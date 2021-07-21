You are here: Home / European Union News / Beating financial crime: Commission overhauls anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism rules

Beating financial crime: Commission overhauls anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism rules

July 21, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has today presented an ambitious package of legislative proposals to strengthen the EU’s anti-money laundering and countering terrorism financing (AML/CFT) rules. The package also includes the proposal for the creation of a new EU authority to fight money laundering. This package is part of the Commission’s commitment to protect EU citizens and the EU’s financial system from money laundering and terrorist financing. The aim of this package is to improve the detection of suspicious transactions and activities, and to close loopholes used by criminals to launder illicit proceeds or finance terrorist activities through the financial system. As recalled in the EU’s Security Union Strategy for 2020-2025, enhancing the EU’s framework for anti-money laundering and countering terrorist financing will also help to protect Europeans from terrorism and organised crime.

Today’s measures greatly enhance the existing EU framework by taking into account new and emerging challenges linked to technological innovation. These include virtual currencies, more integrated financial flows in the Single Market and the global nature of terrorist organisations. These proposals will help to create a much more consistent framework to ease compliance for operators subject to AML/CFT rules, especially for those active cross-border.

Today’s package consists of four legislative proposals:

Members of the College said:

Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President for an Economy that works for people, said: “Every fresh money laundering scandal is one scandal too many – and a wake-up call that our work to close the gaps in our financial system is not yet done. We have made huge strides in recent years and our EU AML rules are now among the toughest in the world. But they now need to be applied consistently and closely supervised to make sure they really bite. This is why we are today taking these bold steps to close the door on money laundering and stop criminals from lining their pockets with ill-gotten gains.”

Mairead McGuinness, Commissioner responsible for financial services, financial stability and Capital Markets Union said: “Money laundering poses aclear and present threat to citizens, democratic institutions, and the financial system. The scale of the problem cannot be underestimated and the loopholes that criminals can exploit need to be closed. Today’s package significantly ramps up our efforts to stop dirty money being washed through the financial system. We are increasing coordination and cooperation between authorities in member states, and creating a new EU AML authority. These measures will help us protect the integrity of the financial system and the single market.”

A new EU AML Authority (AMLA)

At the heart of today’s legislative package is the creation of a new EU Authority which will transform AML/CFT supervision in the EU and enhance cooperation among Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs). The new EU-level Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) will be the central authority coordinating national authorities to ensure the private sector correctly and consistently applies EU rules. AMLA will also support FIUs to improve their analytical capacity around illicit flows and make financial intelligence a key source for law enforcement agencies.

In particular, AMLA will:

  • establish a single integrated system of AML/CFT supervision across the EU, based on common supervisory methods and convergence of high supervisory standards;
  • directly supervise some of the riskiest financial institutions that operate in a large number of Member States or require immediate action to address imminent risks;
  • monitor and coordinate national supervisors responsible for other financial entities, as well as coordinate supervisors of non-financial entities;
  • support cooperation among national Financial Intelligence Units and facilitate coordination and joint analyses between them, to better detect illicit financial flows of a cross-border nature.

A Single EU Rulebook for AML/CFT

The Single EU Rulebook for AML/CFT will harmonise AML/CFT rules across the EU, including, for example, more detailed rules on Customer Due Diligence, Beneficial Ownership and the powers and task of supervisors and Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs). Existing national registers of bank accounts will be connected, providing faster access for FIUs to information on bank accounts and safe deposit boxes. The Commission will also provide law enforcement authorities with access to this system, speeding up financial investigations and the recovery of criminal assets in cross-border cases. Access to financial information will be subject to robust safeguards in Directive (EU) 2019/1153 on exchange of financial information.

Full application of the EU AML/CFT rules to the crypto sector

At present, only certain categories of crypto-asset service providers are included in the scope of EU AML/CFT rules. The proposed reform will extend these rules to the entire crypto sector, obliging all service providers to conduct due diligence on their customers. Today’s amendments will ensure full traceability of crypto-asset transfers, such as Bitcoin, and will allow for prevention and detection of their possible use for money laundering or terrorism financing. In addition, anonymous crypto asset wallets will be prohibited, fully applying EU AML/CFT rules to the crypto sector.

EU-wide limit of €10,000 on large cash payments

Large cash payments are an easy way for criminals to launder money, since it is very difficult to detect transactions. That is why the Commission has today proposed an EU-wide limit of €10,000 on large cash payments. This EU-wide limit is high enough not to put into question the euro as legal tender and recognises the vital role of cash. Limits already exist in about two-thirds of Member States, but amounts vary. National limits under €10,000 can remain in place. Limiting large cash payments makes it harder for criminals to launder dirty money. In addition, providing anonymous crypto-asset wallets will be prohibited, just as anonymous bank accounts are already prohibited by EU AML/CFT rules.

Third countries

Money laundering is a global phenomenon that requires strong international cooperation. The Commission already works closely with its international partners to combat the circulation of dirty money around the globe. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, issues recommendations to countries. A country that is listed by FATF will also be listed by the EU. There will be two EU lists, a “black-list” and a “grey-list, reflecting the FATF listing. Following the listing, the EU will apply measures proportionate to the risks posed by the country. The EU will also be able to list countries which are not listed by FATF, but which pose a threat to the EU’s financial system based on an autonomous assessment.

