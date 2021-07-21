You are here: Home / EUGlobe / Less than 50% of Latin America has fixed broadband. Here are 3 ways to boost the region’s digital access

Less than 50% of Latin America has fixed broadband. Here are 3 ways to boost the region’s digital access

July 21, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Franz Drees-Gross, Director of Infrastructure, Latin America and Caribbean Region, World Bank & Pepe Zhang, Associate Director, Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center

• Latin America and the Caribbean have uneven and costly digital access.

• Promoting digitization would increase social, financial, educational and healthcare inclusion in the COVID recovery period.

• Improving this infrastructure is relatively cheap.

The COVID-19 crisis has hit the Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region harder than any other region in the world and brought the need for a resilient and inclusive recovery into sharp focus. Greater digital access – in support of distance learning, digital cash transfers, telemedicine and online public services – is the cornerstone of this drive and requires both an ambitious policy and regulatory agenda, as well as increased infrastructure investments. This is particularly important as the region gears up for 5G auctions and continues its 4G expansion.

The case for digital access is clear. Digitization boosts social and financial inclusion as well as learning and health outcomes. Almost half of LAC’s adult population is currently unbanked. Around 170 million students across the region were affected by school closures during the pandemic. And 71% of countries experienced disruptions to the delivery of care for non-communicable diseases during the first months of the COVID crisis.

But the challenges are substantial: Poor and uneven coverage, coupled with high data and device costs, continues to hamper digital access. Today, less than 50% of LAC’s population has fixed broadband connectivity, and only 9.9% has high-quality fibre connectivity at home. While 87% of the population lives within range of a 4G signal, actual usage and penetration remains low (37%). And only four out of 10 rural Latin Americans have connectivity options, compared with 71% of the population in urban areas.

Broadband penetration is lagging in the LAC region
Broadband penetration is lagging in the LAC region Image: World Bank

Data plans and internet-enabled devices are not affordable for the region’s poor. On average, a measly 1 GB data plan costs 2.7% of monthly household income in LAC (or 8-10% for the bottom quintile in some countries), well above the International Telecommunication Union’s 2% affordability threshold. In addition, the cheapest basic smartphone available costs between 4-12% of average household income in much of the region, and as much as 31-34% for people in Guatemala and Nicaragua, or even 84% for people in Haiti.

With these cost burdens weighing disproportionately on vulnerable populations, uneven digital access could give rise to new forms of inequality in what is already the world’s most unequal region.

Addressing the digital divide

Tackling the digital divide is imperative and will require policy actions to reduce cost, expand access and incentivize greater private-sector and citizen participation, especially in three areas:

1. Government regulation

LAC governments should pursue inclusion through service provision and legal and regulatory reform. This may include rolling out foundational digital identification systems for all citizens to allow secure and trusted access to public and private platforms; promoting infrastructure-sharing among network operators and access to “dark fibre” owned by governments, utilities, and others; increasing competition in a highly concentrated market of mobile operators to stimulate innovation and investments by promoting open access, technology neutrality and greater security options; attaching network build-out obligations for underserved areas to 4G and 5G spectrum licenses; and streamlining administrative and approval processes. On average, LAC countries with clear, predictable regulations attract almost 50% more investment in information communications technology (and 64% more when coupled with good institutions).

2. Fiscal incentives

Policy-makers should consider direct or indirect financial incentives for both digital customers and operators as appropriate. On the demand side, subsidizing internet costs for the poorest, and reducing taxes and customs duties on low-cost, internet-capable devices can help bring down prices that exclude the poor. On the supply side, governments can use minimum subsidy concessions or temporary investment tax incentives to induce network operators to extend service into underserved regions. Similar initiatives could also encourage private firms and investors to scale up other digital infrastructure, such as local data centres. LAC is currently home to only about 4% of the world’s data centres, and total capacity in the region is estimated to be smaller than in northern Virginia.

3. Digital skills

Digital expansion should not operate in a connectivity silo. Complementary measures, such as digital skills training, need to be accelerated. Only 5-15% of adults in most LAC countries have medium or strong computer and problem‑solving skills in technology‑rich environments (vs. 29.7% in OECD countries). Digital capacity-building is beneficial to students and workers, as well as policy-makers and regulators seeking technical expertise in digital infrastructure and related areas (data privacy, cybersecurity, digital tax, etc.).

Digital transformation holds tremendous promise for LAC – but carries a relatively modest price tag. Over the next decade, universalizing broadband access in the region is estimated to cost 0.12% of the region’s annual GDP; deploying 5G in first- and second-tier metropolitan centers, 0.17%; and achieving OECD levels of connectivity, 0.62%. In a region that underinvests in public infrastructure, the digital infrastructure gap is cheaper to close than gaps in transport, energy and other infrastructure sectors.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about ensuring access to the internet for all?

In 2018, internet connectivity finally reached over half the world’s population. Yet some 3.4 billion people – about 50% of the world’s population – are still not online.

Although much progress has been made in closing this digital divide, the challenge remains overwhelming, complex and multidimensional. It requires a collaborative, multistakeholder approach to overcome four key barriers to internet inclusion: infrastructure; affordability; skills, awareness and cultural acceptance; and relevant content.

