You are here: Home / EUGlobe / How to grow Africa’s next natural wonder

How to grow Africa’s next natural wonder

June 11, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Silja Baller, Insights Lead, Frontier Insights, World Economic Forum

Africa’s Great Green Wall Initiative is a bold movement launched by the African Union to restore degraded lands in the Sahel by 2030. The aim is to re-green an 8000km long area spanning the continent from Senegal to Djibouti. Growing this Natural World Wonder will be key to achieving sustainable development goals.

The Trillion Trees Challenge for the Sahel and the Great Green Wall called for innovative solutions to accelerate landscape restoration and sustainable development in the region. In celebration of the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, this session will feature the winners of the Challenge in a conversation on how restoration and innovation can help sustain livelihoods, foster food security, combat desertification and create economic opportunities.

Watch this session on this page on 17 June 2021 at 10.00 – 11.15 CEST.

Opening Remarks by:

Ibrahim Thiaw, Undersecretary-General of the United Nations; Executive Secretary, United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD)

Panellists:

Abdoulaye Sissoko, Founder, GasLowCost

Ariana Day Yuen, Founder, Forested Foods

Ariane Kirtley, Executive Director, Amman Immam

David Morrison, Co Founder and Chief Executive Officer, SoilWatch

Mark Akparibo, Founder, Tele-Bere VSL Association

Mohamed Baba, Founder and Chief Executive Director, Typha Alimentation Animale SARL

Ouma Kaltoume Issoufou, Founder and Chief Executive Director, ProNat

Tabi Joda, Executive Director, GreenAid

Moderated by:

Florian Reber, Community Lead, 1t.org, World Economic Forum

Nicole Schwab, Co-Head, Nature-based Solutions; Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

7 simple steps we can all take to reduce food waste

How do you get people to trust self-driving vehicles? This company is giving them ‘virtual eyes’

Over $39 million earmarked by UN-backed fund to combat effects of climate change in Nepal

Getting people with disabilities into work requires data

EU to pay a dear price if the next crisis catches Eurozone stagnant and deflationary; dire statistics from Eurostat

Venezuela, Poland and Sudan amongst 14 new Human Rights Council members

Coronavirus variants: Commission calls for limiting essential travel from India

Conference on Future of Europe should start “as soon as possible in autumn 2020”

Containers at the port of Tokyo. (Copyright: European Union, 2016. Source: EC - Audiovisual Service. Photo: Haruyoshi Yamaguchi)

EU cuts fast-track free trade deals with Japan and Singapore and leads the trade scene

This is how Europe is helping companies and workers as the coronavirus crisis deepens

5 ways the ocean can contribute to a green post-COVID recovery

Help African farmers cope with climate change threats, UN food agency urges

These are the breakthroughs we need to achieve a net-zero world

2019 Innovation Scoreboards: The innovation performance of the EU and its regions is increasing

3 vital skills for the age of disruption

10 reasons why today’s cyber leaders are tomorrow’s world leaders

The fat from your next takeaway meal could help clean up global shipping

Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate deal is bad for US business. Here’s why.

EU Parliament: No EU-US trade agreement without safe data

Why is the EU launching a doomed policy in stopping immigrant waves? What are the real targets?

Commission welcomes the political agreement on the proposal for a Public Sector Loan Facility of the Just Transition Mechanism

The Parliament sets the way for the European Banking Union

COVID-19 put 1.6 billion children out of school. Here’s how to upgrade education post-pandemic

104 countries have laws that prevent women from working in some jobs

South-South Cooperation ‘accelerates’ us toward 2030 goals, UN Chief says on International Day

In a state of war: COVID-19 and psychiatric support

EU budget: Commission takes steps to make €11.5 billion available for crisis repair and recovery in 2020

This is how climate science went mainstream

Innovation and entrepreneurship can cut waste and deliver the circular economy

5 amazing schools that will make you wish you were young again

4 steps to using AI in an environmentally responsible way

‘Dangerous nationalism’ seriously threatens efforts to tackle statelessness: UNHCR chief

Costa Rica is one of the world’s happiest countries. Here’s what it does differently

Next time you fly, could you be boarding a train instead of a plane?

A perfect storm is pushing children in sub-Saharan Africa into crisis

JADE Spring Meeting 2017 – day 3: JADE Academy trainings, networking session and gala dinner – Excellence Awards winners revealed

5 facts about the world’s most valuable company, Saudi Aramco

4 key steps towards a circular economy

Ursula von der Leyen: ‘We must not hold onto yesterday’s economy as we rebuild’

Eurostat overturns Commission’s assessment of the economy

UN News 2018 Recap: In Case You Missed It

COVID-19 is a threat to waste pickers. Here’s how to help them

Copyright: MEPs update rules for the digital age

This is the world’s biggest mental health problem – and you might not have heard of it

Here are 10 of Nelson Mandela’s most inspirational quotes

Fighting forest fires in Europe – how it works

Innovation can transform the way we solve the world’s water challenges

5 inspirational women with important lessons for success in business

FROM THE FIELD: Changing world, changing families

Italy’s Letta: A European Banking Union soon or Eurozone collapses

Syrian crisis: EU mobilises an overall pledge of €6.9 billion for 2020 and beyond

How we can embrace the electrical vehicle transition by adopting smart charging

Why precision medicine won’t transform healthcare – but governance could

Could the fourth wave of globalization help to end epidemics?

Fed, ECB take positions to face the next global financial crisis; the Brits uncovered

State aid: Commission approves prolongation and modification of German scheme to support electricity production from renewable energy sources

De-escalation of fighting in Hodeida is key to ‘long-overdue’ restart of Yemen peace talks: UN envoy

This house is made entirely out of recycled rubbish

This is how companies are working together to create a world without waste

Protecting Health Workers’ Safety Around the World

More Stings?

Filed Under: EUGlobe, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s