now considered as pre-defined regions under Article 107(3)(c) TFEU (so-called ‘c’ areas), as with all regions that qualified as ‘a’ areas in the period until 2021, and no longer qualify as such in the upcoming period. The maximum aid intensities for large enterprises in these areas will vary between 15% and 25%, with higher aid intensities applicable in the first half of the period and for the areas bordering ‘a’ areas.

In all ‘a’ and ‘c’ areas, the maximum aid intensities can be increased by 10 percentage points for investments made by medium-sized enterprises and by 20 percentage points for investments made by small enterprises, for their initial investments with eligible costs up to €50 million.

Once a future territorial Just Transition plan in the context of the Just Transition Fund Regulation will be in place, Czechia has the possibility to notify the Commission an amendment to the regional aid map approved today, in order to apply a potential increase of the maximum aid intensity in the future Just Transition areas, as specified in the revised RAG for ‘a’ areas.

Background

Europe has always been characterised by significant regional disparities in terms of economic well-being, income and unemployment. Regional aid aims to support economic development in disadvantaged areas of Europe, while ensuring a level playing field between Member States. 

In the RAG, the Commission sets out the conditions under which regional aid may be considered to be compatible with the internal market and establishes the criteria for identifying the areas that fulfil the conditions of Article 107(3)(a) and (c) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (‘a’ and ‘c’ areas respectively). Annexes to the Guidelines identify the most disadvantaged regions, so-called ‘a’ areas, which include the outermost regions and regions whose GDP per capita is below or equal to 75% of the EU average, and the pre-defined ‘c’ areas, representing former ‘a’ areas and sparsely populated areas.

Member States can designate the so-called non-predefined ‘c’ areas, up to a maximum pre-defined ‘c’ coverage (for which figures are also available in Annexes I and II to the Guidelines) and in line with certain criteria. Member States need to notify their proposal for regional aid maps to the Commission for approval.

The non-confidential version of today’s decision will be made available under the case number SA.63452 (in the State Aid Register) on the DG Competition website. New publications of state aid decisions on the internet and in the Official Journal are listed in the Competition Weekly e-News.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Would you let an AI vote for you?

A vaccination race between nations can have no winners

UN launches drive to highlight environmental cost of staying fashionable

Students & Allies Unite Globally To Launch #Students_Against_COVID

India: step up reform efforts to increase quality jobs and incomes

‘Do everything in your power to tackle climate change’ UN chief urges on Mother Earth Day

‘Terror and panic’ among Rohingya who may be forced to return to Myanmar – UN rights chief

Why home is the least safe place to be a woman

Commission approves emergency measures to protect eastern Baltic cod

The European Parliament rewrites the EU budget in a bright day for the Union

Hatred ‘a threat to everyone’, urges Guterres calling for global effort to end xenophobia and ‘loathsome rhetoric’

CLIMATE CHANGE FOCUS: Cows, coffee and sustainable farming

This is how climate science went mainstream

COVID-19 sparked an economic crisis ‘like no other’ – but these measures can help now: WHO, IMF

The key takeaways of G7 Summit in Canada

Brexit: UK business fear of a no-deal scenario preparing for the worst

Reducing disaster risk is a good investment, and ‘the right thing to do’, says Guterres

Chernobyl nuclear disaster-affected areas spring to life, 33 years on

Rights experts call for greater protection of indigenous people during migration

Dramatic funding shortages a ‘severe catastrophe’ for people of Gaza: UN Coordinator

Trump’s trade wars: Aiming at long term gains for America

This start-up is 3D-printing an entire neighbourhood in Mexico

New energy Projects of Common Interest for the Energy Union built on European solidarity

How to prevent a suicide?

Greenery: the miracle cure for urban living

EU-US trade talks go ahead despite Prism and civil rights breach

Guarantee of mental health’s stability in times of pandemic

NEC @ European Business Summit 2014: The Digitally Enabled Grid

EU solidarity in action: Commission proposes €86.7 million for the recent natural disasters in France and Greece

Where America’s refugees came from in 2018

Coronavirus Dashboard: EU Cohesion Policy response to the coronavirus crisis

EU plans pan-European network of cybersecurity services

Burned in the Amazonian forest: Your health may be in danger

Malta and Slovakia: MEPs warn of lack of judicial independence and corruption

Newly displaced fleeing attacks in northeast Nigeria, top 2,000

‘Maintain calm’ and ‘exercise patience’ UN envoy urges, as Nigeria heads to polls

UN spotlights digitization of audiovisual archives to preserve human history on World Day

The mental health of health professionals: is it worth it?

Commission criticised member states on blocking financial transaction tax

EU job-search aid worth €9.9 million for 1,858 former Air France workers

South African women’s fury at gender-based attacks spills onto the streets

In Libya, Guterres ‘deeply concerned’ by risk of fresh military confrontation, urges restraint

Mental Health x Meditation, in times of pandemic: cognitive and behavioral modifications

Sex education: the application of sexual and reproductive rights in the fight against HIV

The Bavarians threaten Berlin and Brussels with immigration crisis

The secret weapon in the fight for sustainability? The humble barcode

Why quantum computing could make today’s cybersecurity obsolete

‘Alarming levels’ of methamphetamine trafficking in Asia’s Mekong, UN warns

COP25: Italy and Mexico pave the way on climate education

4 ways governments can support start-ups and save their economies

Commission proposes new Regulation to ensure EU travellers continue to benefit from free roaming

UN chief calls for ‘increased commitment’ to resolution on 10th anniversary of Georgia conflict

Inflation down to 0.7%, unemployment up at 12.2%: Bad omens for Eurozone

State aid: Commission invites interested parties to provide comments on proposed revision of State aid Framework for research, development and innovation

Where do Americans stand on immigration? They’re not as divided as you might think

Jordan flash flooding: UN chief ‘saddened’ by loss of life

Investing in handwashing facilities to protect communities and kickstart economies

Amsterdam is developing a fleet of autonomous boats to reduce city traffic

On Google antitrust case: “Let’s face it, some companies want to hurt Google and it goes as simple as that”

The EU Parliament unanimously rejects Commission’s ideas about ‘seeds’

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s