You are here: Home / European Union News / The woman who wanted to be treated the same as the man

The woman who wanted to be treated the same as the man

June 30, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Ana Tiany de los Santos, a final year medical student in Santiago, Dominican Republic. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Every year, on March 8th the world celebrates International Women’s Day, and we are happy that this day recognizes the work that we do each year. However, the best feeling that a women wants “specifically a female Doctor” it’s to not judge us about what we do, don’t replace us when it comes an emergency surgery, where the patient is bigger than us or when need to carry a patient to the radiology, and prefer to wait a man because we don’t have the body that they need for that work.

We are human like men, we have all the organs that they have, the only exception it’s that the reproductive organs are different, so we don’t know why they treat women differently.

Since the 18th century, the woman have been working so hard to become a doctor, and when she ends medical school and comes the decision of what fellowship she wants, everybody make a list of fellowship that they said it’s created only for female doctors, and that moment we laugh, because why a man can be a Gynecologist, but a woman can’t be Orthopedic, why the society cheer a man to be Psychiatrist and judge a woman who wants to be Traumatologist.

We are in 2021, where we see in the hospital that are more female medical students, where each woman works the double to show that we are able to do the same thing or more than a man does, we know, that we can do everything that we want, but the problem is, the people think that a woman it’s a weak person.

This is a message for all the women: don’t stop until you became the doctor that you dream, and for the men: don’t judge her and be proud of your female partner of medical school/residency, because its someone sister, mother, daughter, wife, girlfriend, and you are happy when your mother, sister, girlfriend…. Do something so that she can work harder, so be different and support us.

About the author

Ana Tiany de los Santos is a final year medical student in Santiago, Dominican Republic. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA) and part of the permanent committee for research exchange (SCORE). She wants to become an Orthopedic-sport medicine because she saw as a professional runner in her country that a lot of the athletes don’t have medical support to take care of their health.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Antitrust: Commission publishes report on implementation of Damages Directive

One is not born, but rather becomes, a woman

UN condemns ‘unspeakable’ attack that leaves scores dead in central Mali

To take or not to take – The Indian vaccination dilemma

The most unlikely innovators are changing ICT for development – it’s time we took notice

Japan to invest in euro values

FROM THE FIELD: Saving the tree kangaroos of Papua New Guinea

Free and secure access needed in DR Congo conflict zone to tackle Ebola – WHO

Breaking the glass vial: Women at the forefront of COVID-19 vaccine

Trump’s Pandemic Failure: A Missed Opportunity

Mental health in the times of coronavirus

Margrethe Vestager, EU Commissioner in charge of competition policy, during a recent press conference in Brussels / Berlaymont. (Copyright: EU, 2018 / Source: EC - Audiovisual Service / Photo: Jennifer Jacquemart)

EU opens investigation into Qatar Petroleum over potentially restrictive gas contracts

COP21 Breaking News_12 December: 195 countries adopt the First Universal Climate Agreement

TTIP: why it is worth not to pull the covers over your head?

‘Don’t forget Madagascar’s children’, UN appeals for long-term help as emergency worsens

COVID-19 in the third wave scenario

The Philippines is reopening a ‘cesspool’ island after a six month clean up

Future of Insurance Claims in Focus at Fourth Annual Connected Claims Europe Summit

Don’t let smoking steal life’s breathtaking moments, urges UN health agency

Outbreaks and pandemics periods can be stressful, but how can we turn it to a positive life-changing experience?

Parliament seals 2014 EU budget and the spending ceiling until 2020

Impacts of COVID-19: lessons and strategies for the future

Can the EU afford a trade war with China?

What UK and EU risk if Brexit “wins” these elections

EU, Brazil to hold high level Summit in Brasilia

Draghi indirectly accuses Germany of using double standards in financial issues

Autonomous vehicles could clog city centres: a lesson from Boston

This is why obesity is classified as a type of malnutrition

UN agencies urge Brunei to repeal new ‘extreme and unjustified’ penal code

First 17 “European Universities” selected: a major step towards building a European Education Area

This member of the banana tree family could help us cut COVID-19 plastic waste

What is digital sovereignty and why is Europe so interested in it?

Dramatic drop in South Sudan political violence since peace agreement signing

JADE Spring Meeting 2017– day 1: Excellence awards, panel discussion, keynote speeches

Ocean conservation: EU leads the international effort to establish new Marine Protected Areas in Antarctica

EU increases humanitarian assistance for Palestine to over €34 million

15 years of risk: from economic collapse to planetary devastation

With the right leadership, sustainable finance can help us shift to a low-carbon economy

Why the World Cup is a bit like international trade

Courage of terrorism survivors underlines ‘urgency’ of UN Investigative Team’s work in Iraq

Commission makes it easier for citizens to access health data securely across borders

Facebook and Google to treat Europe as the 51st State of the USA

6.1 billion EUR for sustainable fisheries and safeguarding fishing communities

In wake of ‘collapsed’ agreement, new wave of violence threatens millions in Syria’s Idlib

Overcoming the paralysis of trust management across a fractured IT landscape

‘Moral obligation and political imperative’ to support Syria on path to peace: Guterres

This AI can predict your personality just by looking at your eyes

Former Chilean President Bachelet put forward by UN chief as next High Commissioner for Human Rights

A Sting Exclusive: “Cybersecurity Act for safer European Industries and Consumers against cyberthreats”, by MEP Niebler

‘Action and tangible progress’ needed to finally ‘win the peace’ for Syrians: UN envoy

Food safety: more transparency, better risk prevention

European Agenda on Migration: Still fragile situation gives no cause for complacency

Business is stepping up its fight against climate change. This is how

Direction Wakanda: finance methods to make Africa a superhero continent

Who is to pay for Trump’s trade war against China?

3.7 million lives could be saved by 2025 if health services ramp up nutrition actions: WHO

This tiny new grain could save the planet

More bank bailouts at taxpayers’ expenses

Ramped-up emergency preparedness, part of ‘changing the DNA’ of the UN’s health agency

Germany is the world’s most innovative economy

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News, Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s