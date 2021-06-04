You are here: Home / European Union News / State aid: Commission approves German support for cogenerated electricity

State aid: Commission approves German support for cogenerated electricity

June 4, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash(

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, the prolongation and modification of an existing German scheme to support the production of electricity from new, modernised and retrofitted highly efficient cogeneration (‘CHP’) plants (except coal and lignite-fired CHP). The scheme (‘Kraft-Wärme-Kopplungsgesetz’ – ‘KWKG 2020′), which is approved until 2026, will further promote energy efficiency, lead to a better integration of cogenerated power into the German electricity market and lower CO2 emissions, without unduly distorting competition.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: “The German scheme will promote energy efficiency and contribute to further reductions in CO2 emissions, in line with the objectives of the European Green Deal. Compared to the existing German scheme to support cogenerated electricity, the new scheme introduces new features which aim at further ensuring the competitiveness of the tenders through which the support will be granted, as well as at keeping electricity prices low for consumers and incentivising cogeneration plants to operate at times of higher electricity demand, that is when it’s needed the most.”

The German measure

Germany notified the Commission of its intention to prolong and modify, under the German Combined Heat and Power Generation Act 2020 (‘Kraft-Wärme-Kopplungsgesetz’ – ‘KWKG 2020′, an existing aid scheme to support new and modernised highly efficient CHP plants, as well as the construction and expansion of energy-efficient district heating/cooling networks and the construction and retrofitting of heating/cooling storage facilities. The Commission had approved the original scheme under State aid rules as part of its 2016 decision on the KWKG 2016 (SA.42393).

Under the scheme, as in the existing scheme, operators of CHP installations will have to offer their electricity on the market and will receive their support in the form of a fixed premium on top of the market price, except for very small installations, which will be eligible to receive feed-in tariffs.

The annual budget for support to CHP installations, storage facilities and district heating/cooling networks amounts to €1.8 billion.

Compared to the existing scheme, under the KWKG 2020 :

  • The threshold for operators to participate in a competitive bidding process to receive support was lowered from 1 megawatt (MW) to 500 kilowatt (kW) installed capacity. This is expected to increase the pool of potential bidders and increase the competitiveness of auctions.
  • In light of the low participation rate reported in the latest tenders, an automatic rule to adjust tendered quantities in case of undersubscription was introduced to safeguard competitiveness of auctions and keeping costs to a minimum for consumers and taxpayers.
  • The number of operating hours eligible for support was reduced to further incentivise the beneficiaries to produce electricity in highly efficient cogeneration when it is needed the most i.e. at times of higher electricity demand.

The Commission’s assessment

The Commission assessed the measure under EU State aid rules, in particular the 2014 Guidelines on State aid for environmental protection and energy.

The Commission found that the support is necessary to help Germany meet its targets for energy efficiency and for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

It also found that the aid is proportionate and limited to the minimum necessary, in particular since the level of the aid will mostly be set through competitive tenders. In the cases in which remuneration is set administratively, the aid is limited to the production cost, which cannot be recuperated through market revenue.

Finally, the Commission found that the positive effects of the measure, in particular its positive environmental effects, outweigh its negative effects in terms of possible distortions of competition.

Furthermore, Germany has developed a detailed plan for the evaluation of the KWKG 2020 by an independent economic expert, and has committed to improve the data gathering and the use of empirical methodologies in this respect. Germany will assess the new features of the scheme and the efficiency of the measure in achieving greenhouse gas emissions reductions.

On this basis, the Commission concluded that the scheme is in line with EU State aid rules, as it supports projects promoting the energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, in line with the European Green Deal, without unduly distorting competition.

Background

The Commission’s 2014 Guidelines on State Aid for Environmental Protection and Energy allow Member States to support energy efficiency measures, including cogeneration and district heating and cooling, subject to certain conditions. These rules aim at helping Member States meet the EU’s ambitious energy and climate targets, while limiting the possible cost for taxpayers and possible distortions of competition in the Single Market to the minimum.

The Energy Efficiency Directive of 2018 established an EU-wide binding energy efficiency target of at least 32.5% by 2030. With the European Green Deal Communication in 2019, the Commission reinforced its climate ambitions, setting an objective of no net emissions of greenhouse gases in 2050. In April 2021, the European Council and the Parliament reached a provisional agreement on the net 55% target for 2030, which sets the ground for the ‘fit for 55′ legislative proposals scheduled for July 2021.

