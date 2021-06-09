You are here: Home / European Union News / LUX Audience Award 2021 goes to Collective

LUX Audience Award 2021 goes to Collective

June 9, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

President David Sassoli awarded the 2021 LUX Audience Award to Collective during a ceremony in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

“After the period we have just lived through, the need for people to come together, not only in spaces made for debate, but also in places like cinemas, is growing and urgent”, said David Maria Sassoli (S&D, IT)  during the ceremony, which took place in Strasbourg as well as online.

Accepting the award, director Alexander Nanau paid tribute to the victims and families involved in the tragedy and the independent press that uncovered it. “We want to fight corruption in Europe and we want a free press. Societies do not evolve if we do not have culture education and free press. It is your duty to support our citizens and to regulate spending on culture and education and to protect journalism”, he said.

The other two films shortlisted for the award were: Another Round by Danish director Thomas Vinterberg and Corpus Christi by Polish director Jan Komasa.

Read more about the LUX Audience Award nominees

The final ranking was determined by combining the average rating from the public vote and the vote by MEPs, with each group weighing 50%.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the creative and cinema industry hard. Cinema screenings of the three finalists were limited, and were primarily replaced by online screenings and events. Audiences could rate the films until 23 May, MEPs until 8 June.

About the winning film

Collective by Romanian director Alexander Nanau (original title Colectiv)

This stirring documentary is titled after a nightclub in Bucharest where a fire killed 27 young people in 2015 and left 180 wounded. The documentary follows a team of journalists who investigate why 37 of the burn victims died in hospitals, although their wounds were not life threatening. They uncover terrifying nepotism and corruption that cost lives, but also show that brave and determined people can reverse corrupt systems.

Collective was nominated for an Oscar in the best international feature and best documentary categories this year.

Press conference and related events

Follow the press conference with the winner, the other finalists, the European Film Academy and Sabine Verheyen (EPP, Germany), the chair of the culture committee, from 13.15 to 14.00 CET.

Tune in to our Facebook live with the winner at 14:00 CET.

Interested in European cinema post Covid-19? Check out the webinar on the LUX award Facebook page.

LUX Audience Award

With the LUX Audience Award, a unique pan-European audience prize, Parliament teams up with the European Film Academy to reach a wider audience and to continue to strengthen the links between people and politics. Through its film prize, Parliament has been supporting the distribution of European films since 2007, by providing subtitles in 24 EU languages for the films in final contention. The LUX prize has garnered a reputation by selecting European co-productions that engage with topical political and social issues and encourage debate about values.

The European Commission and Europa Cinemas network are also partners in the LUX Award.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Chinese “BeiDou” GPS goes to market

Germany readies to pay for the Brexit gap in EU finance

Plan for troop pullback ‘now accepted’ by rival forces around key Yemen port, but fighting intensifying elsewhere, Security Council warned

Streaming music isn’t as green as you might think. Here’s why

UN chief underscores value of cooperation with Southeast Asian countries

The DNA of the future retail CEO

UNICEF chief hopes 2020 will be ‘a year of peace’ for Syria’s children

David Attenborough’s worried about this ocean threat – and it’s not plastic

A win-win strategy for private equity deals

How solar is powering the Middle East towards renewables

ECB readies itself for extraordinary monetary measures defying Germany

Why financial services can kickstart Africa’s digital economy

China revisited by the former Ambassador of Hungary to China

State aid: Commission approves €1.1 billion Polish scheme to further support companies affected by coronavirus outbreak

UN committed to helping Haiti build better future, says Guterres, marking 10-year anniversary of devastating earthquake

A reflection of health inequity in recent epidemics

Why COVID-19 makes a compelling case for the wider integration of blockchain

Greferendum: the biggest political gaffe in western modern history to tear Europe apart? #Grexit #Graccident

This is how we inspire young people in the Middle East to join the fight against climate change

Sudan: ‘Exercise utmost restraint’ urges Guterres as thousands march in Khartoum, sparking deadly clashes

Team Europe launches new financing platform to support health security and resilience in Africa

The smartest cyber investment is collective action. Here’s why

In wake of ‘collapsed’ agreement, new wave of violence threatens millions in Syria’s Idlib

IQ scores have been falling for decades, new study finds

This solar-powered car lets you drive for free

On World Health Day, new report says the world needs 6 million more nurses

Earth Hour 2019: switch off your lights, and become an innovator

If we can build the International Space Station, ‘we can do anything’ – UN Champion for Space

Draghi to hold on zero interest rates until he leaves ECB

Student-to-Tutor Ratio: a thought about the ideal model

Tanzania’s Dual Burden

‘Counter and reject’ leaders who seek to ‘exploit differences’ between us, urges Guterres at historic mosque in Cairo

Opening – EP remembers Nelson Mandela and mourns attacks on Roma in Ukraine

3 steps to making multistakeholder partnerships a powerful force

Global Compact on Refugees: How is this different from the migrants’ pact and how will it help?

How can we make enough vaccine for 2 billion people?

Macron has the deputies but not the people’s consent for his far reaching reforms

Matthias in Canada

How transparency can help the global economy to grow

UN refugee agency ‘deeply shocked’ at stabbing death of ‘deeply courageous’ Polish mayor

France asks help from Germany but it will not be for free

Car-free day – and the other 364 days of the year

European Youth Forum demands immediate action & binding agreement on climate change

3 pressing urban problems Indian cities must solve in the post-COVID recovery

This is how Copenhagen plans to go carbon-neutral by 2025

An economist explains the pros and cons of globalization

Will the European Court of Justice change data privacy laws to tackle terrorism?

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Eaton Hydraulics by Danfoss, subject to conditions

G20 GDP growth nudges up to 1.0% in the second quarter of 2018

Meet the robot fighting back against coral reef destruction

Trump’s America divides the world, bullies China and Europe

Energy Union: EU’s effort towards a cleaner climate with integrated energy market

MEPs approve boost to workers’ rights in the gig economy

How water scarcity triggers the refugee crisis – and what tech can do to solve it

How India’s new consumers can contribute to a $6 trillion opportunity

Can climate change wait for the US to rejoin the Paris agreement?

Chart of the day: This is why we need to protect nature’s pollinators

Africans can fight COVID-19 with stakeholder capitalism

A Sting Exclusive: “Sustainable development goals: what role for business?” Commissioner Mimica asks live from European Business Summit 2015

Commission and Breakthrough Energy Catalyst announce new partnership to support investments in clean technologies for low-carbon industries

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s