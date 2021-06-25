You are here: Home / Business / This giant magnet could unlock zero-carbon electricity from nuclear fusion

This giant magnet could unlock zero-carbon electricity from nuclear fusion

June 25, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Douglas Broom, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Nuclear fusion could provide unlimited clean zero-carbon electricity.

  • Up to now, experiments have failed to keep the reaction going for long enough.

  • But now a giant magnet is at the core of an attempt to make fusion power a reality.

    • Imagine almost limitless clean, carbon-free electricity. That’s the dream that’s driving scientists to build the world’s biggest magnet.

    The ITER project in southern France is pushing the boundaries of nuclear fusion, a reaction in which atoms are fused releasing enormous amounts of heat. It’s the process that powers the sun, but so far it’s only been achieved on Earth in very short bursts in experimental reactors.

    The hope is that, by using a powerful magnetic field to control the plasma created by the fusion reaction, it can be sustained long enough to heat water to produce steam to drive a turbine generator.

    Not that ITER is due to power the grid any time soon. What they’re building is a Tokamak – an experimental machine designed to harness the energy produced by fusion. If this stage of the project is successful, the next step will be to build a prototype power plant.

    Unlike conventional fission nuclear power plants, fusion produces virtually no harmful waste and emits zero carbon dioxide. A fusion reaction creates helium gas. It’s also renewable – the fuel sources, deuterium and tritium, are derived from hydrogen and can be extracted from seawater.

    “Fusion is one of the few potential options for large-scale carbon-free energy production,” John Smith, director of engineering and projects at General Atomics, the company building the magnet, told Live Science.

    “It offers a safe, clean, always-on resource that produces no emissions or long-lived waste products,” he added.


    Fusion hotter than the Sun

    Starting a fusion reaction is very energy intensive. The fuel must be pressurised and heated to extremely high temperatures to create a plasma – similar to a gas but nearly one million times less dense than air.

    Inside the European JET Tokamak during (right) and after operation
    We have plasma! Inside the European JET Tokamak during (right) and after operation. Image: ITER/JET

    So a big challenge is to ensure that the new fusion reactor creates more energy than it uses. The current world record for fusion power is held by the European experimental Tokamak called JET which needed 24 megawatts of heating power to produce 16 megawatts of fusion power.

    But the ITER scientists are optimistic that their new doughnut-shaped reactor will do better. Once the reaction is started, they say fusion will generate intense heat – 150 million degrees Centigrade – 10 times hotter than the core of the Sun.

    The 18 metre tall magnet, known as the central solenoid, will weigh in at 907 tonnes when its complete and will generate a magnetic field 280,000 times stronger than the Earth’s magnetic field – strong enough to lift an aircraft carrier into the air.

    a diagram of the reactor showing the magnet and the plasma
    The magnet (blue) is at the heart of the reactor, surrounded by the coil containing the plasma (purple). Image: ITER

    The magnet is already on the move from the factory in San Diego, California, where it was built to Houston, Texas, from where it will be taken by ship to Marseille for its final road journey to the ITER site near Aix-en-Provence.

    It will be joined there by another giant component, the world’s largest superconducting coil which will wrap around the reactor core, being manufactured in Japan by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, a World Economic Forum strategic partner. https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3R3ZWV0X2VtYmVkX2NsaWNrYWJpbGl0eV8xMjEwMiI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJjb250cm9sIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1407231886498357250&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.weforum.org%2Fagenda%2F2021%2F06%2Fmagnet-nuclear-fusion-zero-carbon-electricity%2F&sessionId=6836ee70592ebeeeee29c9e263e185a0782f9173&theme=light&widgetsVersion=82e1070%3A1619632193066&width=550px

    In all, the project involves 35 countries including the US, France, China, the European Union, India, Japan, Korea, Russia and the UK, who between them have manufactured more than one million components for the new plant.

    What’s the World Economic Forum doing about the transition to clean energy?

    Moving to clean energy is key to combating climate change, yet in the past five years, the energy transition has stagnated.

    Energy consumption and production contribute to two-thirds of global emissions, and 81% of the global energy system is still based on fossil fuels, the same percentage as 30 years ago. Plus, improvements in the energy intensity of the global economy (the amount of energy used per unit of economic activity) are slowing. In 2018 energy intensity improved by 1.2%, the slowest rate since 2010.

    Effective policies, private-sector action and public-private cooperation are needed to create a more inclusive, sustainable, affordable and secure global energy system.

    Benchmarking progress is essential to a successful transition. The World Economic Forum’s Energy Transition Index, which ranks 115 economies on how well they balance energy security and access with environmental sustainability and affordability, shows that the biggest challenge facing energy transition is the lack of readiness among the world’s largest emitters, including US, China, India and Russia. The 10 countries that score the highest in terms of readiness account for only 2.6% of global annual emissions.

