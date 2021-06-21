You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Sustainability reporting: five ways companies should prepare

Sustainability reporting: five ways companies should prepare

June 21, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Carmine Di Sibio, Global Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, EY & Ruchi Bhowmik, Global Vice-Chair, Public Policy, EY

  • Companies need sustainability-related reporting standards to measure social and environmental impact more effectively and to reach the Paris climate goals.
  • The business world is soon likely to see some of the most significant innovations in corporate accounting and reporting in decades.
  • New research highlights five ways companies can prepare.

An increasing number of companies are embracing sustainability goals and seeking to reduce their carbon footprints. And yet we still lack global standards that allow the public and investors to evaluate how sustainable a company is.

A robust set of sustainability-related reporting standards will help channel investment towards companies that have a positive social and environmental impact. This will support progress in preventing a climate catastrophe, as well as addressing other social and political problems.

Over the last 18 months, important progress has been made toward establishing sustainability standards. The International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation has proposed an International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), which is set to launch at COP26 in November. In a recent communiqué, the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors expressed support for the ISSB and called for mandatory climate-related financial disclosures.

This means that in the coming years, the business world is likely to see some of the most significant innovations in corporate accounting and reporting in decades. What can companies do to start preparing for these changes? New research by Oxford Analytica and EY, The future of sustainability reporting standards, makes the following five recommendations:

1. Don’t wait for sustainability reporting to be mandated

Companies have a great opportunity now to prepare for new regulations around sustainability reporting, and commit to transparency and accountability. While the IFRS and other regulatory efforts are expected to take a “climate-first” approach, it will be important for companies to consider reporting across a range of environmental, social and governance (ESG) areas.

This means setting out to gather information, in order to inform company strategies, manage risks and achieve a stronger, more sustainable performance over the long term.

Companies should begin by identifying the metrics most relevant to their sector, strategy and stakeholders. The Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics, developed by the World Economic Forum International Business Council, are a good starting point.

A chart showing the timeline of changes to reporting regulations
In the coming years, the business world is likely to see significant innovations in corporate accounting and reporting Image: Oxford Analytica

2. Put environmental, social and governance and sustainability reporting on the board’s agenda

For companies to remain competitive, their boards must understand how ESG investing and stewardship trends are impacting access to capital and relationships with investors. They also need to be aware of private market and regulatory initiatives relating to ESG areas. Boards should monitor international developments in sustainability reporting and keep track of how ESG data providers view their company. Furthermore, they should assess which ESG areas are most relevant to their company. These will then need to be integrated into the company’s broader strategy and enterprise risk management.

3. Prioritize building trust in sustainability reporting

As organizations report and disclose more ESG information, they should expect to face more questions. These may be around the depth and reliability of their disclosures, risk exposure and resilience, as well as concerns over so-called ‘greenwashing’. Companies will need to build trust by ensuring that their sustainability reporting has robust processes and controls with a supporting audit trail, similar to those for financial reporting.

An important part of getting ready for the new regulations will be preparing for a sustainability audit. The European Commission’s proposed Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive will, for example, require large companies to seek ‘limited assurance’ around their reported sustainability information from either their statutory auditor, or an independent assurance services provider.

4. Integrate the finance function

A company can only deliver value to all its stakeholders when it draws on the skills and input of the entire organization, under the shared vision of leadership. Finance departments can play a key role in preparing for sustainability reporting. They will need to understand what the public and investors need to know about sustainability, and translate that into the most relevant metrics and disclosures.

Reporting must be trusted, credible and relevant to stakeholders, and make a clear link between financial and non-financial information. Chief Finance Officers and financial controllers can use their experience and knowledge to shape non-financial reporting processes and controls. The finance function can help to establish effective governance of sustainability reporting, and obtain independent assurance over non-financial processes. energy, mining, metals, blockchain

What is the World Economic Forum doing to help companies reduce carbon emissions?

Corporate leaders from the mining, metals and manufacturing industries are changing their approach to integrating climate considerations into complex supply chains.

The Forum’s Mining and Metals Blockchain Initiative, created to accelerate an industry solution for supply chain visibility and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) requirements, has released a unique proof of concept to trace emissions across the value chain using distributed ledger technology. Building Resilient Global Value Chains | Sustainable Deve…

Developed in collaboration with industry experts, it not only tests the technological feasibility of the solution, but also explores the complexities of the supply chain dynamics and sets requirements for future data utilization.

In doing so, the proof of concept responds to demands from stakeholders to create “mine-to-market” visibility and accountability.

The World Economic Forum’s Mining and Metals community is a high-level group of peers dedicated to ensuring the long-term sustainability of their industry and society. Read more about their work, and how to join, via our Impact Story.

5. Contribute to the process of setting standards

Many of the world’s leading companies acknowledge that ESG issues are integral to how they – and other organizations – create value over the long term. They also know that the way in which information is disclosed could potentially make a big difference to how investment capital is channeled in future.

