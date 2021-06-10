You are here: Home / European Union News / MEPs call for more sanctions against Belarus following ‘Ryanair hijacking’

MEPs call for more sanctions against Belarus following ‘Ryanair hijacking’

June 10, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Parliament calls on the EU to punish those involved in forcing a plane to land in Minsk on 23 May and in the detention of journalist Raman Pratasevich.

In a resolution adopted on Thursday with 626 votes in favour, 16 against and 36 abstentions, MEPs strongly condemn the “Ryanair hijacking” as an act of ‘state terrorism’, and call for Raman Pratasevich and Sofia Sapega, as well as all other political prisoners in Belarus, to be immediately and unconditionally released.

The EU sanctions list must be expanded

The resolution urges the Council to sanction the Belarusian individuals and entities involved in the forced landing and the abductions as soon as possible.

EU member states must also proceed with utmost urgency with the next package of sanctions against those who took part in or were complicit in electoral fraud last year and the subsequent human rights violations in Belarus, says the text.  Prosecutors, judges and law-enforcement employees who play a role in the repression should be on the sanctions list, as should agents working on disinformation, media, propaganda and officials supporting the regime, such as Marat Markov, who interviewed Raman Pratasevich on the state channel ONT on 2 June.

In addition, MEPs call for swift economic and sectoral measures targeting key Belarusian industries, in particular the crude oil and oil-products, potash, steel and wood-processing sectors. Financial support to the regime must be strictly denied, any new credit lines to the country’s banks refused, and investments in infrastructure or economic undertakings must be halted. European financial institutions must be prevented from acquiring bonds or any other financial instrument issued by the Belarusian government and affiliated public institutions.

Belarus should be suspended from international sport bodies and events

The resolution also calls for Belarus to be suspended from international sport bodies and international events, including European and world championships, and the Olympic Games in Tokyo. MEPs further urge the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to remove broadcasting rights for the upcoming EURO 2020 football tournament from Belarusian state television TVR and assign them to the independent Belsat TV free of charge.

The text similarly addresses a wide range of other issues to do with EU-Belarus relations and will be available in full here. (10.06.2021)

Ahead of the vote, MEPs also debated the continuous systemic crackdown and human rights violations in Belarus with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday 8 June.

Catch up with the debate here (full debate) and here (extracts from the debate).

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How to help companies become global defenders of LGBTI rights

This project is using AI and drones to track and protect great white sharks

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 4 January

Three tips for breaking through bias and seeing evidence more clearly

Antitrust: Commission opens formal investigation into possible trade restrictions by Mondelēz

‘Unique opportunity’ to resolve border dispute between Sudan, South Sudan

10 million Yemenis ‘one step away from famine’, UN food relief agency calls for ‘unhindered access’ to frontline regions

Mental health at stake: A silent epidemic of 21st century

EU4Health: 9.4 billion EUR budget needed for new EU health programme

Galileo funding: A ‘small’ difference of €700 million

Privatization as a symptom of health inequity

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “There is a communication issue (about China) which markets don’t like” Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of IMF stresses from Davos

Mental health in the times of coronavirus

Millions of young lives ‘at risk’ says UN labour chief, calling for an end to child labour

The beginning of a revolution in healthcare

EU Commission: Once in every 20 beef meals you eat…horse probably with drugs in it

COVID-19 amplifies inequality. Fight back with long-term thinking

State aid: Commission refers United Kingdom to European Court for failure to fully recover illegal tax exemption aid of up to around €100 million in Gibraltar

Improve collection of data on disasters, Secretary-General Guterres urges

European Young Innovators Forum @ European Business Summit 2014: Europe for StartUps, vision 2020

How nudge theory can help empty our plastic-filled ‘drawers of shame’

Brexit: UK to suffer from EU’s uncompromising stance

Eurozone: Despite anemic growth and shaky banks marks record trade surplus

Advice on fighting COVID-19 from the Red Cross, a chemist and academics around the world: Today’s coronavirus updates

Your diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives are missing the point. Here’s how to fix them

Green Deal: Coal and other carbon-intensive regions and the Commission launch the European Just Transition Platform

This Belgian start-up allows anyone to become an urban farmer

FROM THE FIELD: Chad returnees’ reluctant homecoming

Brexit: Six more months of political paralysis or a May-Corbyn compromise?

Shaping the Conference on the Future of Europe

The hidden cost of the electric car boom – child labour

Time is running out to protect Africa’s forests

Commission introduces surveillance of imports of bioethanol, and remains open to examining requests from other sectors

An EU first: youth Ministers debate youth participation in live broadcast

EU guidance on the handling of visa applications from residents of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions

Human trafficking: stronger measures to protect women, children and migrants

UN lauds special chemistry of the periodic table, kicking off 150th anniversary celebrations

These countries spend the most on education

This project in India is turning PPE into mattresses

President von der Leyen joins the Global Citizen campaign to end COVID-19 and kick start a global recovery

The time for cities to get smart is now

Guterres underscores UN role in achieving a free, secure Internet

We need to rethink the way we heat ourselves. Here’s why

Do we need a Paris Agreement for tech? Here’s what world leaders and tech chiefs say

These countries have the most powerful passports

Celebrating Gaston Ramon – the vet who discovered vaccinology’s secret weapon

Brain Drain remains a crucial and unresolved issue

Latest leaked TTIP document confirms EU sovereignty may be under threat

UN chief praises Malaysia’s death penalty repeal as ‘major step forward’

Obese people more likely to smoke, says new gene research: WHO

Study finds sharks are ‘functionally extinct’ in 20% of reefs observed

UN chief saddened at news of death of former US President George H.W. Bush

Europe’s global approach to cooperation in research and innovation: strategic, open, and reciprocal

It’s 100 years since US women got the right to vote, but how has gender equality changed?

Political solution ‘long overdue’ to protect the children of eastern Ukraine

Thursday’s Daily Brief: Ebola in DR Congo, malnutrition in Laos, baby health, support for Sahel force, #ClimateAction

Ignorance or Refusal: Determinants in the individual’s choice for palliative care

The COVID-19 recovery can be the vaccine for climate change

World Migratory Bird Day highlights deadly risks of plastic pollution

How ducks are helping Bangladeshi farmers cope with cyclones

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s