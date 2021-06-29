You are here: Home / European Union News / COVID-19 Therapeutics Strategy: Commission identifies five promising candidate therapeutics

COVID-19 Therapeutics Strategy: Commission identifies five promising candidate therapeutics

June 29, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The EU Strategy on COVID-19 Therapeutics delivers today its first outcome, with the announcement of the first portfolio of five therapeutics that could soon be available to treat patients across the EU. Four of these therapeutics are monoclonal antibodies under rolling review by the European Medicines Agency. Another one is an immunosuppressant, which has a marketing authorisation that could be extended to include the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, said:“Today we are taking the first step towards a broad portfolio of therapeutics to treat COVID-19. Whilst vaccination is progressing at increasing speed, the virus will not disappear and patients will need safe and effective treatments to reduce the burden of COVID-19. Our goal is clear, we aim to identify more front-runner candidates under development and authorise at least three new therapeutics by the end of the year. This is the European Health Union in action.”

The five products are in an advanced stage of development and have a high potential to be among the three new COVID-19 therapeutics to receive authorisation by October 2021, the target set under the Strategy, provided the final data demonstrate their safety, quality and efficacy. The products are:

A new COVID-19 indication for existing medicines:

  • baricitinib immunosuppresant (a medicine that reduces the activity of the immune system) from Eli Lilly: an application for extension of marketing authorisation for COVID-19 indication is under assessment

Newly developed monoclonal antibodies under rolling review – a regulatory tool to speed up the assessment of a promising medicine during a public health emergency:

  • combination of bamlanivimab and etesevimab from Eli Lilly: under rolling review
  • combination of casirivimab and imdevimab from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and F. Hoffman-La Roche, Ltd: under rolling review
  • regdanivimab from Celltrion: under rolling review
  • sotrovimab from GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology, Inc.: under rolling review

Next Steps

The Commission will draw up a portfolio of at least 10 potential COVID-19 therapeutics by October, building on the work of the newly established expert group on COVID-19 variants.  The selection process will be objective and science based, with selection criteria agreed with the Member States. Since different types of products are needed for different patient populations and different stages and severity of the disease, the expert group will identify product categories and select the most promising therapeutics candidates for each category based on science based criteria. 

The portfolio will contribute to the objective of having at least three new therapeutics authorised by October and possibly two more by the end of the year. The European Medicines Agency will start more rolling reviews of promising therapeutics by end-2021, subject to research and development outcomes.

The Commission recently concluded a joint procurement of monoclonal antibodies (casirivimab and imdevimab) and could launch more by the end of the year.

The first industry matchmaking event on therapeutics will be organised on the 12-13 July to ensure that once authorised therapeutics are produced in sufficient quantity as soon as possible.

Background

The EU Strategy on COVID-19 Therapeutics aims to build a broad portfolio of COVID-19 therapeutics with the goal of having three new therapeutics available by October 2021 and possibly two more by the end of the year. It covers the full lifecycle of medicines from research, development, selection of promising candidates, fast regulatory approval, manufacturing and deployment to final use.

The Strategy forms part of a strong European Health Union, using a coordinated EU approach to better protect the health of our citizens, equip the EU and its Member States to better prevent and address future pandemics, and improve resilience of Europe’s health systems.

The Strategy, which focuses on the treatment of patients with COVID-19, works alongside the successful EU Vaccines Strategy, through which safe and effective vaccines against COVID-19 have been authorised for use in the EU to prevent and reduce transmission of cases, as well as hospitalisation rates and deaths caused by the disease.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Most US students aren’t learning about climate change. Parents and teachers think they should

Can big events really go plastic-free? A water capsule made from seaweed may be the answer

Sudan: New political transition, bolstered by peacebuilding, could bring long-term stability to Darfur, Security Council told

EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: EUR 400 million Special Measure on education adopted

Colombia offers nationality rights to Venezuelan children born there: UN hails ‘very important step’

A day that Berlin and Brussels would remember for a long time

Landmark terror finance resolution adopted by Security Council

TTIP is not dead as of yet, the 15th round of negotiations in New York shouts

India’s Largest Entrepreneurship Event is Back! (23-24th August 2016)

Venezuela: MEPs call for free and fair elections in the crisis-torn country

International partners pledge $1.2 billion to help cyclone-hit Mozambique recover, ‘build back better’

Commission’s feeble response to financial benchmarks fraud

How to decarbonize shipping without spending billions

Climate change as determinant of health: the 21st Century challenge

Time to be welcome: Youth work and integration of young refugees

This Filipino journalist is fighting for press freedom in COVID-19 lockdown

Yanis Varoufakis: “Unsustainable debt turns the creditor into Leviathan; Life under it is becoming nasty, brutish and short”

Lifting the lid on policy decisions across Africa

Cloud computing under scrutiny in the EU?

Coronavirus Global Response: EU Humanitarian Air Bridge supports Venezuela

A skills gap is jeopardizing efforts to end energy poverty

EU-Turkey deal on migrants kicked off but to who’s interest?

Time is running out to protect Africa’s forests

Pandemic fuels culture of institutional mistrust

Bringing justice to the people: how the UN is helping communities deal with disputes in remote and dangerous areas

Questions and Answers on the EU Digital Covid Certificate

Commission report: EU data protection rules empower citizens and are fit for the digital age

Hollande protects the euro from the attacks of extremists

How can we produce enough protein to feed 10 billion people?

These floating homes could protect people from flooding as sea levels rise

EU supports Yemen with €79 million to sustain public services and generate job opportunities

Coronavirus has ‘pandemic potential’ – but what is a pandemic?

A 3-step plan for carbon-neutral cars

EU Council: Private web data to be protected by…abusers

A short history of climate change and the UN Security Council

UN condemns deadly simultaneous terrorist attacks on military camps in Mali

Exchanges of medical students and the true understanding of global health issues

Social Committee teaches Van Rompuy a lesson

May threatens the EU with a wild Brexit indifferent to Scotland, Northern Ireland and the City

70 years after the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, this is why we need dignity more than ever

Find unity ‘to halt Libya’s senseless unraveling’, UN envoy urges Security Council

How personalized care can tackle the late-life loneliness epidemic

3 things the G20 can do to save the World Trade Organization

Despite progress, companies face gender equality ‘backlash’: UN business body

UN spotlights ‘explosive’ obesity rates, hunger in Latin America and Caribbean

UK keeps its Brexit plan secret or there is no strategy at all whatsoever?

Are medical students with equal access to the medical profession?

Argentina’s agro-food sector is growing remarkably, but agriculture policies are not keeping pace

Business growth is key to post-pandemic recovery

Are ECB’s €500 billion enough to revive Eurozone? Will the banks pass it to the real economy?

Dozens of children at risk as clashes in Hudaydah near hospital – UNICEF

Brexit: UK business fear of a no-deal scenario preparing for the worst

Approaching the challenges of COVID-19 vaccination

The Working Methods of the von der Leyen Commission: Striving for more at home and in the world

Water inequality used to be a developing world problem only. Not any more

EU Member States test their cybersecurity preparedness for free and fair EU elections

UN health agency urges China to continue search for source of new virus, as Thailand case emerges

This is how travel hotspots are fighting back against overtourism

At UN forum, Asia-Pacific countries highlight importance of transport for sustainable development

This is what great leadership looks like in the digital age

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s