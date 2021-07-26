You are here: Home / InfoSociety / Technology / This little robot is cleaning up our beaches, one cigarette butt at a time

This little robot is cleaning up our beaches, one cigarette butt at a time

July 26, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Charlotte Edmond, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Cigarette butts are the most common and problematic types of beach litter, polluting marine environments with plastics and harmful chemicals.
  • Robot litter picker, the BeachBot, uses AI to detect trash and help clean up beaches.
  • Plastic makes up most of the waste found on beaches and can harm animals which may get entangled, injured or swallow it.

It seems many people leave behind more than just sandcastles when they go home after a trip to the beach. Beach litter is a recurring issue, and it is damaging our coastal environments and wildlife.

And there is one small item that is causing a big problem: cigarette butts. They may only be a few centimetres long, but they are full of microplastics and toxic chemicals that harm the marine environment. They don’t easily decompose, and when they come into contact with the water, harmful substances can leach out.

Unfortunately, they are also the most common type of litter, with an estimated 4.5 trillion discarded annually.

On the hunt for trash

Using an artificially intelligent robot, two Dutch entrepreneurs are helping clean up some of the problem. The BeachBot is a specially designed machine that can identify and remove small items of litter from beaches. It uses image recognition to find butts in the sand and picks them up.

a picture of the BeachBot on a sandy beach
The BeachBot uses AI to find and pick up cigarette butts on beaches. Image: ProjectBB

An accompanying app is also helping the robot get smarter. When it can’t identify litter with certainty, the robot takes a picture which the public can then identify, helping it learn for the future. The public can also help train the bot by supplying their own images of trash.

In this way, the BeachBot is also helping collect data and improve our understanding of the problem.

The bot has already been in action on a number of beaches in Holland, helping with clean-up projects.

a picture of the MAPP robot displaying its ability to move its wheels across uneven terrain
The MAPP robot can gather litter data in parks and on beaches. Image: ProjectBB

And the designers are now working on a new project – the MAPP detection robot. These robots are designed to work in outdoor spaces like parks and beaches, mapping and collecting litter data. They are able to communicate with one another to collaboratively hunt for trash.

The plastic problem

Marine litter harms wildlife, which can become entangled in it or ingest it, causing injury, drowning or suffocation. It is also a problem for coastal communities which rely on clean beaches for tourism, fishing and recreation.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about the ocean?

Our ocean covers 70% of the world’s surface and accounts for 80% of the planet’s biodiversity. We can’t have a healthy future without a healthy ocean – but it’s more vulnerable than ever because of climate change and pollution.

Tackling the grave threats to our ocean means working with leaders across sectors, from business to government to academia.

The World Economic Forum, in collaboration with the World Resources Institute, convenes the Friends of Ocean Action, a coalition of leaders working together to protect the seas. From a programme with the Indonesian government to cut plastic waste entering the sea to a global plan to track illegal fishing, the Friends are pushing for new solutions. https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ijoib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1372898575710101506&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.weforum.org%2Fagenda%2F2021%2F07%2Fai-robot-cleaning-litter-beach%2F&sessionId=4644f012884f9d2146a4088fb6dc435beedae2e7&theme=light&widgetsVersion=82e1070%3A1619632193066&width=550px

Climate change is an inextricable part of the threat to our oceans, with rising temperatures and acidification disrupting fragile ecosystems. The Forum runs a number of initiatives to support the shift to a low-carbon economy, including hosting the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, who have cut emissions in their companies by 9%.

Is your organization interested in working with the World Economic Forum? Find out more here.

As well as trash being left behind by beach visitors, beach pollution is also caused by plastics and other non-biodegradable waste being discarded into rivers and streams, eventually making its way to the ocean.

a pie chart showing what the majority of waste on the beach is made up from
Plastic makes up the majority of litter found on many beaches. Image: Ospar

Most of the litter found on beaches is plastic, making up nearly 90% of all waste on some beaches, according to OSPAR, which monitors litter on beaches in the north-east Atlantic.

