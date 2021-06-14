You are here: Home / European Union News / EU clears way for the EU Digital COVID Certificate

EU clears way for the EU Digital COVID Certificate

June 14, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the Presidents of the three EU institutions, the European Parliament, the Council of the EU and the European Commission attended the official signing ceremony for the Regulation on the EU Digital COVID Certificate, marking the end of the legislative process. On this occasion Presidents David Sassoli and Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister António Costa said:

“The EU Digital COVID Certificate is a symbol of what Europe stands for. Of a Europe that does not falter when put to the test. A Europe that unites and grows when faced with challenges. Our Union showed again that we work best when we work together. The EU Digital COVID Certificate Regulation was agreed between our institutions in the record time of 62 days. While we worked through the legislative process, we also built the technical backbone of the system, the EU gateway, which is live since 1 June.

We can be proud of this great achievement. The Europe that we all know and that we all want back is a Europe without barriers. The EU Certificate will again enable citizens to enjoy this most tangible and cherished of EU rights – the right to free movement. Signed into law today, it will enable us to travel more safely this summer. Today we reaffirm together that an open Europe prevails.”

signature

EU Digital COVID Certificate

The aim of the EU Digital COVID Certificate is to facilitate safe and free movement inside the EU during the COVID-19 pandemic. All Europeans have the right to free movement, also without the certificate, but the certificate will facilitate travel, exempting holders from restrictions like quarantine.

The EU Digital COVID Certificate will be accessible for everyone and it will:

  • cover COVID-19 vaccination, test and recovery;
  • be free of charge and available in all EU languages;
  • be available in a digital and paper-based format;
  • be secure and include a digitally signed QR code;

Member States shall refrain from imposing additional travel restrictions on the holders of an EU Digital COVID Certificate, unless they are necessary and proportionate to safeguard public health.

In addition, the Commission committed to mobilising €100 million under the Emergency Support Instrument to support Member States in providing affordable tests.

The Regulation will apply for 12 months as of 1 July 2021.

Background

On 17 March 2021, the European Commission presented a proposal to create an EU COVID Certificate to facilitate the safe free movement of citizens within the EU during the pandemic. On 20 May, co-legislators reached a provisional agreement. On 1 June, the technical backbone of the systems, the EU gateway, went live. The gateway allows the verification of the security features contained in the QR codes.

Following the official signature today, the Regulation will enter into application on 1 July, with a phasing-in period of six weeks for the issuance of certificates for those Member States that need additional time.

13 Member States have already started to issue EU Digital COVID Certificates.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Back to the office? Here’s how tech company Salesforce thinks that might look

This company is breeding millions of insects in the heart of London

Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson: who forced the two ‘brave’ Brexiteers to quit?

Rebuilding after COVID-19 shouldn’t mean going back to how things were

The online junk information grows, but so we shall

Banks cannot die but can be fined

Cambodia: Giving back to UN peacekeeping

Trade is not a weapon. Let’s not use it as one

New rules adopted for quick and smooth removal of terrorist content online

EP supports local authorities fighting the effects of the pandemic

India’s Largest Entrepreneurship Event is Back! (23-24th August 2016)

Global Leaders Take The Stage At MWC Shanghai 2019, in association with The European Sting

In Gaza, UN envoy urges Israel, Palestinian factions to step back from brink of a war that ‘everybody will lose’

‘A trusted voice’ for social justice: Guterres celebrates 100 years of the International Labour Organization

EU rewards organisations that make eco-innovation pay

UN chief condemns deadly Burkina Faso mosque attack

Commission’s report shows that targeted investment and robust digital policies boost Member States’ performance

‘Terror and panic’ among Rohingya who may be forced to return to Myanmar – UN rights chief

“Is Europe innovative? Oh, Yes we are very innovative!”, Director General of the European Commission Mr Robert-Jan Smits on another Sting Exclusive

Commission proposes to purchase up to 300 million additional doses of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine

Electronic Cigarettes: A booster or alternative to Smoking?

Landmark EU Parliament – ECB agreement on bank supervision

COVID-19: Commission launches European team of scientific experts to strengthen EU coordination and medical response

Scientists have a new suggestion to create more climate-friendly cows

Why Italy will not follow the Greek road; Eurozone to change or unravel

Coronavirus Global Response: EU Humanitarian Air Bridge supports Venezuela

UN launches new fund to advance sustainable development in Aral Sea region

Tourism and transport: Commission’s guidance on how to safely resume travel and reboot Europe’s tourism in 2020 and beyond

Study: Trade supports over 36 million jobs across the EU

One year on: EU-Canada trade agreement delivers positive results

Thursday’s Daily Brief: Ebola in DR Congo, malnutrition in Laos, baby health, support for Sahel force, #ClimateAction

State aid: Commission approves €325 million public support to provide schools in Italy with very high internet speeds

Coronavirus vs flu: how do they compare?

How the power of youth can help fight air pollution across Africa

The world’s e-waste is a huge problem. It’s also a golden opportunity

This wall of shoes is for the women killed by domestic violence

COVID-19 has accelerated India’s digital reset

How to rebuild trust and integrity in South Africa

Recovery and Resilience Facility: Ireland and Sweden submit official recovery and resilience plans

These islands are using tourists to help offset the effects of tourism

Commission initiates an investigation to decide whether to prolong the steel safeguard measure

UN chief welcomes agreement by rival leaders in South Sudan, as a step towards ‘inclusive and implementable’ peace

Here’s how the US can get the best out of 5G

Somalis ‘will not be deterred’ by Friday’s terror attacks – UN chief

European Development Days 2013

A Sting Exclusive: “The challenge of Society’s digital transformation”, Spanish Minister of Spain for Industry, Energy and Tourism José Manuel Soria live from European Business Summit 2015

DR Congo: Electoral process advancing despite threat of armed groups, UN envoy tells Security Council

UN chief urges ‘active, substantive and meaningful participation’ on International Day of Democracy

This start-up is 3D-printing an entire neighbourhood in Mexico

Berlin repels proposal for cheaper euro

UN chief pays tribute to ‘enduring contributions’ to regional, international diplomacy of Oman’s late Sultan Qaboos

Ebola outbreak in DR Congo conflict zone ‘remains dangerous and unpredictable’ – UN chiefs

Bold, innovative measures for refugees and their hosts sought, at first ever Global Forum

How digital can transform healthcare in Asia for millions of people

Back to the Basics: Primary Healthcare

EU-US trade war? EU calls for logic while Trump’s administration is a loose cannon in a dangerous lose-lose situation for global prosperity

To improve women’s access to finance, stop asking them for collateral

Girls hold the key to Zambia’s future

230 Junior Entrepreneurs and over 70 guests attended the International Congress on “Entrepreneurial Skills for Youth”

Only a few months away from the single European patent space

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s