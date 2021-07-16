You are here: Home / European Union News / European Green Deal: Commission proposes new strategy to protect and restore EU forests

European Green Deal: Commission proposes new strategy to protect and restore EU forests

July 16, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the European Commission adopted the New EU Forest Strategy for 2030, a flagship initiative of the European Green Deal that builds on the EU Biodiversity Strategy for 2030. The strategy contributes to the package of measures proposed to achieve greenhouse gas emission reductions of at least 55% by 2030 and climate neutrality in 2050 in the EU. It also helps the EU deliver on its commitment to enhance carbon removals by natural sinks as per the Climate Law. By addressing the social, economic and environmental aspects all together, the Forest Strategy aims at ensuring the multifunctionality of EU forests and highlights the pivotal role played by foresters.

Forests are an essential ally in the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss. They function as carbon sinks and help us reduce the impacts of climate change, for example by cooling down cities, protecting us from heavy flooding, and reducing drought impact. Unfortunately, Europe’s forests suffer from many different pressures, including climate change.

Protection, restoration and sustainable management of forests

The Forest Strategy sets a vision and concrete actions for increasing the quantity and quality of forests in the EU and strengthening their protection, restoration and resilience. The proposed actions will increase carbon sequestration through enhanced sinks and stocks thus contributing to climate change mitigation. The Strategy commits to strictly protecting primary and old-growth forests, restoring degraded forests, and ensuring they are managed sustainably – in a way that preserves the vital ecosystem services that forests provide and on which society depends.

The Strategy promotes the most climate and biodiversity friendly forest management practices, emphasises the need to keep the use of woody biomass within sustainability boundaries, and encourages resource-efficient wood use in line with the cascade principle.

Ensuring the multifunctionality of EU forests

The Strategy also foresees the development of payment schemes to forest owners and managers for providing alternative ecosystems services, e.g. through keeping parts of their forests intact. The new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), amongst others, will be an opportunity for more targeted support to foresters and to the sustainable development of forests. The new governance structure for forests will create a more inclusive space for Member States, forest owners and managers, industry, academia and civil society to discuss about the future of forests in the EU and help maintain these valuable assets for the generations to come.

Finally, the Forest Strategy announces a legal proposal to step up forest monitoring, reporting and data collection in the EU. Harmonised EU data collection, combined with strategic planning at Members States’ level, will provide a comprehensive picture of the state, the evolution and the envisaged future developments of forests in the EU. This is paramount to making sure that forests can deliver on their multiple functions for climate, biodiversity and economy.

The strategy is accompanied by a Roadmap for planting three billion additional trees across Europe by 2030 in full respect of ecological principles – the right tree in the right place for the right purpose.

Members of the College said:

Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, said: “Forests provide a home to most of the biodiversity we find on Earth. For our water to be clean, and our soils to be rich, we need healthy forests. Europe’s forests are at risk. That is why we will work to protect and restore them, to improve forest management, and to support foresters and forest caretakers. In the end, we are all part of nature. What we do to fight the climate and biodiversity crisis, we do for our own health and future.”

Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski, said: “Forests are the lungs of our earth: they are vital for our climate, biodiversity, soil, and air quality. Forests are also the lungs of our society and economy: they secure livelihoods in rural areas, provide essential products for our citizens, and hold a deep social value through their nature. The new Forest Strategy recognises this multifunctionality and shows how environmental ambition can go hand-in-hand with economic prosperity. Through this Strategy, and with support from the new common agricultural policy, our forests and our foresters will breathe life into a sustainable, prosperous, and climate neutral Europe.

Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevičius, said: “European forests are a valuable natural heritage that cannot be taken for granted. Protecting, restoring and building up the resilience of European forests is not only essential to fight the climate and biodiversity crises, but also to preserve the socio-economic functions of forests. The huge involvement in public consultations shows that Europeans care about the future of our forests, so we must change the way we protect, manage and grow our forests that it would bring real benefits for all.”

Background

Forests are an essential ally in the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss thanks to their function as carbon sinks as well as their ability to reduce the impacts of climate change, for example by cooling down cities, protecting us from heavy flooding, and reducing drought impact. They are also valuable ecosystems, home to a major part of Europe’s biodiversity. Their ecosystem services contribute to our health and well-being through water regulation, food, medicines and materials provision, disaster risk reduction and control, soil stabilisation and erosion control, air and water purification. Forests are a place for recreation, relaxation and learning, as well as part of livelihoods.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Should tech companies pay us for our data?