This plastic takes years to degrade, with researchers estimating that 8 million tonnes of it ends up in our ocean each year. https://shows.acast.com/house-on-fire/episodes/can-the-shipping-industry-clean-up-its-act

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

French election: Will France vote for a reformed or no EU?

Mosquitoes are helping to fight one of the world’s fastest spreading viruses – this is how

Electronic cigarette – is it really a safer alternative to smoking?

International community urged to deliver on promise for better future for Bosnia and Herzegovina

This project in India helps people and tigers co-exist peacefully

Some progress made towards security in Mali, but still a long way to go, Security Council hears

Record numbers of people in the UK have applied to study nursing

Monday’s Daily Brief: #ClimateAction for the Pacific, Gaza blockade, attack in Burkina Faso

Climate change hits the poor hardest. Mozambique’s cyclones prove it

Recovering from COVID-19: these are the risks to anticipate now – before it’s too late

State aid: Commission approves €650 million Polish support to LOT in context of coronavirus outbreak

Statement by the Brexit Steering Group on UK government White paper

India’s strategy in space is changing. Here’s why

COP25: Support business efforts to tackle climate change, urges Guterres

EU adopts rebalancing measures in reaction to US steel and aluminium tariffs

Prevention of the COVID-19 III wave in India

Coronavirus: Pandemic alert should be trigger for countries to do more against COVID-19

LUX Audience Award 2021 goes to Collective

5G: How a ‘legion of robots’ could help save the rhino

Afghanistan extends ceasefire with Taliban; UN urges both sides to work towards lasting peace

EU investment budget for 2020 must focus on the Europe of tomorrow

The fight for female medical leadership

Mental health and suicide prevention – What can be done to increase access to mental health services in my region?

3 ways activists are being targeted by cyberattacks

Six steps that can help us to tackle homelessness

Safety, Survival and battles with COVID 19

DR Congo: Insecurity and attacks mean Ebola will keep spreading, warns world health agency

COVID-19 tests rely on bacteria discovered in a natural pool in the 1960s – and it’s not the only slice of nature essential to medicine

UN welcomes ‘milestone’ release of 833 Nigerian children from anti-Boko Haram force

To take or not to take – The Indian vaccination dilemma

5 steps businesses can take to protect air quality after COVID-19

How Greece was destroyed

One-third of young people still optimistic despite COVID’s dramatic hit on education and jobs

A Sting Exclusive: China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on South China Sea issue at the ASEAN Regional Forum

European Business Summit 2014: The role of youth entrepreneurship education in EU’s Strategy for Competitiveness

Tools of asset development: Renewable Energy Projects case

Human rights breaches in Belarus, Ethiopia, and Algeria

State aid: Commission approves prolongation and modification of German scheme to support electricity production from renewable energy sources

“Beyond the beach: tackling plastic pollution upstream”, a Sting Exclusive by Erik Solheim, Head of UN Environment

Belgium: keep up reforms to increase employment and productivity growth

1 million citizens try to create a new EU institution

Mental Health in times of a pandemic: what can each individual do to lessen the burden?

A better answer to the ventilator shortage as the pandemic rages on

Can we balance conservation and development? Science says yes

UN member states express their will to tackle global migration but specific actions are still missing

Tackling online piracy of live sporting events

Nearly two million Cameroonians face humanitarian emergency: UNICEF

More capital and liquidity for the banks

Your chocolate can help save the planet. Here’s how

What you need to know about 5G

GradList Launched At TheNextWeb 2014

5 factors driving the Chinese lawtech boom

State aid: Commission approves over €1 billion support for high-efficient cogeneration of electricity and heat in Slovakia

Lorenzo Natali Media Prize 2019: winners of EU’s development journalism award unveiled

A new kind of company is revolutionising Africa’s gig economy

Germany and Europe prepare for Trump’s America

Can the US-Iran rapprochement change the world?

Here’s how innovation could help car companies hit by COVID-19

Inclusion and diversity isn’t just good for employees – it’s good for the bottom line

The first-ever climate telethon has raised $2.6 million for new forests

More Stings?

Filed Under: Technology, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s