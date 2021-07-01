You are here: Home / European Union News / Defence Industry: the Commission kick-starts the European Defence Fund with €1.2 billion and awards 26 new industrial cooperation projects for more than €158 million

Defence Industry: the Commission kick-starts the European Defence Fund with €1.2 billion and awards 26 new industrial cooperation projects for more than €158 million

July 1, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The Commission adopted today a package of decisions supporting the competitiveness and innovation capacity of the EU defence industry. The adoption of the first European Defence Fund (EDF) annual work programme paves the way to the immediate launch of 23 calls for proposals for a total of €1.2 billion of EU funding in support of collaborative defence research and development projects. Furthermore, under the EDF’s precursor programme, the European Defence Industry Development Programme (EDIDP), 26 new projects with a budget of more than €158 million were selected for funding. In addition, two major capability development projects received today a directly awarded grant of €137 million under the EDIDP.

Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age, said: “The European Defence Fund now plays a key role in making defence industrial cooperation in Europe a permanent reality. This will foster the EU’s competitiveness and contribute to achieving our technological ambitions. With significant participation of companies of all sizes and from across the EU, the Fund provides great opportunities to foster innovation and cutting edge capabilities. 30% of funding going to small and medium sized enterprises is a very promising start.”

Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Internal Market, said: “In 2021, the European Defence Fund is coming to life. With the EU’s first-ever dedicated defence programme, European cooperation in defence will become the norm. Public authorities will spend better together, and companies – big or small – from all Member States will benefit, resulting in more integrated European defence industrial value chains. In 2021 alone, the EDF will finance up to EUR 1.2bn in high-end defence capability projects such as the next generation of aircraft fighters, tanks or ships, as well as critical defence technologies such as military cloud, AI, semiconductors, space, cyber or medical counter measures.

2021 EDF work programme: a step change in ambition

During the first year, the EDF will co-finance large-scale and complex projects for a total amount of €1.2 billion. To finance this ambitious roll-out, the 2021 EDF budget of €930 million has been complemented with a ‘top-up’ of €290 million from the 2022 EDF budget. This will allow to kick-start large-scale and ambitious capability development projects while ensuring broad thematic coverage of other promising topics.

With the objective of reducing fragmentation of the EU defence capabilities, enhancing competitiveness of the EU defence industry and the interoperability of products and technologies, the 2021 EDF work programme will incentivise and support a number of capability development and standardisation projects.

In the first year, the EDF will allocate around €700 million to the preparation of large-scale and complex defence platforms and systems such as next generation fighter systems or ground vehicles fleet, digital and modular ships, and ballistic missile defence.

Around €100 million will be dedicated to critical technologies, which will enhance the performance and resilience of defence equipment such as artificial intelligence and cloud for military operations, semiconductors in the field of infrared and radiofrequency components.

The EDF will also increase synergies with other civilian EU policies and programmes, notably in the field of space (around €50 million), medical response (around €70 million), and digital and cyber (around €100 million). This aims to foster cross-fertilisation, enable the entry of new players and reduce technological dependencies.

The Fund will spearhead innovation through more than €120 million allocated to disruptive technologies and specific open calls for SMEs. It will foster game-changing innovations, notably in quantum technologies, additive manufacturing and over the horizon radar, and tap into promising SMEs and start-ups.

Outcome of the 2020 EDIDP: 26 new projects and 2 direct awards

The final EDIDP financing cycle resulted in the award of support to the development of a number of new defence capabilities in areas as diverse and complementary as maritime security, cyber situational awareness or ground and air combat.

In particular, 26 new projects with a budget of more than €158 million were selected for funding, with a major focus on surveillance capacities (both space-based and maritime capacities), resilience (Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear detection, Counter-Unmanned Air System) and high-end capabilities (precision-strike, ground combat, air combat).

The 2020 EDIDP cycle confirms also this year the fit-for-purpose model of the European Defence Fund, namely:

  • Highly attractive programme: 63 proposals competing in the calls involving more than 700 entities;
  • Reinforced defence cooperation: on average, 16 entities from 7 Member States participating in each project;
  • Wide geographical coverage: 420 entities from 25 Member States participating in the projects;
  • Strong involvement of SMEs: 35% of the entities and benefit from 30% of the total funding;
  • Consistency with other EU defence initiatives: notably the Permanent Structured Cooperation, with 15 out of 26 projects having PESCO status.

In EDIDP 2020, 10 entities controlled by third countries are involved in selected proposals following valid security-based guarantees.

In addition, two major capability development projects received a total grant of €137 million in view of their high strategic importance:

  • MALE RPAS, also known as Eurodrone, supporting the development of a medium-altitude and long-endurance drone (€100 million). Together with other selected projects in support of payload for tactical drones, swarm of drones, sensors, low observable tactical systems, more than €135 million will be invested to build technological sovereignty in drones, a critical asset for EU armed forces;
  • The European Secure Software-defined Radio (€37 million), ESSOR, boosting the EU’s armed forces interoperability by creating a European standardisation for communication technologies (software radios). Together with other projects selected in support of secure and resilient communication (with the use of quantum key distribution), optical point to point communication between military platforms and solutions for tactical networks, more than €48 million will be invested in secure communication systems.

