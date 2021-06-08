You are here: Home / Business / Why is scientific collaboration key? 4 experts explain

Why is scientific collaboration key? 4 experts explain

June 8, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Alice Hazelton, Programme Lead, Science and Society, World Economic Forum

  • COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of scientific collaboration.
  • We asked members of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Scientific Collaboration why it’s key for the future.
  • Pressing global challenges including the climate emergency, biodiversity loss, food security and future global health crises will all require cross-discipline and cross-sector approaches.

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s the importance of scientific collaboration. From when first reports of a new disease circulating in Wuhan, China, broke at the very end of 2019, no one knew what was causing it, where it came from or how it would progress. A year and a half later, thanks to the international research community, we know what causes COVID-19, have developed and deployed vaccines in record time and have a better understanding of how to manage the disease, with many therapeutics on the way.

From climate change to health, education, justice and poverty, scientific collaboration – across disciplines, geographies and sectors – will be needed to help find solutions to pressing global challenges if the world is to prosper in a post-pandemic future.

At a time when the future of scientific collaboration matters more than ever, the World Economic Forum asked members of the Global Future Council on Scientific Collaboration to offer their views on why it’s key for the future.

‘Science lies at the heart of solutions to important problems’

Magdalena Skipper, Editor in Chief, Nature

When Nature was first published back in 1869, single-author scientific publications were the norm. They are not only an exception but a true rarity today. Science has become a team activity.

As our knowledge expands, science is becoming more and more collaborative. Practitioners of increasingly distant disciplines come together, recognizing the complexity of some of the most important problems that face us; science lies at the heart of the solutions. COVID-19 pandemic offers a perfect illustration of a complex crisis that has brought together molecular biologists, epidemiologists, clinicians, social scientists, engineers, material scientists and many others.

The pandemic is not the only a complex, global crisis; climate emergency, biodiversity loss, food security, future global health crises will all require cross-discipline and cross-sector approaches.

Fortunately, the new generation of scientists looks beyond the guardrails of traditional disciplines and increasingly defines itself as interdisciplinary.

But future collaborations must also transcend traditional sector boundaries: academia, private sector, policy-makers and civil society must collaborate in an equitable and inclusive way to co-design future solutions and interventions. And here’s an opportunity for the business and financial sectors to support this need and look to collaboration as a guiding principle when considering investments.

Complex global problems will require local solutions; these solutions will only be effective if they are evidence-based and co-designed.

‘Science needs an open world to thrive’

Jean-Pierre Bourguignon, President, European Research Council (ERC)

I have serious concerns about the current mood for reshaping international scientific cooperation without recognizing that scientific collaboration obeys some specific rules. It cannot indeed be confused with economic, if not military, competition.

First, scientific cooperation cannot simply be turned up or down like a volume control. Once people no longer feel welcomed, once every individual visit or project starts to be questioned, once the default position is suspicion and not trust, then relationships that have been built over years, in some cases over decades, can break down very quickly. And maybe even irreversibly in some cases.

Second, the challenges we face are global. Scientists must keep control over the relations that concern them because an open world is the condition for a science of good quality to thrive. This can only be achieved through free exchanges. This is why the European Research Council keeps “Open to the world” as one of its mottos.

This is the message scientists have to carry worldwide because it conditions the impact that research and science altogether can have on the wellbeing of every inhabitant of this planet.

Image: World Economic Forum Global Risks Report 2021

‘Science needs to capitalize on a moment of great opportunity and momentum’

Seema Kumar, Vice President of Innovation, Global Health and Policy Communication, Johnson & Johnson

COVID-19 has demonstrated how interdependent our world truly is and how crucial scientific collaboration is to securing the health and futures of people everywhere. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the scientific community has risen to the challenge – mobilizing and collaborating in extraordinary ways across geographies and sectors, public and private, to develop vaccines that bring hope to families and communities.

The scale of COVID-19’s impact – and the global collaboration to discover, develop, manufacture and distribute new vaccines – has inspired renewed confidence and public engagement in science. It has also helped rebuild trust in scientists as essential actors in solving major challenges for society. We stand at a moment of great opportunity and responsibility to build on that momentum. Our hope to end COVID-19 depends on continuing to build trust in the science of vaccines and public health measures and in our ability to scale up collaborative response to other serious societal challenges like cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.

‘We need a global code of conduct for data sharing’

Lene Oddershede, Senior Vice President, Professor, Novo Nordisk Foundation.

One roadblock for international collaboration and for mitigating global challenges is sharing, processing and understanding the immense amount of data generated. International collaboration, private-public partnerships and a mutual agreement on how to ethically share and process data are therefore key to overcoming this roadblock.