The diversity of the tools that the Commission and AMLA can use will allow the EU to keep pace with a fast-moving and complex international environment with rapidly evolving risks.

Next steps

The legislative package will now be discussed by the European Parliament and Council. The Commission looks forward to a speedy legislative process. The future AML Authority should be operational in 2024 and will start its work of direct supervision slightly later, once the Directive has been transposed and the new regulatory framework starts to apply.

Background

The complex issue of tackling dirty money flows is not new. The fight against money laundering and terrorist financing is vital for financial stability and security in Europe. Legislative gaps in one Member State have an impact on the EU as a whole. That is why EU rules must be implemented and supervised efficiently and consistently to combat crime and protect our financial system. Ensuring the efficiency and consistency of the EU AML framework is of the utmost importance. Today’s legislative package implements the commitments in our Action Plan for a comprehensive Union policy on preventing money laundering and terrorism financing which was adopted by the Commission on 7 May 2020.

The EU framework against money laundering also includes the regulation on the mutual recognition of freezing and confiscation orders, the directive on combating money laundering by criminal law, the directive laying down rules on the use of financial and other information to combat serious crimesthe European Public Prosecutor’s Office, and the European system of financial supervision.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Brexit uncertainty keeps shaking the world’s financial markets

Why improving women’s lives is the key to healthy ageing

Civilian deaths in Afghanistan hit record high – UN

A comprehensive strategy for Eurozone’s long term growth gains momentum

‘Embrace the transformation’ to a carbon-neutral world by 2050, UN chief tells COP25

Brexit must not put UK university research at risk

India: Climate emergency message resonates at world’s largest literature festival – UN News special report from Jaipur

EU-Turkey relations: Will Turkey manage to revive the EU accession process talks?

2030 development agenda: Major breakthrough for world of work

“Austerity was not the alternative!”, President Hannes Swoboda of the European Socialists and Democrats on another Sting Exclusive

5 ways to boost sustainable trade in the world’s poorest countries

This air taxi uses 5G to ‘see’ around corners

What fighting malaria can teach us about linking purpose and business

UN working to prevent attacks on civilians in eastern DR Congo

In Gaza, UN envoy urges Israel, Palestinian factions to step back from brink of a war that ‘everybody will lose’

European Parliament approves new copyright rules for the internet

Athens searches frantically for a new compromise between politics and economic reality

First full satellite survey of devastated ancient Aleppo raises recovery hopes

EU: Protecting victims’ rights from cartels and market abuses

Republic of Korea President proposes DMZ as future ‘peace and cooperation district’ on Peninsula

Step up action to protect the planet during wartime: UN environment chief

Russia won’t let Ukraine drift westwards in one piece

Human rights breaches in Guinea Conakry and Madagascar

The Indian miracle state pointing the way to global sustainability

Unequal burden: how the COVID-19 pandemic is adding to women’s workloads

Half the world’s refugee children not in school, UN agency finds

Commission presents far-reaching anti-tax evasion measures

This AI tool helps healthcare workers look after their mental health

De Gucht: More gaffes with the talks on the EU-US free trade agreement

Health inequalities in the 21st century

‘Comprehensively include migrants’ or sustainable development won’t happen, warns General Assembly President

EU farm policy reform: Parliament and Council strike a deal

China-EU Special Report: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang endorses China’s big investment on Juncker’s plan at 10th China-EU Business Summit

UN rights chief ‘extremely concerned’ over deadly crackdown on protesters in Iran

Crimean crisis: not enough to slow down European indices

Commission takes further action to ensure professionals can fully benefit from the Single Market

China hopes EU Commissioner De Gucht drops super anti-dumping tariff on solar panels

ICC Appeals Chamber acquits former Congolese Vice President Bemba from war crimes charges

Syria: WHO appeals for funding to sustain critical health care for millions trapped by conflict

Antitrust: Commission fines three EU railway companies €48 million for customer allocation cartel

State aid: Commission approves Danish support for Thor offshore wind farm project

Anti-vaccine sentiment one of 10 biggest health threats, says WHO

Monsoon rains turn millions of children’s lives ‘upside down’ across South Asia

In Finland, speeding tickets are linked to your income

Mergers: Commission approves Assa Abloy’s acquisition of Agta Record, subject to conditions

G20: Less growth, more austerity for developing countries

How industrial clusters can become net-zero carbon exemplars

The Role of Medical Students in Sex Education

‘From farm to plate’, first-ever World Food Safety Day demonstrates the need to take unsafe food off the menu

6 ways the COVID-19 pandemic could change our approach to human capital

Online radio and news broadcasts: Parliament and Council reach deal

Addressing the consequences of digitalisation in the Russia & CIS region

How supporting climate action on a local level can transform the world

Global Citizen-Volunteer Internships

These are the most innovative cities in the world

Two-thirds of employees would trust a robot boss more than a real one

Children in crisis-torn eastern Ukraine ‘too terrified to learn’ amid spike in attacks on schools

Turkish and Greek Cypriot leaders ready for talks with UN chief on improved relations

One is not born, but rather becomes, a woman

Can ocean health lead to wealth? Our latest House on Fire podcast tackles blue finance

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s