You are here: Home / European Union News / EU Digital COVID Certificate enters into application in the EU

EU Digital COVID Certificate enters into application in the EU

July 1, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

As of today, the EU Digital COVID Certificate Regulation enters into application. This means that EU citizens and residents will now be able to have their Digital COVID Certificates issued and verified across the EU. 21 Member States as well as Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein had already started to issue certificates ahead of today’s deadline, and five EU countries are starting today.

The Commission’s work on the EU Digital COVID Certificates was led by Commissioner Didier Reynders in close cooperation with Vice-Presidents Vera Jourová and Margaritis Schinas and Commissioners Thierry Breton, Stella Kyriakides, and Ylva Johansson.

Welcoming the entry into application of the EU Digital COVID Certificate, President Ursula von der Leyen said:

“The European Union is delivering for its citizens. The European Digital COVID Certificate is a symbol of an open and safe Europe that is opening cautiously putting the protection of the health of our citizens first.

In March, we promised to have an EU-wide system to facilitate free and safe travel within the EU by the summer holidays. Now we can confirm that the EU Digital COVID Certificate system is up and running.

A vast majority of EU Member States are already connected to the system and ready to issue and verify the Certificates. More than 200 million certificates have already been generated.

We are helping Europeans get back the freedom they value and cherish so much.”

EU Digital COVID Certificate

The aim of the EU Digital COVID Certificate is to facilitate safe and free movement in the EU during the COVID-19 pandemic. All Europeans have the right to free movement, also without the certificate, but the certificate will facilitate travel, helping to exempt holders from restrictions such as quarantine.

The EU Digital COVID Certificate will be accessible for everyone and it:

  • covers COVID-19 vaccination, test and recovery;
  • is free of charge and available in all EU languages;
  • is available in a digital and paper-based format;
  • is secure and include a digitally signed QR code;

Under the new rules, Member States must refrain from imposing additional travel restrictions on holders of an EU Digital COVID Certificate, unless they are necessary and proportionate to safeguard public health.

In addition, the Commission committed to mobilising €100 million under the Emergency Support Instrument to support Member States in providing affordable tests.

Background

On 17 March 2021, the European Commission presented a proposal to create an EU COVID Certificate to facilitate the safe free movement of citizens within the EU during the pandemic. On 20 May, co-legislators reached a provisional agreement. On 1 June, the technical backbone of the systems, the EU gateway, went live, which allows the verification of the security features contained in the QR codes. In time for the 1 July deadline, all 30 EU and EEA countries are linked live to the gateway. As of 1 June, the first Member States started to issue certificates; in total, 21 EU countries anticipated the deadline of 1 July.

Following the official signature on 14 June, the Regulation was published on 15 June. It enters into application today, 1 July, with a phasing-in period of six weeks for the issuance of certificates for those Member States that need additional time.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

MEPs debate EEAS report on disinformation activities related to COVID-19

Emerging legislation on commercial uses of facial recognition shows the work ahead

Ukraine’s new political order not accepted in Crimea

Living to 100: why we should plan for more sushi, chocolate and work

Refugee resettlement: ‘Tremendous gap’ persists between needs, and spaces on offer

Fleeing Venezuela: MEPs to probe humanitarian conditions in Colombia and Brazil

Healing of ozone layer gives hope for climate action: UN report

In Tokyo, UN chief expresses full support for US-Japan dialogue with North Korea

An ECB banker wants to change the European social model

MEPs ready to take Commission to court for failing to protect EU budget

Mine action is at ‘the nexus’ of peace, security and development: UN official

100 years after Polish independence, 5 reasons to be cheerful for the future

WHO and UNICEF in campaign to protect 1.6 million in Sudan from cholera

Monsoon rains turn millions of children’s lives ‘upside down’ across South Asia

These are America’s most dangerous jobs

Hatred ‘a threat to everyone’, urges Guterres calling for global effort to end xenophobia and ‘loathsome rhetoric’

Why your next work meeting should be a ‘walk-and-talk’

The US reject EU proposal for prudential financial controls

Camino de Santiago – a global community on our doorstep

Eurozone has practically entered a deflation trap

Why collective action is the key to saving our forests

These are the best ways to tackle air pollution and climate change together

The secret weapon in the fight for sustainability? The humble barcode

G20 told crucial COP24 climate change conference ‘must succeed’: Guterres

Young students envision turning Europe into an Entrepreneurial Society

Amazon sinks while our breath sinks

Can self-charging batteries keep us connected for ever? A young scientist explains

This is why obesity is classified as a type of malnutrition

Palliative care and Universal Health Coverage: how to advocate for the inclusion of palliative care in UHC

How a new encryption technique can help protect privacy amid COVID-19

It’s time to ‘eliminate the scourge of conflict-related sexual violence’, urges UN chief

I accidentally went viral on TikTok. I learned we failed our youngest generation.

New UN finance panel to push Global Goals forward

This is what happened to CO2 emissions in the EU last year

‘Revved up climate action’ needed to counter ‘prolonged’ and deadly storms like Cyclone Idai: Guterres

From Sweden to India, School climate strikes have gone global

‘Historic’ moment: Palestine takes reins of UN coalition of developing countries

The world needs a circular economy. Help us make it happen

Rule of law: First Annual Report on the Rule of Law situation across the European Union

UN chief calls for ‘enlightened self-interest’ from world leaders to save ‘the whole planet’ from climate change

The anti-vaccine movement shows the peril of a post-truth world

COVID-19: This is what worries young people the most

Women’s rights in Asia – how far have we come?

Medical students: catalysts to close the gender gap

Monday’s Daily Brief: drug-resistant diseases, Venezuelan refugees, fighting in Tripoli, and hate speech

India’s agro-food sector has made strong progress, but a new policy approach is needed to meet future challenges, says new report by OECD and ICRIER

How symbiosis can help industrial clusters reach net-zero

Health emergency preparedness and response authority (HERA): European Commission launches public consultation

How a chocolate bar gives hope for a new economy

‘We won’t get to zero cases of Ebola without a big scale-up in funding,’ UN relief chief warns

3 ways to fight stress at work

ECB: Monetary policy decisions

Artificial intelligence: EU must ensure a fair and safe use for consumers

Questions and answers: Commission proposes SURE, a new temporary instrument worth up to €100 billion to help protect jobs and people in work

EU Migrant Crisis: Italian Coast Guard Headquarters and Italian Navy to give host national opening addresses at Border Security 2016 in Rome

3 leadership lessons from the age of coronavirus

18th European Forum on Eco-innovation live from Barcelona: What’s next for eco-labelling?

Europe is no longer an innovation leader. Here’s how it can get ahead

After swallowing effortlessly the right to be forgotten time for Google Ads now to behave

Tackling ‘deeply worrying’ global rise in anti-Semitism is a job for all societies everywhere, says UN chief

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s