You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Researchers say drinking coffee regularly is good for you. This is how

Researchers say drinking coffee regularly is good for you. This is how

July 14, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Johnny Wood, Writer, Formative Content

  • Research suggests drinking coffee in moderation reduces the risk of chronic liver disease by a fifth.
  • Coffee drinkers were found to be less likely to develop fatty liver disease, liver cancer or die from chronic liver disease.
  • Three to four cups daily can help protect against a number of health conditions.

Your morning caffeine boost isn’t just helping kick-start your day – it might have health benefits as well. Drinking a few cups of coffee daily reduces the risk of chronic liver disease by over a fifth, according to a new study published in the online journal BMC Public Health.

World Coffee Consumption (2019-2020)
Europe is by far the largest consumer of coffee. Image: Straits Research

Europe consumes more coffee than any other region, exceeding 3 million tonnes in 2019. That works out around 4.1 kilogrammes of beans per inhabitant. Germany is the biggest importer overall.

But despite its universal appeal, the humble coffee bean has at different times been labelled both a health hazard and a health boon. And while a morning mug of coffee can make you more alert and better able to concentrate, too much caffeine can lead to restlessness, feelings of anxiety and an increased heart rate.


Coffee drinking and liver disease
To investigate the impact of coffee on our health, scientists at the University of Southampton in the UK, analysed the UK Biobank‘s health data, which has been collected from almost half a million people over more than a decade.


Results suggest drinking coffee in any form – ground, instant, caffeinated or not – reduces the risk of developing chronic or fatty liver disease by 19%, liver cancer by 21% and cuts deaths from chronic liver disease by almost half. Liver diseases like these kill around two million people each year.

Positive health benefits were linked to people regularly drinking a moderate amount: three to four cups each day was found to be the optimum consumption level, with ground coffee slightly more beneficial than the instant variety.

“Coffee is widely accessible, and the benefits we see from our study may mean it could offer a potential preventative treatment for chronic liver disease. This would be especially valuable in countries with lower income and worse access to healthcare and where the burden of chronic liver disease is highest,” the study’s lead author, Dr. Oliver Kennedy, told Medical News Today.

Researchers say drinking three to four cups of coffee a day can reduce deaths from chronic liver disease by almost half. Image: Eurostat

Coffee’s health benefits
But health benefits associated with coffee consumption don’t stop there. Moderate but regular coffee intake could reduce the risk of other diseases, too. Here’s how:

Cancer – Coffee may influence the development of cancer cells in the body in several ways. By stimulating bile acids, for example, which speed up digestion through the colon, colon tissue could be exposed to fewer carcinogens. The American Institute for Cancer Research says that there is ‘probable evidence’ that drinking coffee reduces the risk of endometrial and liver cancers, and it could also have an impact on cancers of the skin, mouth and throat, although the evidence here is less conclusive.

This is in contrast to suggestions dating back to the 1990s linking coffee consumption with developing cancer, which have since been revoked.

Heart disease – A recent study of the role of diet and behaviour in heart failure found that increased coffee consumption was associated with reduced long-term risk. Researchers used AI to analyse existing datasets and found that one or more cups of coffee a day may reduce the occurrence of heart failure by nearly a third.

Neurological health – Several studies have linked caffeine consumption to a reduced risk of developing Parkinson’s disease. Researchers are still not entirely clear what role coffee plays, with most attributing the protective effect to caffeine. Other recent research has suggested that some of the fatty acids contained in the drink may also influence the disease.

Depression – Drinking at least two cups of coffee daily has been linked to a reduced risk of depression, according to a meta-analysis commissioned by the US National Coffee Association. Separate research suggests that coffee constituents like caffeine, chlorogenic acid, ferulic acid and caffeic acid could all influence the pathology of depression.

So, armed with this knowledge, your next cup of coffee should be even more enjoyable.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

‘More support’ vital to put Afghanistan back on a ‘positive trajectory’ – top UN officials

How do you make supply chains more visible without compromising security? A Dutch start-up may have the answer

US now has most coronavirus cases in the world – Today’s coronavirus updates

Redistribution of seats in the European Parliament after Brexit

Mexico needs a new strategy to boost growth, fight poverty and improve well-being for all

IMF: The global economy keeps growing except Eurozone

To save biodiversity, MEPs call for binding targets at global and EU level

Top UN officials strongly condemn ‘horrible terrorist act’ in Nairobi

Accelerating vaccine rollouts to reach everyone

COVID-19 creates a perfect storm for the extreme weather season

Future EU financing and recovery: MEPs to assess summit outcome

‘Milestones are clear’ for ‘significant progress’ in Somalia during 2019, Security Council hears

State aid: Commission approves German aid scheme to support airports affected by the coronavirus outbreak

This is what the world’s youngest prime minister said at Davos 2020

FROM THE FIELD: Keeping Morocco’s indigenous culture and conservation in balance

International World Summit Award calls for outstanding digital applications with impact on society from 178 UN member states

14 innovative projects helping to save the planet and make the world a better place

Why we need a ‘great new contract in health and healthcare’

7 top things to know about coronavirus today

Q&A: EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI)

IMF: How To Deal With Failed Banks

It’s getting harder to move data abroad. Here’s why it matters and what we can do

Connect 4 Impact – a virtual journey around the globe WSA Global Congress 2021 – March 22-24

All at sea during COVID-19 lockdown? Try these sailor survival tips

Parliament adopts its position on digital copyright rules

How interoperability establishes blockchain’s utility and effectiveness for trade finance

Overcoming the paralysis of trust management across a fractured IT landscape

The world must pull together to stem the urgent crisis in our ocean

Generation Z will outnumber Millennials by 2019

Eliminating gender based bias in medicine: the role of medical students

Global immunization is having its annual check-up. What can we learn?

Still recovering from devastating cyclones, Mozambique, in UN address, warns of global warming’s ‘nefarious consequences’

Kazakhstan continues to push for a nuclear-free world

What is the evidence on wearing masks to stop COVID-19?

Parental leave: why we can’t wait a century for equal rights for women

JADE @ European Business Summit 2014: Youth Unemployment – a drive to Entrepreneurship

Enhancing EU’s disease prevention and control capacity

Here’s how tech is revolutionising transport for low-income communities in urban Africa

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: #NoTobacco Day, China’s economy, family farming, #ClimateAction

The remote doctor in the 21st century

Calculators didn’t replace mathematicians, and AI won’t replace humans

A vision for post-pandemic mobility in African cities

Courage of terrorism survivors underlines ‘urgency’ of UN Investigative Team’s work in Iraq

Few countries are pricing carbon high enough to meet climate targets

Agreement reached on digital copyright rules

‘Uphold human dignity’, dismantle ‘specious notion of racial superiority’ urges UN chief

The EU patent space and Unified Court are born

Sexual education in a school at the Brazilian Amazon

Half of Eurozone in deflation expecting salvation from monetary measures

COVID-19: faster authorisation for vaccines adapted to variants

How to make PHC a favourable career choice for medical students: Strategies and reflections

How virtual tourism can rebuild travel for a post-pandemic world

Can we ensure patients’ safety without taking care of healthcare workers?

Statement by President Tajani on US steel and aluminium duties

It’s time to disrupt Human Resources if we want talent fit for the digital age

Switzerland: prepare for population ageing to maintain high living standards

Antitrust: Commission fines Sanrio €6.2 million for restricting cross-border sales of merchandising products featuring Hello Kitty characters

Parliament criticises Council’s rejection of money laundering blacklist

Palliative care: so, how do we want to die?

Τhe EU Refugee Crisis: a day in the life of a Refugee in Greece

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s