It is instrumental that researchers across the world, as well as private enterprises and governments, prioritize and respect data privacy and security. Data is valuable, and care should be taken so data is not exploited, neither for profit nor for other non-ethical purposes.

Also, there is a need to establish public-private trust relationships. Such relationships constitute the foundation for digitizing societies, for taking advantage of the digital transformation, and for performing citizen-based digital research.

To build trust and to have ethical data sharing, there is a need for a common understanding of how to define ethical data sharing and processing. Achieving this is not trivial and will require international collaboration and global education building on transparent and trustful relations.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: updates from the Near East and Libya, Ebola in DR Congo, World War remembrance

UN rights expert calls for civilian protection as fighting escalates between military and armed group

How to look after someone with coronavirus

Nicaragua: MEPs demand an end to repression of political opponents

Parliament adopts InvestEU programme for strategic and innovative investments

5 ways the world is rallying around Australia as bushfires rage

Easier Schengen Visas for non-EU holiday makers: A crucial issue for south Eurozone countries

State aid: Commission approves €500 million Greek scheme to support food service companies affected by coronavirus outbreak

This is how people in Europe are helping lead the energy charge

Google strongly rejects EU antitrust charges and now gets ready for the worst to come

Keep talking. Why every organization needs a chief negotiator

Advancing multilateralism goes ‘hand-in-hand’ with work of the UN

More solidarity and interaction between generations needed to challenge age stereotypes and ingrained ageism

EU long-term budget: EP still fighting for a good agreement

Belgium: Youth Forum takes legal step to ban unpaid internships

Medical Doctors in Industry 4.0: pure science fiction

IMF launches a new offensive against Germany

ECB: Monetary policy decisions

This new form of currency could transform the way we see money

Commission and EIB provide CureVac with a €75 million financing for vaccine development and expansion of manufacturing

What can we do about the crisis in trust in public institutions?

Zhua Zhou: Choosing The Future

Code of Practice against disinformation: Commission calls on signatories to intensify their efforts

EU to spend €135.5 billion in 2014 or 6.5% less than this year

Saudi Arabia must halt air strikes in Yemen, says UN panel

How businesses can help solve society’s workforce problems

3 ways ASEAN can build a stronger future post-pandemic

Coronavirus Global Response: Commission joins the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX)

Monday’s Daily Brief: the future of food and digital tech, labour justice in focus, denuclearization, and Kosovo

MEPs adopt revised rules for road haulage operations in another EU country

Everything you need to know about water

The reverberation of permanent multiprofessional education in combating antimicrobial resistance: future generation prognostic change

Stateless Rohingya refugee children living in ‘untenable situation’, UNICEF chief

Why Opportunity Zones could be key to transforming our cities

The need for a united Europe

Financing economic recovery, written by United Nations Under-Secretary-General

FROM THE FIELD: Crisis in Kassala FROM THE FIELD: Crisis in Kassala

The economic effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus around the world

Turkey to let EU alone struggle with the migrant crisis while enhancing its economic ties with Russia instead?

The challenges of mental health: an inconvenient reality

Nuclear non-proliferation treaty an ‘essential pillar’ of international peace, says UN chief

Heart attacks and strokes are more common on high pollution days, data shows

Is this really it for the gig economy? Read on

This top-10 of business risks misses the biggest of them all: climate change

Warmongers ready to chew what is left of social protection spending

18th European Forum on Eco-innovation live from Barcelona: What’s next for eco-labelling?

Coronavirus: following Commission’s call, platforms remove millions of misleading ads

How mobile money is rebuilding lives in Sudan

Brussels waits for the Germans to arrive

UN rights experts ‘gravely’ concerned at spike in civilian casualties in north-west Myanmar following internet shutdown

New York and London mayors call on cities to divest from fossil fuels

Hungary’s laws on helping vulnerable foreigners are ‘blatantly xenophobic’: UN rights chief

MEPs call for EU Magnitsky Act to impose sanctions on human rights abusers

UN forum spotlights cities, where struggle for sustainability ‘will be won or lost’

Amid Venezuela exodus, UN refugee envoy Angelina Jolie visits camps on Colombian border, appeals for humanity, more support

5 things to know about the exploding world of pro gaming

How studying genetics and lifestyle can shape a healthier MENA region

An overview of mental health impacts on women diagnosed with gynecologic cancer and suicide prevention

Violence against women a barrier to peaceful future for all

Google’s hot summer never ends: EC to launch ANOTHER antitrust inquiry against the American giant

More Stings?

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s