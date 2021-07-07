Remarks by Ambassador Zhang Ming at a Virtual Event Marking the 100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China

by

On July 1, 2021, the Chinese Mission to the EU celebrates the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at a virtual event and presents to the EU the glorious history and achievements of the CPC over the last century. Ambassador Zhang Ming, Head of the Chinese Mission to the EU, delivered a speech via video link. The full text is as follows.

Today marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC). We are here to celebrate this joyful moment together with more than 90 million CPC members and people of all ethnic groups in China, as well as friendly political parties, organizations and people in Europe and all over the world.

The past 100 years of the CPC from 1921 to 2021 has also seen the nation standing up, growing rich and becoming strong. Therefore, to understand China, it’s essential to have a good knowledge of the Communist Party of China.

The CPC is the choice of history. 100 years ago, China was a poor and weak country subject to foreign aggression. To save the country, political forces of different kinds tried every possible way but all ended in failure. People came to realization that for the Chinese revolution to succeed, it must be led by an advanced class and political party. It was against this context that a group of progressive intellectuals saw hope in the scientific truth of Marxism-Leninism. By applying Marxism-Leninism into the Chinese workers’ movement, they founded the Communist Party of China. Since then, the Party has become the backbone of the Chinese revolution, leading the way forward for the nation. After 28 years of painful struggle led by the CPC, the Chinese people finally ended imperialism, feudalism and bureaucratic capitalism and founded the People’s Republic of China. This special part of history explains why more than 70 years on, the song “Without the Communist Party, there would be no New China” is still very popular across China.

The CPC is also the choice of the people. Over the past century, the Party has led the nation to victory through the revolution, development and reform, and taken socialism with Chinese characteristics into a new era. This is made possible because the CPC is from the people, of the people and for the people. It has no any special interests of its own and takes the people’s stand as its fundamental political stand. From a small party with 50 or so members at the beginning, the CPC has grown into the world’s largest party with over 90 million members. One of the greatest secrets to its success is its close association to the Chinese people. The CPC measured its performance against people’s support, approval and well-being. The CPC members have been at the forefront whenever difficulties occur, be it wars, disasters, poverty reduction or pandemic response.

The past 100 years of the CPC has also witnessed the deepening of exchanges between China and Europe. In fact, the CPC’s relationship with Europe can be dated back long before its birth, when a group of Chinese revolutionary pioneers worked and studied in Europe to pursue the truth, and gradually established firm belief in Marxism. After returning to China, they played a major part in the founding and development of the CPC. After 1949, the first major country in the West to establish diplomatic ties with the People’s Republic was also from Europe. Half a century ago at an UN General Assembly, nearly all European countries voted in favour of resuming China’s legal seat at the UN. Moreover, the CPC has maintained exchanges regularly with major political parties in Europe and conducted experience sharing in state governance over the years.

The CPC leadership, generation after generation, has greatly valued and personally promoted the development of China-EU relations. Since diplomatic ties were established in 1975, the China-EU relationship has come a long way. It’s important to cherish the hard-won progress in bilateral relations. In the face of complex global challenges of various kinds, China will firmly follow Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, and follow through President Xi Jinping’s remarks on Europe. To develop our comprehensive strategic partnership, China and the EU should focus on mutually beneficial cooperation, engage in constructive dialogue, jointly address challenges, uphold and practice real multilateralism, and shoulder our shared responsibility as two major players, two major markets and two major civilizations.

The century-old CPC is in its prime and ready to embrace a bright future. Having experienced great sufferings in the past, the CPC and the Chinese people are keenly aware of the value of peace and development. China will remain a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a champion of international order. We are ready to continue to work with all parties to build a community with a shared future for mankind.