EU supporting Belgium with flood response

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism has been activated to tackle heavy floods, following a request for assistance from Belgium on 14 July 2021. In an immediate response, a flood rescue team and a helicopter have been mobilised from France to assist with local rescue efforts, mostly in flooded areas around city of Liège. Italy and Austria have also offered flood rescue teams. The Commission coordinates and finances up to 75% of the transport costs of the assistance.

Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said: “The EU stands in full solidarity with Belgium at this difficult time and is providing concrete support. We express our condolences to the families who lost loved ones. I would like to thank the local and French first responders for their efforts. We stand ready to provide further assistance.”

In addition, the EU’s Copernicus emergency satellite mapping is providing assessment maps of the affected areas.

The European Union’s 24/7 Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in regular contact with the Belgian authorities to closely monitor the situation and channel further EU assistance.

Background

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism strengthens cooperation between the EU Member States and 6 Participating States in the field of civil protection, with a view to improve prevention, preparedness and response to disasters. When the scale of an emergency overwhelms the response capabilities of a country, it can request assistance via the Mechanism.