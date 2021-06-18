You are here: Home / European Union News / Recovery and Resilience Facility: Estonia submits official recovery and resilience plan

Recovery and Resilience Facility: Estonia submits official recovery and resilience plan

June 18, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The Commission has today received an official recovery and resilience plan from Estonia. This plan sets out the reforms and public investment projects that Estonia plans to implement with the support of the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

The RRF is the key instrument at the heart of NextGenerationEU, the EU’s plan for emerging stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic. It will provide up to €672.5 billion to support investments and reforms (in 2018 prices). This breaks down into grants worth a total of €312.5 billion and €360 billion in loans. The RRF will play a crucial role in helping Europe emerge stronger from the crisis and securing the green and digital transitions.

The presentation of the plan follows intensive dialogue between the Commission and the Estonian authorities over the past number of months.

Estonia’s recovery and resilience plan

Estonia has requested a total of €982.5 million in grants under the RRF.

The Estonian plan is structured around six pillars: the digital transition of businesses, the green transition in enterprises, digital Estonia, sustainable energy and energy efficiency, sustainable transport, and healthcare and social protection. Projects in the plan cover the entire lifetime of the RRF until 2026. The plan proposes measures in six of the seven European flagship areas.

Next steps

The Commission will now assess Estonia’s plan based on the eleven criteria set out in the Regulation and translate their contents into legally binding acts. This assessment will notably include a review of whether the plans contribute to effectively addressing all or a significant subset of challenges identified in the relevant country-specific recommendations issued in the context of the European Semester. The Commission will also assess whether the plan dedicates at least 37% of expenditure to investments and reforms that support climate objectives, and 20% to the digital transition.

The Council will have, as a rule, four weeks to adopt the Commission proposal for a Council Implementing Decision.

The Commission has now received 24 recovery and resilience plans from Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Ireland, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, and Sweden. It will continue to engage intensively with the remaining Member States to help them deliver high quality plans.

