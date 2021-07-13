You are here: Home / European Union News / Political agreement on the Aarhus Regulation: Commission welcomes increased public scrutiny of EU acts related to the environment

Political agreement on the Aarhus Regulation: Commission welcomes increased public scrutiny of EU acts related to the environment

July 13, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The Commission welcomes the provisional political agreement reached yesterday between the European Parliament and the EU Member States in the Council on amending the Aarhus Regulation that will allow for increased public scrutiny of EU acts affecting the environment. The Commission had proposed the amendment in October 2020, following its commitment under the European Green Deal to improve access to administrative and judicial review at EU level for citizens and environmental non-governmental organisations.

Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevičius said: “I welcome the amendment to the Aarhus Regulation provisionally agreed between co-legislators. It will strengthen the capacity of European civil society and a wider public to exercise scrutiny over decisions affecting the environment. This is an important element of the checks and balances in the environmental rule of law to ensure that the European Green Deal brings a lasting change.”

The agreed amendment will improve the possibilities for the civil society to request that EU institutions review their acts with the aim to ensure better environmental protection and a more effective climate action. Environmental non-governmental organisations, as well as individuals whose rights are impaired will be able to ask for such scrutiny. In addition, any members of the public acting together in the public interest will be able to ask for scrutiny if such request is supported by at least 4000 Europeans from at least five Member States, with at least 250 members of the public coming from each of those Member States.  

The amended Regulation will further improve the openness, accountability and consistency of the Union’s environment and climate actions and will support the Commission’s objective to achieve transformative change under the European Green Deal, by further empowering the civil society to contribute to this change.

Next steps

Following the provisional political agreement on the most relevant changes, the reviewed Aarhus Regulation has to be now approved and adopted by the European Parliament and the Council before it can enter into force.

Background

The proposal put forward by the Commission amends Regulation (EC) No 1367/06, adopted by the European Parliament and the Council in 2006 when the EU became a Party to the Aarhus Convention.

The aim of the Aarhus Convention is to guarantee three important aspects of environmental governance: access to information, public participation in decision-making and access to justice in environmental matters. The Compliance Committee under the Convention has previously raised certain issues as regards EU obligations concerning access to justice in environmental matters. The amendment agreed today addresses those concerns.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

EU consumers will soon be able to defend their rights collectively

‘Health is a right, not a privilege’ says WHO chief on World Health Day

Amazon sinks while our breath sinks

Trump asked Merkel to pay NATO arrears and cut down exports ignoring the EU

Will COVID-19 usher in a new culture of outdoor living and dining?

Rules of origin: EU to enhance preferential trade with Pan-Euro-Mediterranean (PEM) countries

Security Union: Significant progress and tangible results over past years but efforts must continue

How communities are dealing with economy, society and education in COVID-19 crisis     

GDP growth slows in most G20 economies in third quarter of 2019

Digital Finance Package: Commission sets out new, ambitious approach to encourage responsible innovation to benefit consumers and businesses

Mental health in a pandemic: what to do to ease the burden on people with disabilities?

Does research make sense any more? The dire need for new ways to measure success

Antitrust: Commission publishes report on implementation of Damages Directive

Reducing disaster risk is a good investment, and ‘the right thing to do’, says Guterres

Radioactive nuclear waste is a global threat. These scientists may have a new solution

EU proposes a strong multilateral trade response to the COVID-19 pandemic

AI-assisted recruitment is biased. Here’s how to make it more fair

All for equality – 2020 is a pivotal year for Gender Equality

We have a space debris problem. Here’s how to solve it

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Venezuela-Colombia baby breakthrough, Italy piles on rescue boat pressure, States must combat hate, Kashmir rights latest and a musical plea to combat CAR hunger

A Sting Exclusive: “Cybersecurity: Why consumer products must be looked at urgently”, by BEUC’s Deputy Director General

After swallowing effortlessly the right to be forgotten time for Google Ads now to behave

Cyber-Risk Assessments: the vaccine for companies in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

As human caravan moves through Mexico, ‘full respect’ needed for national control of borders: UN chief

Here’s how to make ‘value-based healthcare’ a reality

Top UN court orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya from genocide

2019: An unpredictable, confrontational and financially ominous year

Uganda’s Ebola preparedness ‘will go a long way’ says WHO chief

6 surprising side effects of this year’s global heatwave

Eating less beef and more beans would cut deaths by 5-7%

Syria: ‘Deplorable’ violence in Idlib against civilians, humanitarian workers must ‘stop immediately’: UN Coordinator

Guterres welcomes conduct of Afghan elections, commends ‘all who braved security concerns to uphold their right to vote’

Eight years in, Syria still embroiled in conflict ‘that no longer sparks outrage’, Security Council hears

Drinking water: new plans to improve tap water quality and cut plastic litter

Lack of access to clean water, toilets puts children’s education at risk, says UN

5G security: Member States report on progress on implementing the EU toolbox and strengthening safety measures

Germany’s fiscal and financial self-destructive policies

Germany and Europe prepare for Trump’s America

EU Summit/Migration: Parliament calls for joint solutions based on solidarity

Mind the (gender) gap: why we should stand together on inclusion

Coronavirus: Commission starts testing interoperability gateway service for national contact tracing and warning apps

“As German Chancellor I want to be able to cope with the merger of the real and digital economy”, Angela Merkel from Switzerland; the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

Antitrust: Commission adopts guidance for national courts when handling disclosure of confidential information

Eurozone: The crisis hit countries are again subsidizing the German and French banks

DR Congo: Electoral process advancing despite threat of armed groups, UN envoy tells Security Council

Migrants and refugees are being forgotten in the COVID-19 response. This has to change

Generalist practicing: is it worth it?

COVID – ACT III, When do I get off the stage?

United States: UN chief ‘deeply saddened’ by deadly California wildfires

With human rights under attack, UN chief unveils blueprint for positive change

Intergenerational, intercultural, interactive – The 2015 edition of JADE’s Generations Club: Transforming Europe into an entrepreneurial society

Trump fines China with $50 billion a year plus some more…

It’s time to end our ‘separate but unequal’ approach to mental health

More urgency needed to help increasing numbers ‘locked out’, before 2030, says UN’s Bachelet

This Chinese megacity is building a massive car-free district

Why responsible consumption is everyone’s business

Manufacturing reimagined: from improved productivity to profitable growth

How to fight back against misinformation and polarization

This is the hidden connection between smuggling and climate change

Sri Lanka PM: This is how I will make my country rich by 2025

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s