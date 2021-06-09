You are here: Home / European Union News / Antitrust: Commission publishes initial findings of consumer Internet of Things sector inquiry

Antitrust: Commission publishes initial findings of consumer Internet of Things sector inquiry

June 9, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has published today the preliminary results of its competition sector inquiry into markets for consumer Internet of Things (IoT) related products and services in the European Union. The Preliminary Report confirms the rapid growth of these markets, but also identifies potential concerns put forward by the respondents to the sector inquiry.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy said: “When we launched this sector inquiry, we were concerned that there might be a risk of gatekeepers emerging in this sector. We were worried that they could use their power to harm competition, to the detriment of developing businesses and consumers. From the first results published today, it appears that many in the sector share our concerns. And fair competition is needed to make the most of the great potential of the Internet of Things for consumers in their daily lives. This analysis will feed into our future enforcement and regulatory action, so we look forward to receiving further feedback from all interested stakeholders in the coming months.”

The consumer IoT sector inquiry was launched on 16 July 2020 as part of the Commission’s digital strategy and following an announcement in the Commission’s Communication on Shaping Europe’s digital future. During the inquiry, the Commission has gathered information from over 200 companies of different sizes, operating in consumer IoT product and services markets and based across Europe, Asia and the United States. Furthermore, these companies have shared with the Commission more than 1000 agreements. This information forms the basis of the Preliminary Report published today.

Main Findings of the Preliminary Report

The findings of the Preliminary Report on the sector inquiry on the consumer IoT cover: (i) the characteristics of consumer IoT products and services, (ii) the features of competition in these markets, (iii) the main areas of potential concern raised by respondents in relation to the current functioning of consumer IoT markets, as well as to their future outlook.

Characteristics of consumer IoT products and services

The Preliminary Report indicates that, while the consumer IoT is a relatively new area, it is growing rapidly and becoming more and more a part of our everyday lives. In addition, there is a trend towards increasing availability and proliferation of voice assistants as user interfaces enabling interaction with different smart devices and consumer IoT services.

Features of competition in the markets for consumer IoT products and services

The majority of respondents to the sector inquiry indicate the cost of technology investment and the competitive situation as the main barriers to entry or expansion in the sector. According to the replies, technology investment costs are particularly high in the market for voice assistants. With respect to the competitive situation, a large number of respondents has reported difficulties in competing with vertically integrated companies that have built their own ecosystems within and beyond the consumer IoT sector (e.g. Google, Amazon or Apple). As these players provide the most common smart and mobile device operating systems as well as the leading voice assistants, they determine the processes for integrating smart devices and services in a consumer IoT system.

Main areas of potential concerns

  1. Respondents raised concerns regarding certain exclusivity and tying practices in relation to voice assistants, as well as practices limiting the possibility to use different voice assistants on the same smart device.
  2. The Preliminary Report sets out a number of potential concerns raised by respondents in respect of the position of voice assistants and smart device operating systems as intermediaries between users, on one side, and smart devices or consumer IoT services on the other side. This position, combined with their key role in the generation and collection of data, would allow them to control user relationships. In this context, respondents have also raised concerns in relation to the discoverability and visibility of their consumer IoT services.
  3. Providers of smart device operating systems and voice assistants seem to have extensive access to data, including information on user interactions with third-party smart devices and consumer IoT services. The respondents to the sector inquiry consider that this access to and accumulation of large amounts of data would not only give voice assistant providers advantages in relation to the improvement and market position of their general-purpose voice assistants, but also allow them to leverage more easily into adjacent markets.
  4. According to respondents, the prevalence of proprietary technology, leading at times to the creation of “de facto standards”, together with technology fragmentation and lack of common standards, raise concerns as to the lack of interoperability in the Consumer IoT sector. In particular, a few providers of voice assistants and operating systems are said to unilaterally control interoperability and integration processes and to be capable of limiting functionalities of third-party smart devices and consumer IoT services, compared to their own.

Next steps

The Preliminary Report on the findings of the sector inquiry will now be subject to a public consultation for a period of twelve weeks, until 1 September 2020. All interested parties will be able to comment on the findings of the sector inquiry, submit additional information or raise further areas of concern.

The Commission aims to publish the Final Report in the first half of 2022.

