You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / 6 books to improve your mental and physical health

6 books to improve your mental and physical health

June 22, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Kate Whiting, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Reading can be a balm for our mental health – reducing stress and helping us sleep better.
  • Sales of self-help books have doubled in the US since 2013.
  • These 6 books are both a pleasure to read and are designed to help you become healthier, happier and less stressed.

Pages of research have been dedicated to the link between reading and wellbeing. Just six minutes spent with a book each day is said to reduce stress levels by 68%, while non-readers are more likely to report depression.

Reading can also make you feel less lonely, have greater self-esteem, and get a better night’s sleep, according to University of Liverpool English Professor Josie Billington.

And those statistics are about reading any book – so imagine if you were reading a book designed to help you live a healthier, happier life?

Sales of books have soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people turned to fiction for comfort and escape. The self-help book market, meanwhile, has almost doubled in the US since 2013, showing the growing demand to find answers from experts.

Here are 6 books which will teach you more about your health and wellbeing.

1. Stressed, Unstressed: Classic Poems to Ease the Mind

Stressed, Unstressed: Classic Poems to Ease the Mind
Stressed, Unstressed: Classic Poems to Ease the Mind Image: Amazon

Compiled by Dr Paula Byrne and Prof Sir Jonathan Bate, who run bibliotherapy foundation ReLit, Stressed, Unstressed employs the age-old remedy of healing words, with poems from Horace and Shakespeare, Emily Dickinson and WB Yeats. As the English poet John Milton once wrote: “Apt words have power to assuage/The tumors of a troubled mind/And are as balm to festered wounds. Calmer now?” https://www.youtube.com/embed/-LQkRR38PL0?enablejsapi=1&wmode=transparent

2. Maximize Your Metabolism: Lifelong Solutions to Lose Weight, Restore Energy, and Prevent Disease

Maximize Your Metabolism: Lifelong Solutions to Lose Weight, Restore Energy, and Prevent Disease
Maximize Your Metabolism: Lifelong Solutions to Lose Weight, Restore Energy, and Prevent Disease Image: Amazon

Endocrinologist Dr. Noel Maclaren and medical anthropologist Sunita Singh Maclaren combine medical and behavioural insights in this exploration of how metabolism impacts our health. They outline four metabolic ‘personality types’, based on the body’s sensitivity to insulin. They include recipes and advice to rebalance your metabolism to fight fatigue, increase muscle energy and protect yourself from disease-causing inflammation.

3. Reasons to Stay Alive

Reasons to Stay Alive
Reasons to Stay Alive Image: Amazon

When British author Matt Haig was 24, he began suffering from severe depression. This brave, funny and inspirational memoir has helped many readers across the world. It’s the story of how he learned to manage his mental health as well as an exploration of what helped him through crisis: from literature, to love, running and yoga – but above all, time.

4. Why We Sleep: The New Science of Sleep and Dreams

Why We Sleep: The New Science of Sleep and Dreams
Why We Sleep: The New Science of Sleep and Dreams Image: Amazon

One of the best ways to stay healthy and happy – and live longer – is to sleep well. But in our busy, device-laden lives, sleep often drops lower down the priority list. Professor Matthew Walker, neuroscientist, psychologist and director of the Center for Human Sleep Science at the University of California, Berkeley, explains how lack of sleep is linked to every major disease, from Alzheimer’s to obesity. He assesses 20 years of research and answers questions about the impact of caffeine and alcohol – and how much sleep we really need.

5. An Elegant Defense: The Extraordinary New Science of the Immune System

An Elegant Defense: The Extraordinary New Science of the Immune System
An Elegant Defense: The Extraordinary New Science of the Immune System Image: Amazon

A book for our COVID-19 times, An Elegant Defense by Pulitzer-Prize-winning author and New York Times bestseller Matt Richtel tells four extraordinary medical stories to explore how the body fights bacteria, parasites, viruses and tumours – and how our immune systems can become a threat.

Through interviews and contributions from leading scientists, Richtel reveals how modern life puts unprecedented stress on the very system that keeps us healthy.

6. Forest Bathing: How Trees can help you find Health and Happiness

Forest Bathing: How Trees can help you find Health and Happiness
Forest Bathing: How Trees can help you find Health and Happiness Image: Amazon

Shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, means spending more time around trees – and has been scientifically proven to lower heart rate and blood pressure, reduce stress hormone production, boost the immune system, and improve overall feelings of wellbeing. Here, Dr Qing Li, the world’s leading forest medicine expert, outlines her research, which found forest bathing boosted numbers of human natural killer cells that respond to viruses and tumours. Illustrated with more than 100 beautiful images, the book shows how forest bathing can reduce your stress levels, strengthen your immune and cardiovascular systems, and even help you lose weight and live longer.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Why the merchant ships can pollute the atmosphere with CO2 quite freely

UN health agency welcomes Facebook pledge to stop vaccine misinformation from going viral

Commission presents ways to further strengthen the euro’s global role

EC v Samsung: A whole year to compile a case

Misinformation: The hidden pandemic?

