You are here: Home / European Union News / European Parliament to display the rainbow flag today in support of LGBTQI rights

European Parliament to display the rainbow flag today in support of LGBTQI rights

June 24, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

EP President Sassoli agreed on Wednesday to display the rainbow flag at the entrance of the Parliament in Brussels as well as at the EP’s Liaison Offices in all member states.

The request to display the flag came at the opening of this week’s plenary session in Brussels from Terry Reintke (Greens/EFA, DE), as a point of order on the rule of law in Hungary (under Rule 39).

EP President Sassoli endorsed the request, stressing that Parliament “has always been very committed to promoting LGBTQI rights and participates in campaigns such as IDAHOBIT”, i.e. the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.

Parliament will therefore display tonight and tomorrow a rainbow flag on its building in Place du Luxembourg, in front of one of the main entrances. Parliament’s Liaison Offices, present in all EU countries, have also been asked to do the same.

On 11 March 2021, Parliament declared the European Union an ‘‘LGBTIQ Freedom Zone’’.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Sustainable transport can’t just depend on batteries. Here’s why

EU and U.S. agree to suspend all tariffs linked to the Airbus and Boeing disputes

EU-US ties to break over Iran; Democrats’ electoral win may not change it

Who should be responsible for protecting our personal data?

Insurer CEOs Reveal Marketing Strategies that Communicate the True Value of Insurance Products & Services to the Customer

Inequality triggered protests across Latin America. Here’s how the youth can help

This crisis cannot be confronted with statistics

How tech is helping Egypt’s informal recyclers build a circular economy

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: Women boost work profits, saving biodiversity, UK loses Chagos Islands vote, Gaza funding, malaria-free in Argentina, Algeria

Gaza blockade causes ‘near ten-fold increase’ in food dependency, says UN agency

MEPs spell out their priorities for the Digital Services Act

Eurozone: Statistics don’t tell the whole story

5 ways you can personally fight the climate crisis

UN agencies launch emergency plan for millions of Venezuelan refugees and migrants

Peace will be ‘paramount’ issue for incoming Afghan Government: UN mission chief

Brexit Preparedness: European Commission adopts final set of “no-deal” contingency measures for Erasmus+ students, social security coordination rules and the EU budget

Diversity training doesn’t change people’s behaviour. We need to find out what does

Business could learn plenty about cybersecurity from the secret state

COP21 Breaking News_04 December: Building a Sustainable Future – speech by UNEP Deputy Executive Director Ibrahim Thiaw at the LPAA Thematic Event on Buildings

Continue ‘their mission’ urges UN chief, as the victims of the Baghdad bombing are remembered, 15 years on

Remarks by High Representative/ Vice-President Federica Mogherini at the press conference following the EU-China Strategic Dialogue

Climate negotiations on the road to a strong Paris agreement rulebook

Erasmus+ will finance existing UK-EU mobility in the event of no-deal Brexit

What slums can teach us about building the cities of the future

EU-Turkey relations: EU considers imposing sanctions while Turkey keeps violating Cyprus’ sovereignty

The story of 2018, in 10 charts

EU-China: Commission and China hold first High-level Digital Dialogue

Stricter rules to stop terrorists from using homemade explosives

‘Nothing left to go back for’: UN News hears extraordinary stories of loss, and survival as Mozambique rebuilds from deadly cyclones

The EU now has rules that say household appliances must be easier to fix

7 ways to break the fast fashion habit – and save the planet

One person dies by suicide every 40 seconds: new UN health agency report

Migration crisis, a human crisis after all

Back to the basics for the EU: Investment equals Growth

EU revengefully shows no mercy to Cameron by demanding a fast and sloppy Brexit now

Transport Committee approves major reform of road transport sector

Mobile health: The future of global healthcare

Why trust and technology go hand-in-hand

2019 data on official development aid & online discussion of ODA’s role in the Covid-19 crisis

General Assembly officially adopts roadmap for migrants to improve safety, ease suffering

The ECB proposes a swift solution for SMEs’ financing

OECD: Mind the financial gap that lies ahead

Data is the fuel of mobility. Don’t spill it for nothing

COVID-19 vaccines have been around for half a year, what have we learned so far?

Bid to raise $5.5 billion for millions of Syrians and their host communities

AI-driven companies need to be more diverse. Here’s why

Trump ostracized by his party and world elites but still remains in course; how can he do it?

Aid teams respond to escalating southwest Syria conflict: 750,000 civilians are at risk

One third of poorer countries face both undernutrition and obesity: WHO report

One small flight for a drone, one ‘big leap’ for global health

Stateless Rohingya refugee children living in ‘untenable situation’, UNICEF chief

Why tourism policy needs to use more imagination

This is what CEOs around the world see as the biggest risks to business

Not a single child spared the ‘mind-boggling violence’ of Yemen’s war

Don’t dismiss start-ups founded by millennials. This is how they succeed

Commission launches new edition of the Cultural and Creative Cities Monitor 2019

Parliament approves EU rules requiring life-saving technologies in vehicles

5 ways companies can support their remote workforce

A strengthened EU Civil Protection Mechanism endorsed by European Parliament

EU to increase spending and improve delivery of education in emergencies and protracted crises

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s