The information collected in the context of the sector inquiry on the consumer IoT will provide guidance to the Commission’s future enforcement and regulatory activity. Any competition enforcement measure following the sector inquiry would have to be based on a case-by-case assessment. The findings of this sector inquiry can also contribute to the ongoing legislative debate on the Commission’s proposal for the Digital Markets Act.

For further background, please see the Q&A and the sector inquiry website.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Chinese “BeiDou” GPS goes to market

Germany readies to pay for the Brexit gap in EU finance

Plan for troop pullback ‘now accepted’ by rival forces around key Yemen port, but fighting intensifying elsewhere, Security Council warned

Streaming music isn’t as green as you might think. Here’s why

UN chief underscores value of cooperation with Southeast Asian countries

The DNA of the future retail CEO

UNICEF chief hopes 2020 will be ‘a year of peace’ for Syria’s children

David Attenborough’s worried about this ocean threat – and it’s not plastic

A win-win strategy for private equity deals

How solar is powering the Middle East towards renewables

ECB readies itself for extraordinary monetary measures defying Germany

Why financial services can kickstart Africa’s digital economy

China revisited by the former Ambassador of Hungary to China

State aid: Commission approves €1.1 billion Polish scheme to further support companies affected by coronavirus outbreak

UN committed to helping Haiti build better future, says Guterres, marking 10-year anniversary of devastating earthquake

A reflection of health inequity in recent epidemics

Why COVID-19 makes a compelling case for the wider integration of blockchain

Greferendum: the biggest political gaffe in western modern history to tear Europe apart? #Grexit #Graccident

This is how we inspire young people in the Middle East to join the fight against climate change

Sudan: ‘Exercise utmost restraint’ urges Guterres as thousands march in Khartoum, sparking deadly clashes

Team Europe launches new financing platform to support health security and resilience in Africa

The smartest cyber investment is collective action. Here’s why

In wake of ‘collapsed’ agreement, new wave of violence threatens millions in Syria’s Idlib

IQ scores have been falling for decades, new study finds

This solar-powered car lets you drive for free

On World Health Day, new report says the world needs 6 million more nurses

Earth Hour 2019: switch off your lights, and become an innovator

If we can build the International Space Station, ‘we can do anything’ – UN Champion for Space

Draghi to hold on zero interest rates until he leaves ECB

Student-to-Tutor Ratio: a thought about the ideal model

Tanzania’s Dual Burden

‘Counter and reject’ leaders who seek to ‘exploit differences’ between us, urges Guterres at historic mosque in Cairo

Opening – EP remembers Nelson Mandela and mourns attacks on Roma in Ukraine

3 steps to making multistakeholder partnerships a powerful force

Global Compact on Refugees: How is this different from the migrants’ pact and how will it help?

How can we make enough vaccine for 2 billion people?

Macron has the deputies but not the people’s consent for his far reaching reforms

Matthias in Canada

How transparency can help the global economy to grow

UN refugee agency ‘deeply shocked’ at stabbing death of ‘deeply courageous’ Polish mayor

France asks help from Germany but it will not be for free

Car-free day – and the other 364 days of the year

European Youth Forum demands immediate action & binding agreement on climate change

3 pressing urban problems Indian cities must solve in the post-COVID recovery

This is how Copenhagen plans to go carbon-neutral by 2025

An economist explains the pros and cons of globalization

Will the European Court of Justice change data privacy laws to tackle terrorism?

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Eaton Hydraulics by Danfoss, subject to conditions

G20 GDP growth nudges up to 1.0% in the second quarter of 2018

Meet the robot fighting back against coral reef destruction

Trump’s America divides the world, bullies China and Europe

Energy Union: EU’s effort towards a cleaner climate with integrated energy market

MEPs approve boost to workers’ rights in the gig economy

How water scarcity triggers the refugee crisis – and what tech can do to solve it

How India’s new consumers can contribute to a $6 trillion opportunity

Can climate change wait for the US to rejoin the Paris agreement?

Chart of the day: This is why we need to protect nature’s pollinators

Africans can fight COVID-19 with stakeholder capitalism

A Sting Exclusive: “Sustainable development goals: what role for business?” Commissioner Mimica asks live from European Business Summit 2015

Commission and Breakthrough Energy Catalyst announce new partnership to support investments in clean technologies for low-carbon industries

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s