    To future-proof the global energy system, the Forum’s Shaping the Future of Energy and Materials Platform is working on initiatives including, Systemic Efficiency, Innovation and Clean Energy and the Global Battery Alliance to encourage and enable innovative energy investments, technologies and solutions.

    Additionally, the Mission Possible Platform (MPP) is working to assemble public and private partners to further the industry transition to set heavy industry and mobility sectors on the pathway towards net-zero emissions. MPP is an initiative created by the World Economic Forum and the Energy Transitions Commission.

    Is your organisation interested in working with the World Economic Forum? Find out more here.

    ITER scientists say that more than 99% of the Universe exists as plasma, including interstellar matter, stars and the Sun. On Earth, plasmas are used in neon tubes, for lightning and in plasma televisions. In nature they create the northern lights (aurora borealis).

    If all goes well, the Tokamak at ITER should be ready to generate it’s first plasma in December 2025.

    the sting Milestones

    Featured Stings

    Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

    These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

    How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

    Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

    Here’s what happened when a charity gave $1,000 each to poor households in Kenya

    ITU Telecom World 2018 takes place in Durban, South Africa

    Why moral leadership matters now more than ever

    UNIDO promotes post-harvest excellence for mangoes in the Mekong River Delta of Viet Nam

    Commission and EIB provide CureVac with a €75 million financing for vaccine development and expansion of manufacturing

    COVID-19: Commission provides guidance on EU passenger rights

    These Indian fishermen take plastic out of the sea and use it to build roads

    Cancer research put at risk by General Data Protection Regulation? The possible dangers of a data privacy EU mania

    This afternoon Britain will be once more isolated from mainland Europe

    UN welcomes ‘record’ Brussels conference pledge of nearly $7 billion to support Syrians

    The role companies play in boosting growth in emerging markets

    How to ensure vaccine equity, build trust and strength global health systems

    Coronavirus: Commission expands talks to a fifth vaccine manufacturer

    Why sustainable products are a win-win for all of us

    EU job-search aid worth €11.6 million for 3,700 dismissed workers in 4 countries

    Sexual reproductive health rights SRHR and ending HIV: can one be achieved without the other?

    Five ways individuals can help save the oceans

    Secretary-General repeats call for support to Lake Chad countries after latest Boko Haram attack

    Over 85% of European bathing sites rated as excellent for water quality

    The last goodbye of JADE’s Executive Board 2019

    Amazon sinks while our breath sinks

    Universities need strategic leadership. Here’s what it looks like

    Schaeuble wants IMF out and bailouts ‘a la carte’ with Germany only to gain

    Heat-resistant crops, ‘green’ infrastructure, can prepare Near East and North Africa to better tackle droughts – UN agency

    New York high school students are getting free water bottles to cut plastic waste

    Sustainable fishing staying afloat in developed world, sinking in poorer regions

    Children who exercise have more brain power, finds study

    This is what European business leaders think about the future of autonomous machines

    Dare to be vulnerable, and three other lessons in leadership

    rescEU assets mobilised to help Greece fight devastating forest fires

    Guterres says justice must be done following deadly Burkina Faso convoy attack

    Palliative care and Universal Health Care

    These forms of exercise are best for your mental health

    Five years on from ISIL ‘caliphate’ proclamation in Iraq, Security Council makes first-ever visit

    Berlin’s governing elite leads Eurozone to recession to win the September election in Germany

    Teachers launch a free ebook to help children cope with the pandemic

    The UK referendum has already damaged Europe: even a ‘remain’ result is not without cost to Britain and the EU

    UN experts voice ‘deep concern’ over Iran’s ‘consistent pattern’ of denying life-saving medical treatment to detainees

    Eight years after Fukushima, nuclear power is making a comeback

    The challenges of the vaccination campaign in Brazil, including the state of Amazonas

    A money laundering case on Vatican Bank’s road to renovation

    5 things you may not know about Dubai

    Here’s how smart construction could transform home-building after COVID-19

    We underestimate the power of data at our peril. This is why

    European Parliament calls on Russia to end occupation of Georgian territories

    Thursday’s Daily Brief: Climate emergency, call to support breastfeeding, rising political heat and new investigation board for Syria

    In polarized America, a new divide looms

    Why collaboration will be key to creating the workforce of the future

    Ending HIV: The contribution of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights

    Climate change brings a host of other risks for businesses

    Britain and Germany change attitude towards the European Union

    Further reforms in France can drive growth, improve public finances and boost social cohesion

    South Africa’s SMEs should be first in line for a digital upgrade

    To my Chinese friend

    ‘Much more’ can be done to raise awareness about the plight of persons with albinism: UN chief

    Consumer protection: Deal on EU-wide rules for those sold faulty products

    Island nations on climate crisis frontline ‘not sitting idly by’

    MEPs condemn attacks on civilians, including children, in Yemen

    Partnerships with civil society and youth ‘essential’ for a future that leaves no one behind: General Assembly President

    More Stings?

    Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
    «

    Speak your Mind Here

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

    Google photo

    You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s