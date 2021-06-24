European Parliament to display the rainbow flag today in support of LGBTQI rights

by

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

EP President Sassoli agreed on Wednesday to display the rainbow flag at the entrance of the Parliament in Brussels as well as at the EP’s Liaison Offices in all member states.

The request to display the flag came at the opening of this week’s plenary session in Brussels from Terry Reintke (Greens/EFA, DE), as a point of order on the rule of law in Hungary (under Rule 39).

EP President Sassoli endorsed the request, stressing that Parliament “has always been very committed to promoting LGBTQI rights and participates in campaigns such as IDAHOBIT”, i.e. the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.

Parliament will therefore display tonight and tomorrow a rainbow flag on its building in Place du Luxembourg, in front of one of the main entrances. Parliament’s Liaison Offices, present in all EU countries, have also been asked to do the same.

On 11 March 2021, Parliament declared the European Union an ‘‘LGBTIQ Freedom Zone’’.