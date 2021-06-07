You are here: Home / iSting Now / The need for a united Europe

The need for a united Europe

June 7, 2021 by 2 Comments
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was written by one of our passionate readers, Mr. Tomasso Merlo. The opinions expressed within reflect only the writer’s views and not The European Sting’s position on the issue.

The epochal political challenge of the European peoples is their unification and the birth of a common continental democracy. The European dream, however, is at a standstill due to the mutual distrust and selfishness of the member states.

We European peoples share centuries and centuries of common history and have been part of the same community for decades. We share the currency, the internal market and many rules and institutions, yet there is still incredibly little trust between us.

Stereotypes and clichés prevail. To build a new common democracy, trust is essential. Confidence in the capabilities and good faith of other member states, the confidence that by uniting politically our common future will be better. Much progress has been made, but the decisive political step is missing. Since the European project was born after the Second World War, we European peoples have lived the longest period of peace and prosperity. This fact no one can deny.

Despite this, selfishness still prevails among member states. National governments don’t want to give up their power, they don’t want to accept that their historical era has ended. This is the historical passage that is struggling to complete: the end of the national era and the beginning of the continental one. Instead of looking forward, member states look back. Instead of advancing, they defend themselves.

But history cannot be stopped. European nations alone are already inadequate with respect to the new global scenario. All the real problems that the European peoples have to face are global: economy and work, environmental crisis, mass immigration, health crises, challenges related to new technologies, security. If ideal reasons are not enough to convince member states to unite, pragmatic ones should suffice.

A politically united Europe is the minimum dimension to effectively address global problems rather than suffer them. Year after year it is increasingly evident that political unification is a dramatic necessity for Europe. But despite this, the construction of a common democratic home is no longer even on the political agenda.

Nobody talks about the United States of Europe or the European Republic anymore, but the member states negotiate their national interests with each other from time to time, always trying to get as much as possible and to give as little as possible. An exhausting situation. The hope to overcome this stalemate lies on the shoulders of the new generations of Europeans who are growing up in an increasingly interconnected continent. New generations of Europeans are traveling and interacting with each other like never before in continental history.

They are going beyond geographical borders but also mental ones. They are overcoming language and cultural barriers. When peoples unite and cooperate they evolve, when they isolate themselves they regress. Together, the new generations of Europeans can overcome the fear of change, they can look forward and launch a common policy capable of finally completing the European dream.

All the peoples of Europe would benefit from a finally united Europe, but also the whole world. The world needs a protagonist Europe, it needs its history, its culture, its wisdom.

Comments

  1. Mark says:
    June 7, 2021 at 12:52

    We have a saying in the Netherlands that trust arrives on foot but leaves on horseback.
    The EU is a very carefully constructed entity that is built on treaties where member states give and take and compromises are made.
    It is a construction of law.
    It is not a ‘democracy’ these are tyranny’s of the majority. As a Dutch citizen , an EU citizen, I have rights and no majority can take those away from me except if they completely change the constitution or EU treaties.
    The Euro for example came with a ‘common fiscal policy’ namely the stability and growth pact this mandated that member states could have a maximum of 60% debt to GDP and a yearly deficit of 3%.
    Now people can debate if this is the right policy etc but it is a rule it is how we agreed to do business. We also agreed that there would be no mutualisation of debt. Dutch taxpayers would not be forced to pay for other member states spending habits.
    This was rudely violated , repeatedly and now we even have a debt union with the EU borrowing hundreds of billions to pay for a so-called corona recovery.
    Now even if you think this is a good policy it still violates the agreements we made.
    This pattern is repeated with Schengen and the Dublin agreement on migration.
    If you want to have freedom of movement within the EU member states need to police their non-EU borders.
    To not allow millions of immigrants to just march in.
    Here as well trust was violated and rules broken.
    So why would you trust these member states ? There is no reason to trust them and calls for ‘democracy’ sound to me like you want to take away my rights.
    Do you know the history of the Netherlands ? We fought a extremely l9ng and bloody war against the Habsburg empire because Philips II violated our rights and raised our taxes. Let’s not make the same mistakes again and let’s try to keep to what we agreed and signed up to doing. That over time will build trust it might take a few centuries but it is a slow and delicate process.

