You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / What are variants of concern, and are COVID-19 vaccines effective against them?

What are variants of concern, and are COVID-19 vaccines effective against them?

June 4, 2021 by 1 Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Johnny Wood, Writer, Formative Content

  • The virus that causes COVID-19 is mutating constantly, and often these changes have little impact.
  • But sometimes new variants present new threats.
  • These can include being more transmissible or causing more severe symptoms.
  • The WHO is currently tracking four ‘variants of concern’.

We’ve recently been hearing virus-related terms such as mutations, variants of interest and variants of concern more and more. But what do they mean? And what can we do to protect against them?

As with other viruses, the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 is evolving as it circulates through different parts of the world. The more opportunities a virus has to spread, the more it replicates – and this gives it more chances to mutate.

This happens because each time a virus spreads, its genome sequence – its set of genetic instructions – is copied, and often this results in tiny variations occurring. Mutations can emerge and disappear with little to no impact on the virus’s ability to cause infections and disease. But sometimes, depending where the changes are located in a virus’s genetic material, they can affect its properties.

This can lead to the virus behaving differently, for example by passing more easily from one person to another, causing more severe symptoms or reacting differently to vaccines.

What are variants of interest and variants of concern?

Variants of interest display changes that require further study, while variants of concern have demonstrated changes such as increased transmissibility or a change in clinical disease presentation.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is currently tracking transmission of four variants of concern around the world: B.1.1.7 – first identified in the UK; B.1.351 – first identified in South Africa; the P.1 variant – first identified in Japan from travellers from Brazil; and recently the B.1.617 – first identified in India.

In what is a rapidly changing situation, it’s important to stay informed about new variants. The latest information can be found on the WHO website. In this video, the organization’s Technical Lead, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, explains more about the dominant variations currently in circulation. https://www.youtube.com/embed/_1s7__6CjtM?enablejsapi=1&wmode=transparent

What impact do variants have on vaccines?

The WHO works with health officials and scientists to understand how variants affect the virus’s behaviour – including their impact on vaccine effectiveness.

COVID-19 vaccines are expected to provide at least some protection against new variants, the organization says, because they create a broad immune response involving a range of antibodies and cells. There is evidence that vaccines are effective on some variants of concern, but more data is needed on newer variants such as B.1.617 to fully understand their implications.

Vaccine programmes are under way around the world, helping to combat the spread of COVID-19. Figures from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine show more than 1.7 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

% of population fully vaccinated.
The Seychelles has the highest number of population fully vaccinated compared to the world average. Image: Johns Hopkins University & Medicine

coronavirus, health, COVID19, pandemic

What is the World Economic Forum doing to manage emerging risks from COVID-19?

The first global pandemic in more than 100 years, COVID-19 has spread throughout the world at an unprecedented speed. At the time of writing, 4.5 million cases have been confirmed and more than 300,000 people have died due to the virus.

As countries seek to recover, some of the more long-term economic, business, environmental, societal and technological challenges and opportunities are just beginning to become visible.

To help all stakeholders – communities, governments, businesses and individuals understand the emerging risks and follow-on effects generated by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Economic Forum, in collaboration with Marsh and McLennan and Zurich Insurance Group, has launched its COVID-19 Risks Outlook: A Preliminary Mapping and its Implications – a companion for decision-makers, building on the Forum’s annual Global Risks Report.

The report reveals that the economic impact of COVID-19 is dominating companies’ risks perceptions.

Companies are invited to join the Forum’s work to help manage the identified emerging risks of COVID-19 across industries to shape a better future. Read the full COVID-19 Risks Outlook: A Preliminary Mapping and its Implications report here, and our impact story with further information.