Iraqis paying an ‘unthinkable price’ to be heard, UN envoy tells politicians in Baghdad

Why is the Strait of Hormuz so important?

Online shopping across the EU to be easier from 3 December

Philanthropy is at a turning point. Here are 6 ways it could go

7 steps to becoming a ‘CEO Academy’

The EU cuts roaming charges further while the UK weighs Brexit impact

Parliament cuts own spending to facilitate agreement on EU budget

How COVID-19 accelerated the shift towards TradeTech

As Syria conflict enters ninth year, humanitarian crisis ‘far from over’, Security Council hears

MEPs: Hold companies accountable for harm caused to people and planet

Commission presents guidance to strengthen the Code of Practice on Disinformation

Draghi reveals how failing banks will be dealt, may cut interest rates soon

The Energy Union: from vision to reality

How COVID-19 revealed 3 critical AI procurement blindspots that could put lives at risk

What young people can teach world leaders about mental health in 2020

We must help developing countries escape commodity dependence

Khashoggi trial in Saudi Arabia falls short of independent, international probe needed: UN rights chief

COVID-19 shows why we must build trust in digital financial services

Hatred ‘a threat to everyone’, urges Guterres calling for global effort to end xenophobia and ‘loathsome rhetoric’

“CETA is a game changer for major trade agreements”. The Sting reports live from EBS 2015

These are the best ways to tackle air pollution and climate change together

Antitrust: Commission fines US chipmaker Qualcomm €242 million for engaging in predatory pricing

Investment, not debt, can kick-start an entrepreneurial Europe

Summertime Consultation: 84% want Europe to stop changing the clock

EU Parliament: Deposit guarantee and trading platform transparency sought

Kosovo elections: ‘Most significant change’ in 12 years, Security Council hears

‘Tenacious’ Kyrgyz lawyer and statelessness champion, wins prestigious UNHCR prize

3 ways activists are being targeted by cyberattacks

This disability activist says we must offer dignity and financial inclusion rather than just braille and ramps

On International Day, UN stands in solidarity with some 20 detained staff

Security Council should ‘nurture’ Colombian consensus against return to violence, top UN official urges

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “Employment contracts today are a reducing share of the workforce”, scientists worry in Davos that the 4th industrial revolution threatens employment globally

3 pressing urban problems Indian cities must solve in the post-COVID recovery

UN forum to bring ‘big space data’ benefits to disaster response in Africa

We are witnessing a revolution in genomics – and it’s only just begun

Is Erdogan ready to tear down the bridges with Europe and the West?

Why South Africa is on a path of economic renewal

Assembly of European Regions @ European Business Summit 2014: The European regions on the path to recovery

International community urged to deliver on promise for better future for Bosnia and Herzegovina

End ‘shame, isolation and segregation’ of fistula sufferers, urges UN reproductive health chief

Norway’s electric car market has overtaken traditional vehicle sales

8 female CEOs on bridging the gender gap in tech

I’m not feeling lucky: The “Right to Be Forgotten” ruling puts Google inside a box

In rural Bangladesh, solar power is changing lives

A Sting Exclusive: “Paris is the moment for climate justice”, Swedish MEP Linnéa Engström claims from Brussels

Human-centric tech will make AI faster and fairer. Here’s how.

The EU threatens to occupy Libya militarily; is another colonial war brewing?

Saudi Arabia expresses ‘regret and pain’ over Khashoggi killing, during UN rights review

Scores of Rohingya refugee shelters in Bangladesh destroyed by flooding

How to reimagine our food systems for a post-COVID world

‘Stop and listen’ to victims of terrorism, UN chief urges in message marking international day

Easing fears and promoting gender equality in Chad’s girls-only classrooms

“The Belt and Road Initiative should be mutually beneficial for EU and China and every participating country”, Vice-President Papadimoulis of the European Parliament underscores from European Business Summit 2018

Europe fit for the Digital Age: Commission proposes new rules and actions for excellence and trust in Artificial Intelligence

Trees in ‘green’ Cameroon refugee camp, bring shade and relief from ‘helter-skelter’ of life

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s