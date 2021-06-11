How to grow Africa’s next natural wonder

by

Author: Silja Baller, Insights Lead, Frontier Insights, World Economic Forum

Africa’s Great Green Wall Initiative is a bold movement launched by the African Union to restore degraded lands in the Sahel by 2030. The aim is to re-green an 8000km long area spanning the continent from Senegal to Djibouti. Growing this Natural World Wonder will be key to achieving sustainable development goals.

The Trillion Trees Challenge for the Sahel and the Great Green Wall called for innovative solutions to accelerate landscape restoration and sustainable development in the region. In celebration of the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, this session will feature the winners of the Challenge in a conversation on how restoration and innovation can help sustain livelihoods, foster food security, combat desertification and create economic opportunities.

