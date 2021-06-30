The woman who wanted to be treated the same as the man

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Ana Tiany de los Santos, a final year medical student in Santiago, Dominican Republic. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Every year, on March 8th the world celebrates International Women’s Day, and we are happy that this day recognizes the work that we do each year. However, the best feeling that a women wants “specifically a female Doctor” it’s to not judge us about what we do, don’t replace us when it comes an emergency surgery, where the patient is bigger than us or when need to carry a patient to the radiology, and prefer to wait a man because we don’t have the body that they need for that work.

We are human like men, we have all the organs that they have, the only exception it’s that the reproductive organs are different, so we don’t know why they treat women differently.

Since the 18th century, the woman have been working so hard to become a doctor, and when she ends medical school and comes the decision of what fellowship she wants, everybody make a list of fellowship that they said it’s created only for female doctors, and that moment we laugh, because why a man can be a Gynecologist, but a woman can’t be Orthopedic, why the society cheer a man to be Psychiatrist and judge a woman who wants to be Traumatologist.

We are in 2021, where we see in the hospital that are more female medical students, where each woman works the double to show that we are able to do the same thing or more than a man does, we know, that we can do everything that we want, but the problem is, the people think that a woman it’s a weak person.

This is a message for all the women: don’t stop until you became the doctor that you dream, and for the men: don’t judge her and be proud of your female partner of medical school/residency, because its someone sister, mother, daughter, wife, girlfriend, and you are happy when your mother, sister, girlfriend…. Do something so that she can work harder, so be different and support us.

About the author

Ana Tiany de los Santos is a final year medical student in Santiago, Dominican Republic. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA) and part of the permanent committee for research exchange (SCORE). She wants to become an Orthopedic-sport medicine because she saw as a professional runner in her country that a lot of the athletes don’t have medical support to take care of their health.