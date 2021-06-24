You are here: Home / European Union News / EU Climate Law: MEPs confirm deal on climate neutrality by 2050

EU Climate Law: MEPs confirm deal on climate neutrality by 2050

June 24, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

The new EU Climate Law increases the EU’s 2030 emissions reductions target from 40% to at least 55%. With the contribution from new carbon sinks it could raise to 57%.

Parliament endorsed the Climate Law, agreed informally with member states in April, with 442 votes to 203 and 51 abstentions. It transforms the European Green Deal’s political commitment to EU climate neutrality by 2050 into a binding obligation. It gives European citizens and businesses the legal certainty and predictability they need to plan for this transition. After 2050, the EU will aim for negative emissions.

Stepping up ambition in 2030

The new EU Climate Law increases the EU’s target for reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 from 40% to at least 55%, compared to 1990 levels. Additionally, an upcoming proposal from the Commission on the LULUCF Regulation to regulate GHG emissions and removals from land use, land use change and forestry, will increase EU carbon sinks and will hence de facto increase the 2030 EU’s target to 57%.

Greenhouse gas budget must guide upcoming 2040 target

The Commission will make a proposal for a 2040 target at the latest six months after the first global review in 2023 foreseen in the Paris Agreement. In line with Parliament’s proposal, the Commission will publish the maximum amount of GHG emissions estimated the EU can emit until 2050 without endangering the EU’s commitments under the Agreement. This so-called ‘GHG budget’ will be one of the criteria to define the EU’s revised 2040 target.

By 30 September 2023, and every five years thereafter, the Commission will assess the collective progress made by all EU countries, as well as the consistency of national measures, towards the EU’s goal of becoming climate neutral by 2050.

European Scientific Advisory Board on Climate Change

Given the importance of independent scientific advice, and on the basis of a proposal from Parliament, a European Scientific Advisory Board on Climate Change will be set-up to monitor progress and to assess whether European policy is consistent with these objectives.

Quote

Parliament rapporteur Jytte Guteland (S&D, Sweden) said: “I am proud that we finally have a climate law. We confirmed a net emissions reductions target of at least 55%, closer to 57% by 2030 according to our agreement with the Commission. I would have preferred to go even further, but this is a good deal based on science that will make a big difference. The EU must now reduce emissions more in the next decade than it has in the previous three decades combined, and we have new and more ambitious targets that can inspire more countries to step up.”

Next steps

The deal is expected to be approved by the Council shortly. The Regulation will then be published in the Official Journal and enter into force 20 days later. The Commission plans to present a series of proposals on 14 July 2021 in order for the EU to be able to reach the more ambitious 2030-target.

Background

Parliament has played an important role in pushing for more ambitious EU climate legislation and declared a climate emergency on 28 November 2019.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Energy: EU priority projects should be aligned with 2050 climate objectives

Syrian Constitutional Committee a ‘sign of hope’: UN envoy tells Security Council

Why European manufacturing SMEs in the South face fatal dangers

Close to 7,000 evacuated from Syrian towns after enduring nearly 3-year siege

Speech by President von der Leyen at the AmCham EU Transatlantic Conference 2021 “Global leadership: A transatlantic opportunity”

EU and US close to an agreement on data sharing amid European citizens’ concerns

Is the English language too powerful?

UN climate panel says ‘unprecedented changes’ needed to limit global warming to 1.5°C

New neighbours: Could Venus really be home to alien life?

Will COVID-19 change how we think about migration and migrant workers?

‘Are we ready for the age of disruption?’, Thailand’s Foreign Minister asks UN Assembly

5G networks: to slice or not to slice?

Iraq: Education access still a challenge in former ISIL-controlled areas

SURE: Commission proposes additional €3.7 billion to six Member States to protect jobs and incomes

Brexit: With May gone the Tory divide is to sink the UK despite Brits wanting to ‘Remain’

Silicon Valley can do more to achieve the #GlobalGoals

We must prevent a post-COVID ‘carmageddon’. Here’s how

Love Affair with Some(one)/(thing)

Women and sustainable finance: fuel for the engine of COVID recovery

Effective multilateralism the antidote to today’s ‘divisions’, Holy See tells UN Assembly

Malta: Human rights experts call for justice in case of murdered journalist

Landmark agreement will protect 100 European Geographical Indications in China

Compensation for damages by the State for infringement of EU law: the European Commission refers Spain to the Court of Justice for its rules on the compensation for damages incurred by private parties

Canada needs to increase foreign aid flows in line with its renewed engagement

Syrians ‘exposed to brutality every day’ as thousands continue fleeing ISIL’s last stand

Brexit: Britain and the Continent fighting the battle of Waterloo again

State aid: Commission approves €1 billion Greek scheme providing repayable advances to support the economy in the coronavirus outbreak

These are the top 10 emerging technologies of 2019

FROM THE FIELD: Sailing a traditional and sustainable path in Fiji’s tropical waters

The future of work ‘with social justice for all’ tops agenda of centenary UN Labour conference

Bringing nuclear test ban treaty into force a ‘central pillar’ of global disarmament push, says UN chief

How can entrepreneurship tackle the migration crisis in the EU?

Antitrust: Commission fines Valve and five publishers of PC video games € 7.8 million for “geo-blocking” practices

EU: Turkey to shelter Syrian refugees and turn other immigrants back in return of €3 billion

Greece returns to markets at a high cost to taxpayers, after four years out in the cold

EU budget: Will Germany alone manage Britain’s gap?

Protests, violence in Haiti prompts international call for ‘realistic and lasting solutions’ to crisis

Why will Paris upcoming “loose” climate change agreement work better than the previous ones?

Parliament adopts InvestEU programme for strategic and innovative investments

Monsanto lawsuit ruling a ‘significant recognition’ of victims’ human rights, say UN rights experts

Italy should boost spending and strengthen cooperation and integration of employment services to help more people into work

There’s a single-use plastic you’ll throw away today without realising

3 ways to keep ourselves cool more sustainably

If we want to solve climate change, water governance is our blueprint

These are the countries with the highest inflation

5 surprising ways major cities are going green

The European Brain Drain: a truth or a myth?

Commission welcomes confirmation of provisional agreement to strengthen collective redress in the EU

Bundestag kick starts the next episode of the Greek tragedy

Where will evolution take us in the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

COVID-19: We learned nothing

Women still struggle to find a job, let alone reach the top: new UN report calls for ‘quantum leap’

Eurozone cannot endure any longer youth marginalisation

How Islamic finance can build resilience to climate change

Out with the old: Young People transforming Humanitarian Action

Resisting EU budget cuts

More taxpayers’ money for the banks

Could the EU’s ban on palm oil in biofuels do more harm than good?

The ocean is teeming with microplastic – a million times more than we thought, suggests new research

4 lessons on human cooperation from the fight against Ebola

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s