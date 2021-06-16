You are here: Home / European Union News / European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission decides to register ‘Ban Fossil Fuel Advertising and Sponsorships’ initiative

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission decides to register ‘Ban Fossil Fuel Advertising and Sponsorships’ initiative

June 16, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the European Commission decided to register a European Citizens’ Initiative (ECI) entitled ‘Ban Fossil Fuel Advertising and Sponsorships’.

The organisers of the initiative call on the Commission to propose a legislation banning advertisement and sponsorship for fossil fuels, for all types of vehicles using those fuels (excluding the vehicles dedicated to transport services of general economic interest) and for all undertakings that extract, refine, produce, supply, distribute, or sell any fossil fuels. The proposed ban should apply both offline and online, and cover advertising and sponsorship notably in the context of sport, education, science, public events and third party media events. The organisers clarify that the fossil fuel products concerned include oil, fossil gas and coal.

The Commission considers that this ECI is legally admissible, as it meets the necessary conditions and therefore decided to register it. The Commission has not analysed the substance of the ECI at this stage.

Next Steps

Following today’s registration of the ECI, its organisers can start the process of collecting signatures. If the ECI receives 1 million support within 1 year from at least 7 Member States, the Commission will have to react. The Commission could decide either to follow the request or not, and in both instances would be required to explain its reasoning.

Background

The European Citizens’ Initiative was introduced with the Lisbon Treaty as an agenda-setting tool in the hands of citizens. It was officially launched in April 2012.

Once formally registered, a European citizens’ initiative allows for 1 million citizens from at least one quarter of EU Member States to invite the European Commission to propose legal acts in areas where the Commission has the power to act.

The conditions for admissibility are: (1) the proposed action does not manifestly fall outside the framework of the Commission’s powers to submit a proposal for a legal act, (2) it is not manifestly abusive, frivolous or vexatious and (3) it is not manifestly contrary to the values of the Union.

Since the beginning of the ECI, the Commission has registered 79 European citizens’ initiatives and initially refused registering 26 which did not satisfy the conditions.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

South Korea once recycled 2% of its food waste. Now it recycles 95%

EU Presidents lay out priorities for future of Europe

Member States’ compliance with EU law in 2019: more work needed

Terrorist content online: companies to be given just one hour to remove it

Youth Forum welcomes European Commission proposal to speed up financing for youth employment

Parliament approves €104.2m in EU aid to Greece, Spain, France and Portugal

How climate change exacerbates the refugee crisis – and what can be done about it

These are the world’s most future-proof cities

Role of Medical Student in accelerating Women’s Right

State aid: Commission approves German support for cogenerated electricity

The UK’s River Thames has come back to life – with a seal population to prove it

Independent UN rights expert calls for compassion, not sanctions on Venezuela

A money laundering case on Vatican Bank’s road to renovation

Malta: Human rights experts call for justice in case of murdered journalist

De Gucht: More gaffes with the talks on the EU-US free trade agreement

Beyond self-regulation: dealing with Europe’s consumption problem

“One Belt One Road”: Its relevance to the European Companies

Draghi keeps the euro cheap, helps debt refinancing, recapitalization of banks and growth

Baking The Galette-des-rois Of Egalitarianism

EU Justice Scoreboard 2018: justice systems’ key role in upholding the rule of law and EU values

EU investment budget for 2020: A boost for the climate

The EU seals CETA but plans to re-baptise TTIP after missing the 2016 deadline

Ninja innovation and the future of work

United States: UN human rights office welcomes California moratorium on death penalty

5 urgent actions in the fightback against ransomware

Parliament formally approves EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement

Four things workers want implemented by their bosses post-pandemic

Why do medical curricula shouldn’t neglect the Sustainable Development Goals

There isn’t a single country on track to make the UN’s targets for gender equality

Effects of decreased social contact on increased anxiety and depressive symptoms

€1 billion Team Europe initiative on manufacturing and access to vaccines, medicines and health technologies in Africa

FROM THE FIELD: Weaving profits in Azerbaijan

Security Council renews mandates of UN force monitoring separation area between Israel and Syria; AU-UN hybrid mission in Darfur

UN summit tackles climate change-induced threat to mountain water supplies

This tiny new grain could save the planet

Cholera surges, children in urgent need one month after Cyclone Idai slammed southern Africa – UNICEF

West Darfur tensions could see 30,000 flee across Sudanese border to Chad: UN refugee agency

Better care, stronger laws needed to save 30 million babies on the brink of death

Why diversity needs your star power, as well as sponsors

‘We won’t get to zero cases of Ebola without a big scale-up in funding,’ UN relief chief warns

5 creative alternatives to plastic packaging

No hard drivers in sight to remodel the stagnating affairs of the EU

4 ways leaders are driving innovation in the public sector and revolutionising governance

European Agenda on Migration four years on: Marked progress needs consolidating in face of volatile situation

What are variants of concern, and are COVID-19 vaccines effective against them?

EP President at the European Youth Event: “Your ideas are key in shaping EU’s future”

Fighting trafficking in human beings: new strategy to prevent trafficking, break criminal business models, protect and empower victims

Medical students of today, technological doctors of tomorrow

These cities score an ‘A’ for environmental action – but hundreds more are falling behind

COVID-19 practices are constantly changing – this app helps emergency doctors cope

Turkey to let EU alone struggle with the migrant crisis while enhancing its economic ties with Russia instead?

Migration has set EU’s political clock ticking; the stagnating economy cannot help it and Turkey doesn’t cooperate

Innovation for a smarter world: ITU Telecom World 2018

Yemen: ‘A great first step’ UN declares as aid team accesses grain silo which can feed millions

UN chief hopes for new agreement after Israel concludes international observation mission

More protection for our seas and oceans is needed, report finds

The increasing drug prices in Europe

Do the EU policies on agro-food smell?

How to help an ageing population stay wealthy for longer

Sexual reproductive health rights SRHR and ending HIV: can one be achieved without the other?

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s