For a true economic recovery, small businesses will need more support

Food safety: more transparency, better risk prevention

Mergers: Commission approves acquisition of Raytheon by UTC, subject to conditions

European Investment Bank to borrow €70 billion in 2013

The quantum computer revolution: here tomorrow, so we must prepare today

Technology and Health: a perfect match

Libya on verge of civil war, threatening ‘permanent division’, top UN official warns Security Council

In a time of rising xenophobia, more important than ever to ratify Genocide Convention

Turning challenge into opportunity on the course to becoming the first climate-neutral continent

Effects of decreased social contact on increased anxiety and depressive symptoms

This Japanese experiment shows how easily coronavirus can spread – and what you can do about it

Investigate alleged pushbacks of asylum-seekers at the Greek-Turkish border, MEPs demand

Parliament votes reform for better European Co2 market but critics want it sooner than later

Young New Yorkers bring robots, and a glimpse of the future, to UN Headquarters

France and Germany can’t reach consensus regarding EU’s top jobs

Australia’s record heatwave: From fainting tennis players to dead fish

Immigrants make good entrepreneurs. This study proves it

EU Youth Conference in Riga concludes with recommendations for ministers

Discrimination in the medical curriculum: are medical schools providing students with equal access to the medical profession?

Destroying nuclear waste to create clean energy? It can be done

Parliament condemns all forms of racism, hate and violence and calls for action

The EU threatens to occupy Libya militarily; is another colonial war brewing?

China hails human rights progress amid calls to close detention camps

European Commission welcomes political agreement on new €14.2 billion Pre-Accession Assistance Instrument (IPA III)

What makes a good healthcare professional?

With half of Somaliland children not in school, UNICEF and partners launch education access programme

State aid: Commission approves €2.5 billion Italian scheme to support self-employed and healthcare professionals in context of coronavirus outbreak

Brexit: the Withdrawal Agreement passes the first European Parliament test

Eurasian Union begins: the giant modelled on the EU is Moscow’s biggest challenge

Data is the oil of the digital world. What if tech giants had to buy it from us?

From Kenya to China, here’s why countries should start working together on AI

Gender equality in STEM is possible. These countries prove it

Why the UN is investigating poverty in the United Kingdom

“Financial crisis will not happen in China!”, the Chinese Premier underlines from Switzerland; the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

How climate change sparks innovation for fragile communities

Australia urged to evacuate offshore detainees amid widespread, acute mental distress

More funding needed to tackle child labour in agriculture says UN, marking World Day

Finance for SMEs: Alternative supply mechanisms do exist

Brussels wins game and match in Ukraine no matter the electoral results

Does May have enough time in Parliament to table a soft Brexit deal?

EU-UK future relations: “level playing field” crucial to ensure fair competition

Taxation: Historic global agreement to ensure fairer taxation of multinational enterprises

FROM THE FIELD: Persons with disabilities bike towards sustainability

Monday’s Daily Brief: global homicide figures, neo-Nazi recruitment, Kashmir, and migrants’ plight in USA

Missile strike kills at least 12 civilians, including children, in Syria’s Idlib: UN humanitarians

Compensation for damages by the State for infringement of EU law: the European Commission refers Spain to the Court of Justice for its rules on the compensation for damages incurred by private parties

The European Sting @ European Business Summit 2014 – the preview

The inclusion of Palliative Care in the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Brazil

Inaction over climate emergency ‘not an option’ says UN Assembly chief

Here’s why human-robot collaboration is the future of manufacturing

Eurozone: How safe are our deposits? Which banks will survive?

Half the world’s refugee children not in school, UN agency finds

The 28 EU leaders show contempt for the European Elections results

Minority governments ‘à la mode’ in Europe but can they last long?

This is how COVID-19 has impacted workers’ lives around the world

Competing with Apple and leading innovation: Google’s world replies to EU on android charges

Human Rights breaches in Iran, Kazakhstan and Guatemala

A supercomputer is helping to reduce traffic jams, saving time and money. Here’s how

EU trade agreements deliver on growth and jobs, support sustainable development

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s