You are here: Home / European Union News / Boosting the EU’s capacity to anticipate and respond to health crises

Boosting the EU’s capacity to anticipate and respond to health crises

July 13, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

MEPs outline how the EU should strengthen crisis prevention, preparedness and response when addressing future serious cross-border health threats.

The Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI) adopted on Tuesday, with 67 votes in favour, 10 against and one abstention, a draft negotiating position for a new regulation on tackling serious cross-border health threats. The text will be voted by all MEPs during September’s plenary session.

Enhanced cooperation and transparency of joint procurement

The COVID-19 crisis revealed further work at the EU level is needed to support cooperation between member states, in particular border regions, say MEPs. They call for clear procedures and increased transparency for EU joint procurement activities and related purchase agreements. Joint procurement should be used to strengthen the negotiating position of participating countries, improve the security of supply and ensure equitable access to medical products, MEPs add.

A transversal vision of health

In the approved text, MEPs call for a “One Health” multi-sectoral approach that, in order to tackle future public health threats, needs to recognise human health as connected to animal health and the environment. In addition, MEPs want to ensure that, alongside monitoring communicable diseases, the monitoring of the impact of these pathogens on non-communicable diseases, such as cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, cancer, diabetes and mental illness, is also part of EU public health policy.

Better representation of stakeholders and involvement of Parliament

A newly established Health Security Committee, comprising national representatives to discuss political and technical topics, should also involve relevant EU agencies, such as the European Medicines Agency and the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. Agencies’ representatives, as well as representatives of the European Parliament, should attend committee meetings as observers, according to MEPs. Their text calls for wider consultation of public health experts, international organisations and healthcare professionals.

Quote

“With this report, we strengthen the Commission proposal, allowing the EU to better prevent and respond to any kind of future public health threats. Beyond infectious diseases, the Union is currently not protected enough against environmental, food, biological, chemical or other threats”, said Rapporteur Véronique Trillet-Lenoir (Renew, FR). “Our priority must be to guarantee health solidarity by reducing health inequalities within member states and beyond Europe.” she added.

Background

As part of building a European Health Union, the Commission proposed on 11 November 2020 a new health security framework fit for future health challenges, based on lessons learnt from combatting the coronavirus, which includes a proposal for a regulation on serious cross-border threats to health.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

EU consumers will soon be able to defend their rights collectively

‘Health is a right, not a privilege’ says WHO chief on World Health Day

Amazon sinks while our breath sinks

Trump asked Merkel to pay NATO arrears and cut down exports ignoring the EU

Will COVID-19 usher in a new culture of outdoor living and dining?

Rules of origin: EU to enhance preferential trade with Pan-Euro-Mediterranean (PEM) countries

Security Union: Significant progress and tangible results over past years but efforts must continue

How communities are dealing with economy, society and education in COVID-19 crisis     

GDP growth slows in most G20 economies in third quarter of 2019

Digital Finance Package: Commission sets out new, ambitious approach to encourage responsible innovation to benefit consumers and businesses

Mental health in a pandemic: what to do to ease the burden on people with disabilities?

Does research make sense any more? The dire need for new ways to measure success

Antitrust: Commission publishes report on implementation of Damages Directive

Reducing disaster risk is a good investment, and ‘the right thing to do’, says Guterres

Radioactive nuclear waste is a global threat. These scientists may have a new solution

EU proposes a strong multilateral trade response to the COVID-19 pandemic

AI-assisted recruitment is biased. Here’s how to make it more fair

All for equality – 2020 is a pivotal year for Gender Equality

We have a space debris problem. Here’s how to solve it

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Venezuela-Colombia baby breakthrough, Italy piles on rescue boat pressure, States must combat hate, Kashmir rights latest and a musical plea to combat CAR hunger

A Sting Exclusive: “Cybersecurity: Why consumer products must be looked at urgently”, by BEUC’s Deputy Director General

After swallowing effortlessly the right to be forgotten time for Google Ads now to behave

Cyber-Risk Assessments: the vaccine for companies in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

As human caravan moves through Mexico, ‘full respect’ needed for national control of borders: UN chief

Here’s how to make ‘value-based healthcare’ a reality

Top UN court orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya from genocide

2019: An unpredictable, confrontational and financially ominous year

Uganda’s Ebola preparedness ‘will go a long way’ says WHO chief

6 surprising side effects of this year’s global heatwave

Eating less beef and more beans would cut deaths by 5-7%

Syria: ‘Deplorable’ violence in Idlib against civilians, humanitarian workers must ‘stop immediately’: UN Coordinator

Guterres welcomes conduct of Afghan elections, commends ‘all who braved security concerns to uphold their right to vote’

Eight years in, Syria still embroiled in conflict ‘that no longer sparks outrage’, Security Council hears

Drinking water: new plans to improve tap water quality and cut plastic litter

Lack of access to clean water, toilets puts children’s education at risk, says UN

5G security: Member States report on progress on implementing the EU toolbox and strengthening safety measures

Germany’s fiscal and financial self-destructive policies

Germany and Europe prepare for Trump’s America

EU Summit/Migration: Parliament calls for joint solutions based on solidarity

Mind the (gender) gap: why we should stand together on inclusion

Coronavirus: Commission starts testing interoperability gateway service for national contact tracing and warning apps

“As German Chancellor I want to be able to cope with the merger of the real and digital economy”, Angela Merkel from Switzerland; the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

Antitrust: Commission adopts guidance for national courts when handling disclosure of confidential information

Eurozone: The crisis hit countries are again subsidizing the German and French banks

DR Congo: Electoral process advancing despite threat of armed groups, UN envoy tells Security Council

Migrants and refugees are being forgotten in the COVID-19 response. This has to change

Generalist practicing: is it worth it?

COVID – ACT III, When do I get off the stage?

United States: UN chief ‘deeply saddened’ by deadly California wildfires

With human rights under attack, UN chief unveils blueprint for positive change

Intergenerational, intercultural, interactive – The 2015 edition of JADE’s Generations Club: Transforming Europe into an entrepreneurial society

Trump fines China with $50 billion a year plus some more…

It’s time to end our ‘separate but unequal’ approach to mental health

More urgency needed to help increasing numbers ‘locked out’, before 2030, says UN’s Bachelet

This Chinese megacity is building a massive car-free district

Why responsible consumption is everyone’s business

Manufacturing reimagined: from improved productivity to profitable growth

How to fight back against misinformation and polarization

This is the hidden connection between smuggling and climate change

Sri Lanka PM: This is how I will make my country rich by 2025

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s