Bodies like the WHO and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say we can protect ourselves and others with measures including:

  • Getting a COVID-19 vaccine when available
  • Wearing a mask covering your mouth and nose
  • Practising social distancing
  • Staying outdoors rather than inside where possible
  • Avoiding crowded places and poorly ventilated indoor spaces
  • Washing hands often.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How the gender commuting gap could be harming women’s careers

Joint UN-Congolese strategy needed to address insecurity following deadly attacks

Yemen war: UN-backed talks to silence the guns due to begin in Stockholm

‘New tech’ business model threatens decent work conditions, warns UN

On International Day, UN stands in solidarity with some 20 detained staff

Monday’s Daily Brief: Independent UN experts on Myanmar, UN chief renounces attacks in US, Libyan airport violence, UN spokesperson on Kashmir, and FAO and Italy on development

Why poorer people suffer more from climate change

From Trials to Vials: Ensuring an Equitable Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

INTERVIEW: UN’s top official in North Korea foresees ‘surge’ in humanitarian aid

Primary Healthcare vs Specialization Careers, how to promote PHC to the Young Health Workforce?

Tech can reach the world’s unbanked women – but only if they tell us how it should work

Trump-China trade war lingers upsetting global economy and stock markets

80 adolescents a day will still die of AIDS by 2030, despite slowdown in epidemic

Human rights and COVID-19: MEPs denounce measures taken by authoritarian regimes

Mozambique’s Beira city ‘returning to life’, elsewhere UN teams assess damage, deliver assistance

Mining the deep seabed will harm biodiversity. We need to talk about it

Trade Committee MEPs give greenlight to landmark EU-Japan trade agreement

Data is the new gold. This is how it can benefit everyone – while harming no one

These 4 companies are turning food waste into cosmetics, clothing and more

What is the European Super League and how would it work?

Privatization of the health sector and the right to receive treatment

Deal on digitalisation of access to justice will benefit citizens

Europe’s far-right launches attacks on neighboring nations

This ‘hidden killer’ is responsible for one in five deaths, and you might never have heard of it

Will the UK really have the highest coronavirus death toll in Europe, as a US study suggests?

The US will impose tariffs on Mexico, says President Trump

Fight against organised crime: New 5-year strategy for boosting cooperation across the EU and for better use of digital tools for investigations

What can China tell us about the future of social commerce and content?

DR Congo: Insecurity and attacks mean Ebola will keep spreading, warns world health agency

Africa-Europe Alliance: EU boosts pan-African Internet connectivity with €30 million

Coronavirus: Commission offers financing to innovative vaccines company CureVac

No agreement in sight on EU budget

This Scottish forest is both a home for wildlife and a boost for the local economy

Taj Mahal closes as European Union considers non-essential travel ban – Today’s COVID-19 updates

‘Every ventilator becomes like gold’ – a doctor’s stark warning from Italy’s Coronavirus outbreak

UN Committee says Ebola in DR Congo still an international public health emergency

Education should be like everything else. An on-demand service

Onagawa’s spirit of togetherness: lessons from the 2011 tsunami

“We always honor our words, and in that respect we expect our partners to honor their words as well”, China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlights live from Brussels

New EU project to support readiness for vaccination efforts and resilient health systems in the Western Balkans

OECD will follow Canadian proceedings addressing allegations of political interference in foreign bribery prosecution

Importance of Mental Health and keeping it together in a Pandemic 

Burundi: Inclusive dialogue ‘only viable option’ for resolving country’s political crisis says, UN envoy

Multiculturalism, social diversity and tolerance

Parliament calls on member states to fully exploit the European Youth Guarantee

MEPs debate EEAS report on disinformation activities related to COVID-19

European Parliament to scrutinise deal on future EU-UK relations

The online junk information grows, but so we shall

EU Elections: new rules to prevent breaches of data used to influence elections

Rare earths are the new battlefront in the US-China trade war. But what are they?

A Europe that delivers: EU citizens expect more EU level action in future

Neither side stands to benefit in US-China trade spat, UN says

3 ways to protect your mental health during – and after – COVID-19

Why democratizing skills is the key to the post-pandemic economy

SCADA Security Conference 2017 in Prague, Czech Republic

Who the US and China have trade disputes with

The secret to Bangladesh’s economic success? The Sheikh Hasina factor

Eurozone: Disinflation engulfs the industrial goods sector

MEPs approve deal on tap water and demand that EU water legislation be respected

The latest technology isn’t enough – you need the business model to go with it

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s