The non-confidential version of the decision will be published in the State aid register on the competition website under the case number SA.56826. New publications of State aid decisions on the internet and in the Official Journal are listed in the Competition Weekly e-News.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Several crises in one: what effects will COVID-19 have on the global risk landscape?

Venezuela must guarantee judicial impartiality – UN human rights expert

On youth unemployment: unemployment is even bleaker for youth with disabilities

EU27 leaders unite on Brexit Guidelines ahead of “tough negotiations” with Theresa May

Fighting trafficking in human beings: new strategy to prevent trafficking, break criminal business models, protect and empower victims

Draghi, Letta: All Eurozone countries must be able to borrow like Germany

What will a post-pandemic economy look like? Here’s what chief economists expect

The relation of deforestation and respiratory diseases

COVID-19: What to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 3 April

We had the hottest June ever this year – this is what happened around the world

Google strongly rejects EU antitrust charges and now gets ready for the worst to come

Governments should step up their efforts to give people skills to seize opportunities in a digital world

UN programme to help spare millions from child marriage, extended to 2023

Budgetary Control Committee asks for stronger measures to protect EU spending

These clothes were designed by artificial intelligence

Globalization 4.0 will help us tackle climate change. Here’s how

Data and the future of financial services

Ten UN peacekeepers killed in a terrorist attack in northern Mali

Euro-Mediterranean Assembly fixes its permanent seat in Rome

‘Catastrophic’ healthcare costs put mothers and newborns at risk

Obese people more likely to smoke, says new gene research: WHO

Syrians still living on ‘razor edge’ as UN launches $8.8 billion dollar appeal

Will Qualcomm avoid Broadcom’s hostile takeover post the 1 bn euro EU antitrust fine?

Migration situation at the Greek-Turkish border: ensuring the right to asylum

The EU Consumer Policy on the Digital Market: A Behavioral Economics View

GDP growth slows in most G20 economies in third quarter of 2019

European Parliament approves more transparency and efficiency in its internal rules

‘Refrain from violence’ UN chief urges, as presidential election result is announced in DR Congo

Coronavirus: Eight macro-financial assistance programmes agreed to support enlargement and neighbourhood partners

Heard about deepfakes? Don’t panic. Prepare

UN relief official in Yemen condemns ‘horrific’ attack on passenger buses

LGBTQ+: The social evolution of a minority

UN Environment Assembly 2017: where the world convenes to #BeatPollution

Celebrities are helping the UK’s schoolchildren learn during lockdown

Pollinating insects: Commission proposes actions to stop their decline

Which country offers the cheapest mobile data?

“The Sea is vast as it admits all rivers”, Ambassador Yang Yanyi of the Chinese Mission to EU gives her farewell address in Brussels

2014 will bring more European Union for the big guys and less for the weak

Bolivia crisis: UN chief sends envoy to support peace, amidst renewed clashes

Public climate finance to developing countries is rising

5 ways Coca-Cola is cleaning up its plastic footprint in Africa

Africa’s future is innovation rather than industrialization

ECB to support only banks not Peoples

These are the breakthroughs we need to achieve a net-zero world

Everyone has ‘a moral imperative’ to uphold the rights of persons with disabilities, says UN chief

The EU and Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement enters into force

Employment and Social Developments in Europe: 2019 review highlights that tackling climate change can be a driver for growth and jobs

The fatal consequences of troika’s blind austerity policy

This AI-powered app aims to help people with autism improve their social skills

The UN went to one of the world’s richest countries to look at poverty – this is what it found

DR Congo: efforts to control Ebola epidemic continue, UN food relief agency doubles assistance to affected people

Commission and Breakthrough Energy Catalyst announce new partnership to support investments in clean technologies for low-carbon industries

These are the countries where most adults still don’t have a smartphone

Apple Vs. EU: Will the US tech giant ever pay for taking advantage of Ireland’s taxation?

Mobile technology in medicine: a step to upgrade and the small steps forward

Mental and comportamental health in the pandemic context

Responding to the anger

Will AI make the gender gap in the workplace harder to close?

New rules for temporary border controls within the Schengen area

EU defence gets a boost as the European Defence Fund becomes a reality

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s