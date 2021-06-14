Health Systems Strengthening amidst the COVID-19 third wave: are we executing what we’ve learned?

by

Coronavirus disease has made it in the top 10 worst epidemics in the last five decades, so it is no surprise to hear that it combines many aspects of the healthcare challenges of the 21st century. For instance, studies have shown that this disease greatly affects the aging population and those suffering from comorbidity. COVID-19 has also caused and aggravated a great deal of mental illnesses, increasing the suicide rates by 2135 to 9570 suicides per year due to unemployment only! With that in mind, it only makes sense that countries around the world are working to reinforce their health systems so it can withstand the pressure of this pandemic. But are we learning from the previous wave?

According to USAID, health systems strengthening (HSS) comprises the strategies, responses, and activities that are designed to sustainably improve country health system performance. If we look at the “health information” function of HSS, we could see that the number of deaths that aren’t due to COVID-19 had increased excessively in 2020 and scientists have no solid reason besides predicting that it’s either due to delayed care, or are simply numbers of undetected COVID-19 deaths. In both cases, insufficient information on the cause of death would jeopardize the work of many organizations which are aiming to improve the health systems by providing evidence-based decisions to low and middle income countries. Unfortunately, no noticeable actions have been taken to tackle this issue till this day.

On the other hand, if we take the “human resources for health” function, we see that countries around the world were lacking in this field. But that wasn’t a long lasting issue as many medical students joined the front lines to fill this shortage. What was really concerning is the increasing number of infected patients followed by accelerated burnouts among the healthcare workers that started from late April 2020. Luckily, the World Health Organization has provided a guide for the frontline workers to cope with stress, and an ongoing interventional study in the US and Canada is aiming to provide data for the stakeholders to reduce such incidences.

Moreover, the “vaccines and technologies” pillar of HSS is greatly improving nowadays as a new era of digitalization is starting and digital health is an option that many countries, even the low income ones, are opting for. Additionally, and as foreign aid is no longer sufficient for the increasing demand on vaccines, some middle income countries such as Mexico, Argentina, and Egypt are working on domestically manufacturing vaccines to cover the needs of their countries and continents.

Given these points, Health Systems’ Strengthening needs an enormous global efforts and attention especially with the ongoing pandemic. For the most part, it’s hard to assume that all the health systems are actively implementing the lessons learned, particularly after hearing that some of them already collapsed due to COVID-19. But it is safe to say that we are still learning, and the sooner we execute what we’ve learned, the less we uptake the damages.