Companies don’t just want to wait on the sidelines while the process of setting standards takes place around them – they would much rather be actively involved, contribute and learn valuable lessons from the experience. Those companies that respond to government consultations, participate in meetings with regulators, and start to disclose sustainability metrics now, will benefit from greater credibility in those standard-setting discussions. For example, the companies that have committed to reporting the World Economic Forum International Business Council Stakeholder Capitalism metrics are sending a powerful message that the private sector is ready to engage on these issues at the highest levels.

Altogether now

Companies can show that they contribute to making the place a better place to live, work and do business. This means focusing on sustainability efforts and communicating them to the public and investors. Now is the time for companies and their leaders to work together with regulators and civil society to achieve consistent, global standards that will help define corporate reporting and accountability for the next generation. The planet won’t wait – and neither should we.

The views reflected in this article are the views of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the global EY organization or its member firms.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Accountability for atrocities in Myanmar ‘cannot be expected’ within its borders – UN investigator

Here’s what keeps CEOs awake at night (and why it might be bad news for your next job)

Closing the gaps in accelerating women’s rights: the role of medical students

DiscoverEU: 15,000 travel passes up for grabs to explore the EU this summer

The European Parliament double-checks the EU 2014-2020 budget

Online radio and news broadcasts: Parliament and Council reach deal

The deforestation risks lurking in the banking sector

A renewed multilateralism fit for the 21st century: the EU’s agenda

Ebola in DR Congo: UN chief ‘outraged’ by recent killings of civilians and health workers

Europe faces economic turmoil as Italy gets closer to the Excessive Debt Procedure

What do toilets have to do with climate change?

Half the world’s population is still offline. Here’s why that matters

Microsoft says the internet is getting a little nicer

Sweden gives all employees time off to be entrepreneurs

This is how CO2 can be transformed into food for animals

UN genocide adviser welcomes historic conviction of former Khmer Rouge leaders

Global OECD welcomes Colombia as its 37th Member

From me to we: COVID-19 heralds a new model of entrepreneurship

Yemen update: UNICEF chief condemns attack in Taiz that claims lives of seven children

Permanent structured cooperation (PESCO) on the table of NATO Defense Ministers amid US concerns

‘Preserve, revitalize and promote’ indigenous languages, or lose a ‘wealth of traditional knowledge’, UN chief says

1 in 7 people would choose not to fly because of climate change

COP21 Breaking News_05 December: Carbon Price Needed for Climate Change Success

These countries are making ‘travel bubbles’ for post-lockdown tourism

As Houthi forces withdraw from key Yemeni ports, UN monitoring chief welcomes ‘first practical step on the ground’

How technology helped Serbia save 180 million sheets of paper in less than 4 years

UN peacekeepers warn of increasing global challenges

GSMA Mobile 360 Series – MENA in Dubai, in Association with The European Sting

Migration and rule of law on next ACP-EU Parliamentary Assembly agenda

Closing the global gender gap – whose job is it anyway?

Sexuality and ageing: challenges of achieving sexual rights in people with HIV

ECB reaches the boundaries of its mandate to revive the entirety of Eurozone

ILO warns of widespread insecurity in the global labour market

A record number of people will need help worldwide during 2020: Global Humanitarian Overview

EU Trust Fund for Africa: Can it be beneficial for Italy and tackle the migration crisis in the Mediterranean?

Business is a crucial partner in solving the mental health challenge

From G7 announcement in August to Paris Peace Forum, Business for Inclusive Growth (B4IG) coalition gains momentum

World Youth Skills Day: What you need to know for 2020

UN chief ‘deeply concerned’ by military escalation in northwest Syria

ESCALAR: up to €1.2 billion to help high potential companies grow and expand in Europe

Car industry: New rules on cleaner and safer cars start to apply across Europe

Media freedom: EP warns of attempts to silence critics and undermine pluralism

ECB doesn’t dare touch Eurozone’s big banks

On our way to China

EU’s Finance Ministers draft plan to raise tax bills of online giants like Google and Amazon

Australian solar could power Singapore within a decade

COVID-19 : Have we learnt any lessons at all from last year?

UN food agency begins ‘last resort’ partial withdrawal of aid to opposition-held Yemeni capital

Are the G20 leaders ready to curb corporate tax-avoidance?

These countries are pioneering hydrogen power

Number of members in Parliament’s committees to change after Brexit

Don’t underestimate the power of the fintech revolution

UK’s PM Theresa May asks for a two-year Brexit transition plan as negotiations round kicks off

Sustainable development demands a broader vision, says new OECD Development Centre report

Eurozone again whipped by Greek winds

Clean energy will do to gas what gas has done to coal

Belarus, climate action, COVID-19: MEPs assess EU summit results

UN appeals for international support as flood waters rise in wake of second Mozambique cyclone

System value can power the energy transition in emerging markets

Telemedicine in Brazilian favelas: The medicine of social isolation transforming public health

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s