Background

The European Defence Fund constitutes the Union’s flagship instrument to support defence cooperation in Europe and is a stepping stone for EU strategic autonomy. While complementing Member States’ efforts, the Fund promotes cooperation between companies of all sizes and research actors throughout the EU. The Fund has a budget of €7.953 billion in current prices, of which roughly one third will finance competitive and collaborative research projects, in particular through grants and two-thirds will complement Member States’ investment by co-financing the costs for defence capabilities development following the research stage.

The EDF precursor programmes were the European Defence Industrial Development Programme (EDIDP), with €500 million for 2019-2020, and the Preparatory Action on Defence Research (PADR), which had a budget of €90 million for 2017-2019. Their aim, similarly to that of the European Defence Fund, was to foster an innovative and competitive defence technological and industrial base and contribute to the EU’s strategic autonomy. The PADR covered the research phase of defence products, including disruptive technologies, while EDIDP has supported collaborative projects related to development, including design and prototyping.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The Indian case: health policies need to keep pace with public health literacy

REACT-EU: additional support of €47.5 billion agreed to address impact of COVID-19

UK’s PM Theresa May asks for a two-year Brexit transition plan as negotiations round kicks off

Factories are no longer the sure route to prosperity. Here’s why

Mobile Technology saving lives, the way forward

From beer to blenders – 5 creative ways people are being persuaded to get their COVID-19 vaccination

European Commission launches global coalition for biodiversity

COVID-19 wave III: the dos and the don’ts

Importance of Mental Health and keeping it together in a Pandemic 

This giant magnet could unlock zero-carbon electricity from nuclear fusion

Not much of a help the new EU Directive on pensions

EU approves close to €240 million to strengthen resilience in neighbouring countries hosting Syrian refugees in light of the coronavirus pandemic

FROM THE FIELD: Persons with disabilities bike towards sustainability

The path to a greener future begins in our cities

How we can work together in the fight against NCDs

South Sudan’s foreseen genocide: from “Never Again” to “Again and Again and Again”?

How speaking ‘parentese’ to your child could make them a faster learner

Migration situation at the Greek-Turkish border: ensuring the right to asylum

Economy on a steady rise in Latin America and Caribbean region ‘despite international turbulence’ – UN report

Frans Timmermans on the European Green Deal as a growth strategy at the Bruegel Annual Meetings

Council’s position on Visa Directive a step back for young people’s mobility

SRHR Response to HIV Global epidemic, what’s next?

This app lets you plant trees to fight deforestation

Consultant in Forensic Technology – 1969

This is why Dutch teenagers are among the happiest in the world

Find unity ‘to halt Libya’s senseless unraveling’, UN envoy urges Security Council

This Chinese megacity is building a massive car-free district

The European Parliament floating over the South China Sea

Microplastics have been found in Rocky Mountain rainwater

FROM THE FIELD: Argentina Preserving Pristine Forests

Is South Korea set to lose from its FTA with the EU?

Commission moves to ensure supply of personal protective equipment in the European Union

Rule of law in Hungary: Parliament calls on the EU to act

This Dutch butcher makes plants taste just like meat

Portraits show ‘dignity and humanity’ of Holocaust survivors, 75 years after Auschwitz liberation

China confirms anti-state-subsidy investigation on EU wine imports

EU mobilises emergency assistance following floods in Ukraine

Medical students against male supremacy

Perspective on the policy of disinformation in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic

We had the hottest June ever this year – this is what happened around the world

“No labels for entrepreneurs!”, a young business leader from Italy cries out

Plastic Oceans: MEPs back EU ban on throwaway plastics by 2021

‘We are nowhere closer’ to Israeli-Palestinian peace deal, than a year ago, Security Council hears

‘Global sisterhood’ tells perpetrators ‘time is up’ for pandemic of violence

Theresa May’s global Britain against Philip Hammond’s Brexit fog

‘Mosques should be safe havens, not sites of terror’, says Guterres announcing UN plan to help safeguard religious sites

Digital Single Market: Europe announces eight sites to host world-class supercomputers

We now know how much ice Antarctica has lost in the last 25 years – three trillion tonnes

The health of the human being in coexistence with a transformative biosphere

New EU rules to boost crowdfunding platforms and protect investors

MEPs back update of rail passenger rights across EU

FROM THE FIELD: Stopping aquatic hitchhikers to safeguard environments at sea

The hazards of “heroism” in the time of COVID-19

Buzzkill: why the hype around drones and COVID-19 is misplaced

Empowering people living with HIV ‘will end the epidemic’, says AIDS agency chief

EU economic governance: More exploitation for the weaker countries

The global response to the coronavirus pandemic must not be undermined by bribery

Cybersecurity should be a source of hope, not fear. Here are 5 reasons why

Switzerland: prepare for population ageing to maintain high living standards

COP25: Italy and Mexico pave the way on climate education

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s