The World Economic Forum launched Internet for All in 2016 to provide a platform where leaders from government, private-sector, international organizations, non-profit organizations, academia and civil society could come together and develop models of public-private collaboration for internet inclusion globally.Achieving Internet for All

Since its launch, Internet for All has achieved significant on-the-ground results globally – including launching four operational country programmes in Rwanda, South Africa, Argentina and Jordan.

Read more about our results, and ongoing efforts to ensure access to the internet for all in our impact story.

Contact us to partner with the Forum and shape the future of our digital economy.

Still, unlocking these benefits will require a concerted effort. Multilateral institutions can help. The World Bank, for instance, is helping provide some 1,300 public institutions with broadband connectivity in Haiti and assisting the Colombian government with policy and regulatory improvements for expanded broadband access. While most LAC countries will continue to focus on the pandemic response in the near future, now is the time to seize the digital opportunities that will enable to region to unlock a greener, more resilient and more inclusive future.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Brexit uncertainty keeps shaking the world’s financial markets

Why improving women’s lives is the key to healthy ageing

Civilian deaths in Afghanistan hit record high – UN

A comprehensive strategy for Eurozone’s long term growth gains momentum

‘Embrace the transformation’ to a carbon-neutral world by 2050, UN chief tells COP25

Brexit must not put UK university research at risk

India: Climate emergency message resonates at world’s largest literature festival – UN News special report from Jaipur

EU-Turkey relations: Will Turkey manage to revive the EU accession process talks?

2030 development agenda: Major breakthrough for world of work

“Austerity was not the alternative!”, President Hannes Swoboda of the European Socialists and Democrats on another Sting Exclusive

5 ways to boost sustainable trade in the world’s poorest countries

This air taxi uses 5G to ‘see’ around corners

What fighting malaria can teach us about linking purpose and business

UN working to prevent attacks on civilians in eastern DR Congo

In Gaza, UN envoy urges Israel, Palestinian factions to step back from brink of a war that ‘everybody will lose’

European Parliament approves new copyright rules for the internet

Athens searches frantically for a new compromise between politics and economic reality

First full satellite survey of devastated ancient Aleppo raises recovery hopes

EU: Protecting victims’ rights from cartels and market abuses

Republic of Korea President proposes DMZ as future ‘peace and cooperation district’ on Peninsula

Step up action to protect the planet during wartime: UN environment chief

Russia won’t let Ukraine drift westwards in one piece

Human rights breaches in Guinea Conakry and Madagascar

The Indian miracle state pointing the way to global sustainability

Unequal burden: how the COVID-19 pandemic is adding to women’s workloads

Half the world’s refugee children not in school, UN agency finds

Commission presents far-reaching anti-tax evasion measures

This AI tool helps healthcare workers look after their mental health

De Gucht: More gaffes with the talks on the EU-US free trade agreement

Health inequalities in the 21st century

‘Comprehensively include migrants’ or sustainable development won’t happen, warns General Assembly President

EU farm policy reform: Parliament and Council strike a deal

China-EU Special Report: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang endorses China’s big investment on Juncker’s plan at 10th China-EU Business Summit

UN rights chief ‘extremely concerned’ over deadly crackdown on protesters in Iran

Crimean crisis: not enough to slow down European indices

Commission takes further action to ensure professionals can fully benefit from the Single Market

China hopes EU Commissioner De Gucht drops super anti-dumping tariff on solar panels

ICC Appeals Chamber acquits former Congolese Vice President Bemba from war crimes charges

Syria: WHO appeals for funding to sustain critical health care for millions trapped by conflict

Antitrust: Commission fines three EU railway companies €48 million for customer allocation cartel

State aid: Commission approves Danish support for Thor offshore wind farm project

Anti-vaccine sentiment one of 10 biggest health threats, says WHO

Monsoon rains turn millions of children’s lives ‘upside down’ across South Asia

In Finland, speeding tickets are linked to your income

Mergers: Commission approves Assa Abloy’s acquisition of Agta Record, subject to conditions

G20: Less growth, more austerity for developing countries

How industrial clusters can become net-zero carbon exemplars

The Role of Medical Students in Sex Education

‘From farm to plate’, first-ever World Food Safety Day demonstrates the need to take unsafe food off the menu

6 ways the COVID-19 pandemic could change our approach to human capital

Online radio and news broadcasts: Parliament and Council reach deal

Addressing the consequences of digitalisation in the Russia & CIS region

How supporting climate action on a local level can transform the world

Global Citizen-Volunteer Internships

These are the most innovative cities in the world

Two-thirds of employees would trust a robot boss more than a real one

Children in crisis-torn eastern Ukraine ‘too terrified to learn’ amid spike in attacks on schools

Turkish and Greek Cypriot leaders ready for talks with UN chief on improved relations

One is not born, but rather becomes, a woman

Can ocean health lead to wealth? Our latest House on Fire podcast tackles blue finance

More Stings?

Filed Under: EUGlobe, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s