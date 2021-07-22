You are here: Home / Policy / This is the most popular type of home in Europe right now

This is the most popular type of home in Europe right now

July 22, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Simon Torkington, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Almost half the population of the European Union lives in apartments.
  • Seven out of 10 people in EU member states own their house or flat.
  • But across Europe and indeed the world, there is a shortage of affordable housing.

Decent housing is one of the most basic of human needs. The place we call home, whether it’s a tiny flat or a grand house, provides shelter, safety and often defines our place in the social order too.

The latest housing research from the European Union (EU) gives a detailed breakdown of the types of homes occupied by citizens across the member states.

Data shows the divide between people living in flats and houses in the European Union.
Data shows the divide between people living in flats and houses in the European Union. Image: Eurostat

The data for 2019 (the latest available), shows that across the European Union as a whole, 53.3% of people lived in houses (detached, semi-detached or terraced) and 46.1% of people lived in apartments.

In 14 EU member states a majority of the population lived in flats. Latvia leads the way in flat occupation with 66% living in this type of home with Spain a close second on 65%. Ireland had just 8% of people residing in flats.

Croatia (68%) and Slovenia (66%) had the highest percentage of people living in detached houses. Ireland and the Netherlands were the only countries where a majority lived in semi-detached houses (58% and 53% respectively).

Owner occupiers

The research also reveals a high level of home ownership across Europe.

Across the continent seven out of every 10 people lived in a house or flat they own.

There were more owners than tenants in every EU member state in 2019. Romania (96%), Hungary (92%), Slovakia (91%) and Lithuania (90%) have the highest levels of ownership. The lowest shares of owner-occupied flats and houses were in Germany (51%) and Austria (55%).

A crisis in affordable housing

Statistics on home occupancy and ownership only tell part of the story. Across Europe and indeed the world, there is a shortage of affordable housing. Home ownership remains well beyond reach for many and even making the monthly rent is a struggle for hundreds of millions of people. Indeed, a 2019 World Economic Forum whitepaper warned that 90% of cities around the world do not provide affordable housing or housing of adequate quality.

The latest research from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Building for a better tomorrow: Policies to make housing more affordable, sets out the scale of the problem and suggests policy approaches to ensure everyone has access to decent, affordable housing.

As the financial burden of housing grows so does the number of overcrowded homes.
As the financial burden of housing grows so does the number of overcrowded homes. Image: OECD Affordable Housing Database
As the financial burden of housing grows so does the number of overcrowded homes.
As the financial burden of housing grows so does the number of overcrowded homes. Image: OECD Affordable Housing Database

The report finds less than half of the population, on average, in OECD countries think there is enough affordable housing available. It also shows families spending a greater proportion of household income on housing.

For low-income households it’s a continuing and familiar worry. Those worries are now hitting the middle classes too, says the report, with relatively high earners now finding it difficult to make ends meet as housing costs swallow up more of the monthly budget.

In the UK, 48% of households are spending more than 40% of their monthly budget on housing costs with the US a close second at 46%.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Ukraine’s Poroshenko implicates NATO in his duel with Putin

Three ways the world must tackle mental health

Military escalation will have ‘serious consequences’ for Yemeni civilians, warns UN Special Envoy

5 charts that bust some myths about migration

G20 LIVE: G20 leaders reaffirm OECD’s role in ensuring strong, sustainable and inclusive growth

I accidentally went viral on TikTok. I learned we failed our youngest generation.

Here’s why the business of sustainability has come of age

Parliament backs a modernised EU electoral law

Digital sovereignty: Commission kick-starts alliances for Semiconductors and industrial cloud technologies

As fighting in Libya escalates, so does number of children ‘at imminent risk of injury or death’

EU to give more power to national antitrust authorities in a bid to secure regulatory fines

Corruption is rife in the COVID-19 era. Here’s how to fight back

Myanmar and UN agriculture agency agree framework to improve nutrition and food security

State aid: Commission approves €106.7 million restructuring aid and €30.2 compensation for damages suffered due to coronavirus outbreak in favour of French airline Corsair

‘Going green’ is good business says private sector at UN’s COP24 climate conference

The EU and Japan trade deal celebrates second anniversary by further strengthening ties

“Hasta la vista” Google says to Spain and now Europe is next?

Free movement of services: Commission takes further action to ensure a well-functioning Single Market for professionals

Amazon sinks while our breath sinks

Why skills are keeping CEOs awake at night

Brexit mission impossible: Theresa May was so desperate that had to appoint Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary

Why the ECB had to clarify it caters for the entire Eurozone not just Germany?

Thousands returning to Nigeria’s restive Borno state ‘at risk’; UN ‘gravely concerned’

From start-up to scale: This is how governments can accelerate innovation and build inclusive economies

Italy’s M.Renzi and Germany’s S. Gabriel veto austerity, ask EU leaders to endorse growth measures

Maintaining mental health is as important as avoiding COVID-19

OECD, UN Environment and World Bank call for a radical shift in financing for a low-carbon, climate-resilient future

From DIY editing to matchmaking by DNA: how human genomics is changing society

China Unlimited: the dragon’s long and winding road

Unity, regional cooperation and international support needed for Horn of Africa to develop sustainably

UN chief pays tribute to the courage of DR Congo citizens, and the sacrifice of blue helmets

Palliative care and Universal Health Coverage: how to advocate for the inclusion of palliative care in UHC

Business success depends on mindset. This study of African entrepreneurs explains why

Trade barriers are slowing plastic-pollution action. Here’s how to fix it

Coronavirus response: How the Capital Markets Union can support Europe’s recovery

Lies and reality about incomes and wealth in the EU

UN chief commends African Union on adoption of institutional reforms

Mental health and suicide prevention – what can be done to increase access to mental health services in my local area?

A 550 km-long mass of rotting seaweed is heading for Mexico’s pristine beaches

Violence against women a ‘mark of shame’ on our societies, says UN chief on World Day

How superfast internet will democratise computing and help close the digital divide

An economist explains how to go carbon neutral in our lifetime

UN chief appoints Luis Alfonso de Alba as Special Envoy for the 2019 Climate Summit

The European Green Deal must be at the heart of the COVID-19 recovery

Energy security: The synchronisation of the Baltic States’ electricity networks – European solidarity in action

The EU cuts roaming charges further while the UK weighs Brexit impact

‘Immense’ needs of migrants making perilous journey between Yemen and Horn of Africa prompts $45 million UN migration agency appeal

Ukraine: Is there a political force able to undo the division?

High internet taxes are restricting access and slowing economic growth

Right-wing “sovranism” harm national identity

11,000 deaths avoided during lockdown in Europe – thanks to cleaner air

Cutting CO2 emissions from trucks: MEPs reach deal with Council

EU adopts rebalancing measures in reaction to US steel and aluminium tariffs

Europe Day: discover the European Union on 9 May 2021

A major win for transgender rights: UN health agency drops ‘gender identity disorder’, as official diagnosis

EU Court of Justice invalidates Safe Harbour and the game for thousands US businesses suddenly changes

EU job-search aid worth €2 million for 500 former shipbuilding workers in Spain

New SDG Advocates sign up for ‘peace, prosperity, people’ and planet, on the road to 2030

European Youth Forum @ European Business Summit 2015: Why interns should matter to business

More Stings?

Filed Under: Policy, Regional, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s